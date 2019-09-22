Jet-lagged: Mild discomfort in comfortable win 

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Warning: Do not be fooled, one way or the other, by today's 30-14 final score. This contest was never that close, nor was the outcome ever in doubt. And the Patriots have still not given up a touchdown defensively. Yet, it wasn't as clockwork a win as the past two have been.

Through the first two weeks of this regular season, New England piled up points at a near-record pace, while allowing only three. Flying into town this weekend was a winless New York Jets squad on its third starting quarterback in as many games, coming off a Monday Night bombardment at home from the Cleveland Browns.

Not a great position for the AFC East rivals to find themselves in, especially with the Patriots' having shed the Antonio Brown melodrama that reached a crescendo over the past few days.

"When you ignore the noise and can focus on what's in-house, focusing on your opponent, how you're going to win, you win," safety Duron Harmon observed. "That's what it came down to. It was a tough week. Obviously a lot of media, a lot of stories, but only thing we were focused on, the Jets. And we showed that today."

As it has thus far in 2019, New England's smothering defense set the tone for the afternoon. First-quarter sacks by LB Jamie Collins and DL Michael Bennett complemented a stingy run defense and solid open-field tackling. In all their first-half possessions, the Jets got as far as midfield, but no further. The Patriots shut the Jets out in the first two quarters.

"Yeah, we played pretty good on defense, kept them out of the end zone," CB Stephon Gilmore acknowledged later in the locker room. "We didn't play perfect, we just played fast and tried to do the best we can. It's not easy. It takes a lot of hard work during the week, preparing and trusting each other."

The offense, meanwhile, started out doing what it's been doing this season – marching downfield at will for sustained drives and scores, jumping out to a 20-0 lead. By the early second quarter, QB Tom Brady found a wide-open Phillip Dorsett and Julian Edelman for a pair of touchdowns, while Sony Michel ran one in from five yards out.

Kicker Stephen Gostkowski, however, missed his first PAT attempt – his third in two games – despite no apparent problems with the snap or the hold, and barely converted his second extra point.

"It sucks. I just can't hang my head too low," Gostkowski remarked at his locker post-game. "It's a job, I've been good at it… kicking's a weird thing. When it's going good, it's the easiest job out there. And then when it's not, it's one of the toughest. I'm just trying to get to where I can make it easy again."

Comfortably up by three scores, the Patriots' O nonetheless fell into a mini-slump in the middle of the second quarter, having to punt on three consecutive possessions prior to intermission. They also saw WR Josh Gordon leave early with what looked like a back injury, and Edelman went to the halftime locker room prematurely after being slow to get to the sidelines on New England's final offensive play of the half.