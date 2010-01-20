Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Oct 15 - 12:00 AM | Sun Oct 17 - 01:55 PM

How to Watch/Listen: Cowboys at Patriots

Game Day Roster Update: O-line remains in flux

Game Preview: Cowboys at Patriots

Belestrator: Preparing for the Cowboys high powered offense

Robert Kraft surprises undefeated URI football team with a lift to game against Towson

Expert Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots vs. Cowboys

What They're Saying: Dallas Cowboys

Prescott, Cowboys offense a tough task for Patriots

Ball-hawking Cowboys defense presents big test for Pats O

Hightower shows spark in Houston

NFL Week 6: Patriots - Cowboys Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered TV 10/15: One-on-One with Gunner Olszewski

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Dallas Cowboys preview, Gunner Olszewski One-on-One

The Journey: Jonathan Jones

Do Your Life: Gunner Olszewski in Texas

Notebook: Bourne's practice execution turning into game reality

5 Burning questions facing Patriots after five games

Mac Jones 10/13: "The fun part is the winning part"

Bill Belichick on Dallas Defense 10/13: "They can rush, they can cover, and they can play the run"

Press Pass: The challenges of facing the Cowboys

Jets DE Ellis says he'll 'suck it up,' play with broken hand vs. Colts

Jan 20, 2010 at 12:00 AM

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets defensive end Shaun Ellis has a broken left hand that will require surgery, but he expects to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ellis had one tackle against the Chargers, but he was limited after he came back into the game. He missed a sack on San Diego quarterback Philip Rivers because he couldn't use the hand to pull him down, and Mike DeVito primarily played in Ellis' place on first and second downs.

Jets coach Rex Ryan said the team will try to develop a better cast for Ellis to wear against the Colts.

"We're going to let him think that it's no big deal," Ryan said of the injury. "We hope that we can come up with something for him so he can function a little better with it."

Ellis was injured on the Jets' first defensive play during their 17-14 divisional-playoff win at San Diego last Sunday. He said Monday that his hand "just gave out" when he was blocked by an offensive lineman.

"I tried to just finish that series out," Ellis said. "Then, once I got to the sideline, I was like, 'You know what? My hand is broken.' Then they checked and were like, 'Yeah, you're right. It is.'"

Ellis, who's third on the Jets' career sacks list with 68, had the hand placed in a cast that was wrapped up like a club, and he later returned to the game. X-rays after the game confirmed the extent of the injury.

Ellis said he will have surgery to insert screws into the hand after the game against the Colts, whether the Jets win or not. If the Jets win Sunday, Ellis' hand would have two weeks to heal before the Super Bowl.

Ellis could have had the procedure this week, but the skin wouldn't have healed in time for him to play in the game.

"The skin would've burst back open," Ellis said. "So I have to go suck it up, cast it up again and just go out there and play."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Preview: Cowboys at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Cowboys at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots vs. Cowboys

Game Day Roster Update: O-line remains in flux

Patriots Elevate OL James Ferentz to the Active Roster

Kraft Sports + Entertainment Announces Robert K. Kraft Fellowship Program

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Hype Video: Get ready for Patriots-Cowboys

Get ready for Patriots - Cowboys in this week's hype video featuring new music from Meek Mill.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Dallas Cowboys preview, Gunner Olszewski One-on-One

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault discuss the keys to the Patriots win against the Texans and preview the upcoming matchup against the Cowboys at Gillette Stadium. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Gunner Olszewski.

Patriots This Week: Switching focus to the Dallas Cowboys

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots week 5 victory against the Houston Texans and preview their upcoming matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Patriots All Access: Cowboys Preview, Matthew Judon 1-on-1

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Coach Belichick highlights key plays from the Patriots come-from-behind victory over the Texans. In addition, Steve Burton goes one-on-one with Matthew Judon and the Patriots Foundation surprises ten cancer survivors with a day of pampering at Gillette Stadium. All that and more.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 10/15: "I'm planting the seed of success and watering it every day"

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Friday, October 15, 2021.

Kendrick Bourne 10/15: "We've been growing as a team very well"

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Friday, October 15, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising