Johnson a survivor on Patriots defense

]()Indeed, Johnson is a throwback player. He looks, talks and acts like you would think a linebacker would. He says he has found a niche with his style of play, one that harkens back to the days when linebackers took on blocks head-on, used their hands, and disengaged from blocks to make the tackle. He doesn't make many tackles in pursuit. Unlike some of the new breed of younger linebackers, if he's being blocked, it doesn't mean he's out of the play.

Johnson, who is responsible for calling the play in the defensive huddle, admits to being more "reckless" as a younger player but says his style hasn't changed dramatically over the years.

"I play the game the way I've always played it," he said. "I'm a conservative guy by nature. I think that transcends to how I play football. You wont' see me take a lot of risks. But what I do try and do week in and week out is play consistent at my position. If I'm fortunate enough to have a big play here and there, great. But I want to be sound at what I do. I know it's not sexy, but that's just my style and it's the way I'll always be."

Davis, a fellow linebacker, instantly recalled a story when asked about Johnson's throwback style. The story earned a grin from Johnson as he overheard when passing by.

"He's a tough guy," Davis said. "I'll never, ever forget Ted Johnson when he split that helmet [last year]. He came in and hit an offensive linemen and his helmet split in half last year. I don't know if that even went noticed through the media. It was in [the Miami] game. I'll never, ever forget that. [Jamie Nails] comes off and it's just normal and Ted Johnson head butts him and the crown, it splits open. I've never seen that."

Any way you look at it, injuries have certainly played a part in Johnson's career. They've interrupted success and challenged perseverance. You can't separate the two. As is the case with many of us, age, experience and life have certainly changed his perspective. If you've ever heard a veteran player offer a career synopsis in one statement, Johnson offered it by reflecting on his career.

"I used to look long term, but that's when I thought I was indestructible," Johnson said. "Football has been great to me, and I've enjoyed [it]. I've had some great highs, and I've gone very, very low. There's been team success where I haven't had personal success, so I had to deal with that.

"I wouldn't trade those experiences in for anything. I hope I look back when I'm older and say the same thing. I've always wanted more? Yeah, but at the same time I think what has happened to me will really serve me better in my life down the road, and so for that I feel fortunate."

His ability to simultaneously look at the past and the future has left Johnson at a point to enjoy the present.