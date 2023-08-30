Jonathan Jones Receives the New England Patriots 2023 Ron Burton Community Service Award

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones was presented with the 2023 New England Patriots Ron Burton Community Service Award at the Patriots Premiere on the field at Gillette Stadium tonight. Jones is the 21st Patriots player to receive the annual award, which recognizes outstanding commitment in giving back to the community.

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft presented Jones the award, which is named in honor of the late Ron Burton, the first player drafted by the team in the inaugural year of 1960 and a community leader whose widespread charitable work was a model for how a Patriots player can make an impact off the field.

"Jonathan prides himself on giving back to the community with his Next Step Foundation and its commitment to the youth in both Boston and in his hometown of Carrollton, Georgia," said Kraft. "I am impressed with his initiative to team up with 'Play Like a Girl' that was inspired by his daughter, Skyler. Jonathan has empowered girls to teach the transferable skills girls gain from sports to give them the competitive edge in the classroom and propel them into careers in science."

Jones' many contributions to the community include becoming the first male ambassador for Play Like A Girl, hosting a fundraiser to support the Auburn Sustenance Program in February 2023 and partnering with Sleefs, with all proceeds from the partnership donated to charities benefiting single mothers. He also founded the Trojan Student-Athlete Development fund in 2023, endowed with a $100,000 naming gift, to support programs that promote his mission of practical life education, professional development, mentorship, character development, leadership and healthy lifestyles.

Jones originally joined New England as a rookie free agent out of Auburn in 2016. He has played in 101 games with 43 starts and helped the Patriots win Super Bowls in 2016 and 2018. In 2022, he became just the fifth player to have a pick-6 and a blocked punt in the same game since 2000, returning an interception for a touchdown and blocking a punt vs. Indianapolis on Nov. 6.