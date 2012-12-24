Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered and Patriots Playbook Fri Nov 04 - 12:00 AM | Sun Nov 06 - 09:40 AM

How to Watch/Listen: Colts at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Place OT Marcus Cannon on Injured Reserve in Flurry of Roster Moves

Game Preview: Colts at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 9 picks for Patriots vs. Colts

Week 9: Patriots - Colts Injury Report

10 to Watch: Changing Colts ride into Foxborough

Scouting the Colts: How the Pats Offense Catches Fire and Slows Down Indy's Rushing Attack

Analysis: How will the Patriots Offensive Line Look Without David Andrews and Marcus Cannon vs. Colts?

Matthew Judon Doesn't Know What the 'Remedy or Ingredient' is To His Success, But it Sure is Working With the Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 9 vs. Colts

NFL Announces Nominees For 12th Annual Salute to Service Award Presented By USAA, New Fan Voting Opportunity

One-On-One with Devin McCourty

Bill Belichick on developing the team 11/4: "If I can help a player, I will try to help him"

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Colts Coming to Foxborough, Jets Recap, Jabrill Peppers 1-on-1

Belestrator: Previewing the Colts Pass Rush

Folk's consistency continues to deliver for Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered: One on One With Jabrill Peppers

Salute to Service: Patriots get competitive hosting pickleball tournament for military

Mac Jones 11/2: "We have to be ready to go"

Press Pass: Salute to Service

Josh McDaniels Conference Call Transcript

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media during his conference call on Monday, December 24, 2012.

Dec 24, 2012 at 03:23 AM
New England Patriots
500x305-audio-josh-mcdaniels-2013.jpg

Q:Tom Brady said that the most disappointing thing yesterday was all the 'self inflicted errors.' Is that the most frustrating thing to you as a coach as well?

JM:When you don't play as well as you can, there are certainly a number of factors that go into that. I think that any time that we make a mental error on a play or create an issue for ourselves by either missing a communication or failing to adjust to something that the defense does to us, you can cause yourself a lot of issues and really hurt your ability to get into a rhythm which I think is really what happened yesterday with us. Certainly never really got into the game where we felt like we were going to string together a bunch of drives in a row. Plenty of that we didn't help ourselves with and certainly Jacksonville needs to get some credit for the way they played us. They played extremely hard, they played physical. They did a good job with some things in their scheme and they deserve a lot of credit for disrupting our rhythm, or the rhythm we didn't get into.

Q:Does the fact that you are playing a repeat opponent this week buy you any time to do some advance scouting on potential playoff opponents in the middle of a regular work week and a holiday week?

JM:I think this time of year, if you're fortunate enough to have the opportunity to be in the postseason, I think it just kind of comes with the territory in terms of having to do a little extra on your own. Whether that be the weekend of the game, maybe late at night each night of the week, trying to get a little bit ahead. I don't think there's any less preparation because this is the second time around against a division opponent. This team is a team that they're obviously a really good defensive team. They have a lot of talented players at all three levels of their defense. We certainly had our hands full in the first game with them and it was a nip and tuck game there most of the way. They created some issues for us so my whole focus and our whole focus this week is going to be on trying to get our team and our offense to play as well as we can against Miami. If there's time to find some extra time at some point later in the week to try to squeeze in a little bit of work on somebody else then that's great but I know I'm going to spend my time trying to get our team ready to go and play against Miami and see if we can put together a good performance. It's always a challenge to play a division opponent the second time this close to one another. You did so many things you wanted to do in the first game and now you have that dilemma: do we change a lot, do we keep it much the same? And they're going to go through the same things too. They have our complete, total focus this week.

Q:What goes into the decision to ride it out with a guy who has put the ball on the ground the past few weeks, like Stevan Ridley?

JM:I think you have to look at it kind of in totality. Stevan has carried the ball a lot of times for us this year and done a lot of good things for us and really helped our offense move the football and score points. I think that when you look at issues, whether it be ball security or pass protection or the ability to run the ball outside or whatever the issue may be, there is always a reason. As a coach, I think your goal is to try to give the player enough resources and enough instruction that he might be able to effectively improve that situation, that issue, if it exists. I think that's really our mindset with anybody. Look, if there is a problem, what can we do to help it? We believe in all our players and they've certainly all been productive for us in one way or another, some more than others but everybody has a role that's important on the team. I think as a coach, your goal and your job is really to find a way to improve an area of weakness or something that has the ability to get better. Those decisions in terms of overall play time and those kind of things, Bill [Belichick] will usually make those decisions. Our goal as a coaching staff is to fix any issues that exist and try to make our players better by giving them an opportunity to fix something.

Q:If you play on Wild Card weekend, you know you will be facing either the Colts or the Bengals. Is there any advantage to facing a team in the playoffs that you have not already faced in the regular season?

JM:That's a tough one. Like I said, our focus is going to be on the Dolphins this week and then whoever we end up playing, I think you just have to have a good week of preparation at that time and go forward with your process and play the best game you can. I'm sure there's probably data that supports either one. I think what matters is that we finish out the season the right way and then try to prepare and have a great week of preparation, whomever we play. I think our focus is going to be on the Dolphins and whatever we end up doing in the playoffs or what have you, then we'll find out after Sunday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.

news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.

news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.

news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.

news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Preview: Colts at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Colts at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Place OT Marcus Cannon on Injured Reserve in Flurry of Roster Moves

Patriots Sign RB J.J. Taylor to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Place OL Marcus Cannon on Injured Reserve; Elevate WR Lynn Bowden Jr. and Kody Russey to the Active Roster

Betting Breakdown: NFL Week 9 vs. Colts

What They're Saying: Indianapolis Colts

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mic'd Up at Practice: Patriots Running Backs Coach Vinnie Sunseri

Listen to the sounds of practice outside of Gillette Stadium as Patriots running backs coach Vinnie Sunseri is mic'd up as New England prepares to take on the Indianapolis Colts in NFL Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.

The Journey: Rhamondre Stevenson

On this edition of "The Journey", follow Rhamondre Stevenson as he journeys from his pickup football games all the way into the NFL with the Patriots.

Patriots All Access: Colts Preview

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Devin McCourty takes us behind the scenes in the Patriots locker room, and his decision to join in a unique celebration. Plus, Bill Belichick highlights the Colts stout defensive line on the Belestrator, and hear from Rhamondre Stevenson about his unconventional path to the NFL in "The Journey". All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Jakobi Meyers 11/4: "No matter what they say Mac Jones keeps just fighting"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Friday, November 4, 2022.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 11/4: "We're prepared for all types of quarterback runs and scrambles"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Friday, November 4, 2022.

Adrian Phillips 11/4: "We have to be ready for everything that we have seen so far"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Friday, November 4, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising