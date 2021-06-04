Kendrick Bourne is wasting no time diving into philanthropic work, mentoring in New England

Though Bourne wasn't a part of Big Brothers Big Sisters as a kid, he knows exactly how important it is to have great mentors in your life to keep you on the right path. He pointed to his dad, his older brother, his high school football coach and his agent as people who took time to make sure he was making smart decisions.

"Just growing up, they were always there for me to show me the right way, to give me good and bad examples of their lives, what they went through at that age," Bourne said. "Just to be able to help me through those hard times of bad decision or good decisions, it was really big for me, knowing the consequences of the bad decisions and knowing the good of the good decisions. I just had the best of both worlds, and having a lot of mentors did help me get to where I'm at today."