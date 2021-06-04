Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jun 04 | 12:00 AM - 11:58 PM

Bill Belichick 5/27: 'Impressed with the way that the guys are working'

'21 Patriots start the process again

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick Issue Statements on Retirement of Adam Vinatieri

Former Patriots, Colts teammates celebrate Adam Vinatieri's legendary career after retirement announcement 

Adam Vinatieri announces retirement on 'Pat McAfee Show'

Patriots Announce Veteran Jersey Numbers

Onwenu setting offseason groundwork

Meyers striving for consistency

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Julio Jones trade, breaking down the QBs and more

Photos: Patriots Kick Off 2021 OTAs

NFL Notes: Patrick Chung still part of the action

High-energy Barmore has the tools to dominate

Former Patriot Eugene Chung opens up about experience as an Asian-American athlete, coach on 'Boston Globe' panel

O-line rookie Sherman's flexibility could prove his strength

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

Lawrence Guy excited to be reunited with some old teammates

'Game isn't too big' for Joshuah Bledsoe

Patriots Sign LS Wes Farnsworth

Uche, Dugger look to Pats legends for second-year jump

NFL Notes: Not much prime-time love for Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding roster strengths and weaknesses

Report: Patriots bringing back quarterback Brian Hoyer

Reports: Patriots bolster offensive line depth

Constant compete defines Mac Jones' rise to Patriots

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Kendrick Bourne is wasting no time diving into philanthropic work, mentoring in New England

Jun 04, 2021 at 08:40 AM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

Kendrick & friends 2
Photo courtesy of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts

Kendrick Bourne is new to New England, signing with the Patriots this offseason, but he is wasting no time getting acclimated in philanthropic work. On Thursday morning, Bourne joined the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts for their annual golf tournament, which raises money for their mentorship programming throughout the year.

Bourne rated his golf game as a "four" on a scale of one to 10, but the hope of shooting under par wasn't what got him to Plymouth's Pinehills Golf Club at 8:30 a.m. It's much bigger than that.

Kendrick at Break the Glass challenge
Photo courtesy of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts

Though Bourne wasn't a part of Big Brothers Big Sisters as a kid, he knows exactly how important it is to have great mentors in your life to keep you on the right path. He pointed to his dad, his older brother, his high school football coach and his agent as people who took time to make sure he was making smart decisions.

"Just growing up, they were always there for me to show me the right way, to give me good and bad examples of their lives, what they went through at that age," Bourne said. "Just to be able to help me through those hard times of bad decision or good decisions, it was really big for me, knowing the consequences of the bad decisions and knowing the good of the good decisions. I just had the best of both worlds, and having a lot of mentors did help me get to where I'm at today."

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a national organization that pairs kids in under-resourced families with adult mentors in their communities, forging friendships that empower and encourage them to thrive. Bourne isn't just throwing his name behind the cause; he's joining as an honorary board member, as well. He'll be involved throughout the year by mentoring matched up pairs.

Related Links

Kendrick with Mark 1
Photo courtesy of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts

"I just want to be that guy that they can rely on, ask questions if they're confused and just really be there for them," he said. "Be a part of their life. Like I said, they really helped me change my life. I want to make a kid say, 'Kendrick helped me change my life around at a tough time.'"

CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts Mark O'Donnell said ultimately that mentality was a large part of why the organization wanted to work with Bourne in the first place. It's simple: his interest is authentic.

"I asked him and his team a million times, I need to know he cares about this mission. It was clear to me that he cares about this mission, he cares about them. It wasn't so much that he was in need of a mentor, and some organization like this came in and helped him," he said. "It was the realization that if he didn't have his support group that he wouldn't be where he is today. First and foremost, I believe he's here because he cares."

While Bourne is still getting used to his new home and new region, volunteering and mentoring is a great way for him to get to know the area and the people who live here. Giving back and spending time helping others has always been a priority. Coming to New England is no different.

"I want to give back. I don't want to be selfish. I've been giving back all my life, Bourne said. "So just to start to do it in my in a new community I'm in is just awesome. Look, I'm doing it out of my heart with a good purpose. I really want to help the youth and this is a good start."

Related Content

news

Meet the Columbia Marathon: Shaq Mason's AAU basketball teams 

Shaq Mason's love for basketball turned into something special for his hometown of Columbia, Tenn. 
news

Chris Hogan's Homecoming: The former Patriot reflects on return to Gillette Stadium with the PLL

Chris Hogan reflects on his return to Gillette Stadium with the Premier Lacrosse League. 
news

Matthew Slater speaks on addiction in the NFL panel: 'It just takes people who care'

Matthew Slater joined a panel of current and former NFL players about drug and alcohol addiction in the NFL.
news

Former Patriots, Colts teammates celebrate Adam Vinatieri's legendary career after retirement announcement 

Adam Vinatieri announced his retirement Wednesday, and it didn't take long for congratulations to flood in on social media. 
news

Get to know the newest Patriots free agent signings

After a tidal wave of free agency news in March, the Patriots have steadily added more and more new faces. Let's get to know the latest free agent signings off the field.
news

Former Patriot Eugene Chung opens up about experience as an Asian-American athlete, coach on 'Boston Globe' panel

Eugene Chung became the third player of Asian descent to play in the NFL when he was drafted by the Patriots in 1992. Last week, on a 'Boston Globe' panel, he shared his experiences as an Asian-American in the world of sports.
news

Pan Mass Challenge team to honor Tracy Sormanti on 2021 ride

The Patriots Platelet Pedalers will honor Tracy Sormanti, the late Patriots Cheerleading Director, on their 2021 ride. 
news

Behind the scenes of the Patriots 'action-packed' schedule release video

Get a close up look at the stars of the 2021 Patriots schedule release video.
news

Patrick Chung talks to NBC Boston about rise in anti-Asian hate crimes 

The recently retired Patriot sat down with NBC Boston's Susan Tran to talk about his experiences. 
news

James White earns degree from University of Wisconsin 

James White completed his Life Sciences Communication degree from University of Wisconsin. 
news

Gronk returns to New England to donate $1.2 million to Charlesbank Playground renovation

Rob Gronkowski returned to New England on Friday to donate $1.2 million to Charlesbank Playground renovation. 

Latest News

Patriots News Blitz 6/4: Cam Newton more prepared heading into 2021

Kendrick Bourne is wasting no time diving into philanthropic work, mentoring in New England

McDaniels getting new offensive pieces up to speed

Meet the Columbia Marathon: Shaq Mason's AAU basketball teams 

Patriots News Blitz 6/3: Stevenson can make an immediate impact

Chris Hogan's Homecoming: The former Patriot reflects on return to Gillette Stadium with the PLL

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Josh McDaniels 6/3: 'I look at each day as an opportunity to coach and teach'

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Mick Lombardi 6/3: 'They have been devoted this offseason'

Patriots wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Jerod Mayo 6/3: 'Being back on the field with the guys has definitely been good'

Patriots Inside Linebackers coach Jerod Mayo addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

DeMarcus Covington 6/3: 'This is a great opportunity for us to get better'

Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

NFL Total Access: Top position battles to watch in 2021 training camps 

NFL Network's Willie McGinest and Joe Thomas discuss the top position battles to watch in 2021 training camps.

Memorial Day Garden Ceremony

The Memorial Day Flag Garden at Patriot Place honors, mourns and remembers military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces. A signage display honors user submitted heroes, with one flag placed for each name. On Friday, May 28, Robert and Josh Kraft participated in a wreath laying ceremony to commemorate the fallen.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising