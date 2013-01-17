Kevin Faulk and Matt Light to Serve as Honorary Game Captains for AFC Championship Game

Faulk , who announced his retirement on Oct. 10, 2012 after spending his entire 13-year career as a member of the New England Patriots, was honored on November 11 during the Buffalo game. Faulk, who filled various roles for the Patriots during his years with the team, joined the club in 1999 as a second-round pick (46th overall) out of LSU. He is the Patriots all-time leader in all-purpose yards (12,349) and kickoff return yards (4,098) and is the Patriots' all-time leading return specialist, totaling 5,041 combined return yards (4,098 kick return yards and 943 punt return yards). Faulk ranks fifth in Patriots history in rushing yards (3,607), fifth in receptions (431), 11th in pass receiving yards (3,701) and sixth in total punt return yards (943). Faulk recorded the longest non-touchdown kickoff return in team history when he covered 95 yards on a return against the New York Jets (11/15/99).

Light was originally drafted by the Patriots in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft. Light left the football field having played a major role in leading the Patriots to 11 consecutive seasons with a winning record, nine division championships, five conference titles and three Super Bowls. On February 5, 2012, he tied an NFL record when he started in his fifth Super Bowl, joining teammate Tom Brady along with Cornelius Bennett, John Elway and Charles Haley as the only other players to accomplish the feat. In 2009, he was recognized as one of the best players in franchise history when he was named to the Patriots' 50th Anniversary Team. Light earned three Pro Bowl honors following the 2006, 2007 and 2010 seasons. He played in 175 regular season games with 173 starts including all 20 postseason games and helped the Patriots' offense finish in the top 10 seven times.