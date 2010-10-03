Official website of the New England Patriots

Kirsch Words: Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots Football Weekly's Publisher and Editor-in-Chief, Fred Kirsch offers his "Kirsch Words" blog which features in-game commentary during the Patriots game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium beginning at 7:30pm ET on Monday, October 4th.

Oct 03, 2010 at 01:35 PM
Patriots Football Weekly's Publisher and Editor-in-Chief, Fred Kirsch offers his "Kirsch Words" blog which features in-game commentary during the Patriots game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium beginning at 7:30pm ET on Monday, October 4th. Read his commentary and notes as he blogs before, during and after the game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

