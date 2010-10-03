Kirsch Words: Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots Football Weekly's Publisher and Editor-in-Chief, Fred Kirsch offers his "Kirsch Words" blog which features in-game commentary during the Patriots game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium beginning at 7:30pm ET on Monday, October 4th. Read his commentary and notes as he blogs before, during and after the game.
Robert Kraft, Patriots Foundation team up with New England Dairy Council to bring wellness initiative to MLK School
Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons
The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship
Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.
The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday
Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history
The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?
The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica
Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers
We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game
JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media
From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.
Patriots All Access: OTA Recap
On this edition of Patriots AllAccess presented by GEICO, we recap the Patriots organized team activities of the Spring and asses the team heading into Training Camp. In addition, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with defensive back Jalen Mills, and we preview Richard Seymour's upcoming Pro Football Hall of Fame induction. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.
Equal Play: Celebrating 50 Years of Title IX
Kraft sports + Entertainment and KAGR hosted the "Equal Play" event at Gillette Stadium to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The event was headlined by tennis icon Billie Jean King and moderated by award-winning sports journalist Jackie MacMullan as they highlight the importance of women in sports.
Patriots unveil new red throwback alternate uniform for 2022
The New England Patriots unveil new red throwback uniforms for the 2022 NFL season. Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater jump in the DeLorean from Back to the Future to travel back in time to 1984 when Andre Tippett and the Patriots first wore this style of red uniforms.