Kraft expresses '23 optimism, aims for playoffs

As the Pats continue team building in free agency, Kraft used the opportunity to instead focus on how critical draft success is. Yes, free agency splashes make headlines and give fans an off-season thrill, but it's really those three days in April where the consistent contenders are made.

"We had a little period where we didn't draft as well a few years ago. We're able to get that changed and I think we're doing much better," said Kraft before pointing out the folly of trying to buy your way to wins in free agency. "Two or three years ago I think we spent more cash than any team… and it didn't get the value that we hoped it would."

Despite the team struggling to notch a playoff win in four seasons, Kraft continued to put his support behind Bill Belichick, pointing out the team is in a new period now.