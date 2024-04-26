Lazar's Best Available Players for the Patriots on Day Two of the NFL Draft

Along with Maye's individual development, Patriots personnel chief Eliot Wolf and company need to hold up their end of the bargain. We can debate whether or not Mac Jones had the physical ability to succeed as an NFL starter, but New England's brass did him zero favors.

During his three seasons as the starter, Jones had a revolving door at coordinator and play-caller, while the Patriots didn't properly build up his supporting cast. New England's receiving corps around Jones was subpar, and the offensive line was up and down. Due to the offensive talent and coaching they had, the Patriots put Jones in a tough spot.

As we segway to days two and three of the draft, the onus is on Wolf to "weaponize" the Drake Maye-led offense and stack offensive talent on the roster to set Maye up to succeed. The Patriots have major needs at wide receiver and offensive tackle, and like with Mac, it's not on Maye to run personnel in Foxborough: go help the kid out, which is where we'll start on day two.

Here are my best available players with the Patriots holding the 34th and 68th selections on Friday:

1. WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

NFL Potential: Rookie Impact/WR1 Potential

I'm a big believer in Mitchell's game for a few reasons. Mainly, separation quickness and route-running prowess in a bigger frame consistently translate to the next level. Mitchell is a 6-2, 205-pound outside receiver with the fluidity to change directions like a much smaller receiver. At the same time, he also has 4.34 speed to separate over the top, which shows up consistently on double moves set up by his in-breaking routes, and a 39.5-inch vertical to win above the rim. The Texas product has a well-rounded skill set with all the tools to be a high-volume X receiver at the next level. The only knocks on film are that he doesn't always play to his timed speed and needs to be more consistent with his effort level. Mitchell's pro ceiling is as high as any tier-two receiver in this class. My pro comparison is Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.