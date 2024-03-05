Lazar's Post-Combine Mock Draft: Which Quarterback Do the Patriots Target in the First Round?

With the scouting combine in the rearview mirror, the 2024 NFL Draft is starting to take shape with the offseason in full swing.

Although Pro Days and Top-30 visits are still to come in the draft process, the next big step on the NFL calendar to paint a clearer picture of the Patriots draft needs is free agency. From this perspective, New England's approach to free agency, which begins with the legal tampering period on March 11, won't focus on building a roster through a spending spree that resembles their record-breaking 2021 offseason.

Instead, the messaging from head coach Jerod Mayo and de facto GM Eliot Wolf is a more methodical team-building strategy of draft, develop, and retain. Along those lines, one would expect the Pats to make strong pushes to retain core players who are in-house free agents, such as Kyle Dugger, Mike Onwenu, Hunter Henry, and Kendrick Bourne. Then, we could see them reinforce strengths on the defensive side of the ball in a strong free-agency class while adding a few contributors on offense.

Despite having over $100 million in projected cap space, the expectation is the Patriots won't be throwing money around in the form of massive free-agent contracts. In this exercise, we'll operate under the assumption that New England's defense will be fully stocked to go all-in on the offense in the draft. They've also theoretically added immediate contributors at tight end to avoid a weaker draft class and will be in the backup/bridge QB market rather than a franchise solution.

Essentially, the Patriots set themselves up to attack the strengths of this year's draft: quarterback, wide receiver, and offensive tackle. New England has the luxury of a draft class that aligns with their major needs, so why should they overcomplicate things? Keep. It. Simple.

There is also a sound argument, especially with a bridge quarterback, for a trade-down in this draft to accumulate assets to stack talent on the roster – it's a viable plan. However, there aren't any guarantees that the Patriots will have a chance to draft a quarterback prospect of this caliber in the future, with the fear being a return to NFL purgatory as an 8-9 win team.