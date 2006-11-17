LB Andre Tippett named one of 25 semifinalists for induction to Pro Football Hall of Fame

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Former Patriots linebacker Andre Tippett, a five-time Pro Bowler and a member of the NFL's 1980s All-Decade Team, has been named as one of 25 modern-era semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2007. The list of 25 semifinalists was taken from a pool of 111 preliminary nominees, and a group of 15 modern-era finalists will be announced in mid-January.