Learn about, donate to some of Devin McCourty's favorite organizations in honor of his birthday

Devin McCourty's reputation in New England isn't just relative to football. Given his storied career, that is saying something, but he has always been more than his performance.

As a leader in the Patriots locker room and a veteran in the league, McCourty knows his voice carries weight. When there is a cause or an organization that he cares about, McCourty doesn't hesitate to redirect the spotlight shown on him as an NFL player to highlight their great work.

Aug. 13 is McCourty's 34th birthday, so to help Patriots Nation celebrate him in a fitting way, we've complied a list of organizations McCourty has worked with over the years. Read about them. Make a donation in his honor. Sign yourself up to volunteer or simply share their work with friends and family. It's what Devin would do.

Tackle Sickle Cell

This is the initiative Devin and Jason started together as their NFL careers took off. After seeing their aunt live her entire life with sickle cell disease, as well as an uncle, they knew they wanted to shed a light on it. Their father also carried sickle cell trait, and they themselves carry it as well.

As valuable as the money undeniably is, their work to raise awareness about sickle cell disease is invaluable. In the United States, sickle cell disease predominantly impacts African Americans, and there is a stigma associated with the disease.