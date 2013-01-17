Logan Mankins Press Conference Transcript

Q: **It seems like things get chippy along the lines. How do you let that not get the best of you and focus on the play at hand?

LM:I think we're two emotional teams, so stuff happens out there. You just always have to be smart about it. A penalty just hurts your team, so you can take it a little ways, you just have to make sure you never take it too far.

Q:What has it been like to have the continuity with Ryan Wendell at center on the offensive line this year?

LM:Oh yeah, definitely, it's always nice to have your center there the whole season. Last year I think we had four different centers. It was a little bit different every week. He did a good job staying healthy for us. He's done a good job preparing, playing, communicating, so he's done a very good job.

Q:It helps he is a Fresno State guy.

LM:Yeah, that's always a bonus.

Q:How tough is Haloti Ngata as you get to see him up close and personal?

LM:Haloti, he's a very good player. I think everyone knows that. He does a lot of different things for them, he lines up everywhere. I think that's one of the things that makes him very good, he's very versatile for someone his size. He's always a handful for whatever team's playing them and we'll have to do a good job against him.

Q:Yesterday your teammates talked about how hard Tom Brady works despite his accomplishments. Do you become amazed at how hard he works and became a natural leader because of it?

LM:Yeah I think so. I think at any point in your career where you stop worrying about working on the little things, you're not going to be as good. I think Tom understands that no matter how good he is, he needs to prepare like anyone else would that's not at the same level as him. He's going to work hard to make sure he's ready.

Q:Does his work ethic inspire the rest of the team to work just as hard?

LM:We are professional athletes, that's our job. If you're not working as hard as you can, you're cheating yourself already. I think the coaches are going to notice that and you're not going to be around here too long.

Q:What is the benefit of facing a team you have played already?

LM:It helps you out, I guess, to a point. We know their basic system. We know what it's like to go against certain guys. But, they're a versatile defense also. They can change it up at any point. They have guys that can give you different looks; they can bring zone pressures, man pressures. They can do whatever they want really. They have a very versatile defense.

Q:Yesterday Tom talked about 'The Patriot Way'. Is there something tangible about the success this franchise has had and do you need to live up to that when you put on your jersey?

LM:Yeah I think so. It all starts at the top with Bill [Belichick]. He never changes. It's always the same way from him. He coaches the same way. He demands the same things. So, when you have that leader in that role, I think it's easy for everyone else to fall in line.

Q:The Patriots have never lost a championship game at home. What do you attribute that to and how important is home field?

LM:That we played better on those days.

Q:It does not matter where those games are?

LM:Nope. You see teams all the time losing at home, too. It just comes down to who plays better that day. We've lost playoff games here at home too, so it's just whoever plays better that day.

Q:Can you shed some insight on the hurry-up, no huddle offense and what the challenges are?

LM:Well, it is tough sometimes on the conditioning but we're pretty conditioned for an offensive line if you would call us conditioned, our position. A lot of times we catch them off-guard, they're not lined up. A lot of times that works to our benefit. Sometimes it doesn't because guys aren't where you expect them to be or where they should be so you get confused a little. I think for the most part we've done a good job of getting everyone in the right direction on the right guys. When you do catch them off-guard it works out pretty good sometimes

Q:When other players around the league remind you of Spygate, does that tick you off?

LM:Nah, that was a long time ago.

Q:It does not get under your skin at all?

LM:No, but you are [smiles]. [laughter]

Q:You are a guy who has been known to mix it up a little bit on the field but seem like an easy-going guy. How do you explain the difference between game day Logan and non game day Logan?

LM:I don't know. I've always been asked that question. It's just who I am I guess. That's the only way I know how to play and I'm going to keep doing it until they tell us we can't. I don't really have a good answer for you on that one.

Q:Is there a change you can sense in your mind on game day or when you are getting dressed?

LM:No, not really. I just go out there and try to do my best.

Q:How does the communication work along the offensive line during the hurry-up offense?