Mac Jones now honorary member at Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South

After three visits, it's official.
Mac Jones and Sophie Scott are now honorary members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South.
The New England Patriots quarterback and his girlfriend returned to the Brockton Clubhouse on Wednesday, just over one year after his first visit, to reunite with the kids and see how their contributions have helped the organization impact local families.
"It's been a year since Mac been out to our club, and boy, has he been a true champion in this community and for our kids here at Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South," said Derek Heim, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South.
"We couldn't be any more thrilled to be able to welcome back him back here to be with the kids and experience what happens behind our doors. He's just a true community champion and he should be proud of the work that he's doing to build communities and really be a role model for kids. We don't see that all the time today and he's a class act."
Last offseason, Jones surprised the organization with a $100 thousand donation at his first visit to Brockton. In November, for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative, he honored the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston to expand his reach, surprising the Gerald and Darlene Jordan location in Chelsea with the news.
Ever since, the Patriots captain has honored his commitment to be a role model for children in New England.
"This is his third time here at Boys and Girls Club of Metro South," Heim said. "He has been extremely powerful for our kids and helping to build mission and advancement for us. With his donation last year, we served way more kids and provided life-changing opportunities for those young people. I couldn't be any more proud to call him a friend of Boys and Girls Club of Metro South."
Reuniting with some familiar faces, Jones and Scott spoke with middle schoolers about their career goals, handed out action figures, and answered a ton of questions.
Of course, there were plenty of kids eager to play catch with an NFL quarterback, so a good amount of time was dedicated to throwing a ball around and potentially scouting out future Pats prospects.
"I remember last year we were throwing the ball around," Jones said of all the athletes who attend the Brockton club. "Not only that, but the kids are drawing, singing -- I'm always interested to see what they like to do and love to see what they're all passionate about.
"It's cool to see kids turning into young adults."
The experience was just as cool for the kids. Especially one nine-year-old in particular.
"This is the best day," exclaimed Maciel B. "I ate burritos and I got the best player's toy and his autograph."
Not bad. Learn more about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South here.
