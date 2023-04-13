Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Apr 13 - 03:00 PM | Tue Apr 18 - 11:55 AM

Patriots Sign QB Trace McSorley

Mac Jones now honorary member at Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South

Patriots Announce 2023 Hall of Fame Finalists

Patriots Draft Prospect Review: Offensive Line

NFL Notes: Welker leads list of nominees for Patriots Hall

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Mailbag: Ranking Under-the-Radar Needs in Round One and Other Draft Questions

Dussault's Mock Draft 3.0: Pats get offensive early

Lazar's Patriots Mock Draft 3.0: Pats Add Two Premier Offensive Playmakers With First Two Picks

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Dante Scarnecchia Named as a Contributor to Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft surprises Scarnecchia with Hall call

Patriots Draft Round-Up: Latest Rumors, Reported Visits, and Other Draft Tidbits

NFL Notes: Reality check: Jackson not in the cards

Patriots Mailbag: Draft needs, fits and potential breakouts come into focus post-Free Agency

One-on-One: Tight End Mike Gesicki

Making Music With Patriots Defensive Back Marcus Jones | Downtime: Episode 1

Marcus Jones plays all phases (in football and in making music)

One-on-One: Offensive Lineman Riley Reiff

Patriots Mailbag: Will free agency affect the Patriots draft strategy?

Mac Jones now honorary member at Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South

The New England Patriots quarterback and Sophie Scott returned to the Brockton Clubhouse on Wednesday, just over one year after making a $100k donation to the organization last March.

Apr 13, 2023 at 04:07 PM
IMG_0228
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

After three visits, it's official.

Mac Jones and Sophie Scott are now honorary members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South.

The New England Patriots quarterback and his girlfriend returned to the Brockton Clubhouse on Wednesday, just over one year after his first visit, to reunite with the kids and see how their contributions have helped the organization impact local families.

"It's been a year since Mac been out to our club, and boy, has he been a true champion in this community and for our kids here at Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South," said Derek Heim, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South.

"We couldn't be any more thrilled to be able to welcome back him back here to be with the kids and experience what happens behind our doors. He's just a true community champion and he should be proud of the work that he's doing to build communities and really be a role model for kids. We don't see that all the time today and he's a class act."

Last offseason, Jones surprised the organization with a $100 thousand donation at his first visit to Brockton. In November, for the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative, he honored the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston to expand his reach, surprising the Gerald and Darlene Jordan location in Chelsea with the news.

Ever since, the Patriots captain has honored his commitment to be a role model for children in New England.

"This is his third time here at Boys and Girls Club of Metro South," Heim said. "He has been extremely powerful for our kids and helping to build mission and advancement for us. With his donation last year, we served way more kids and provided life-changing opportunities for those young people. I couldn't be any more proud to call him a friend of Boys and Girls Club of Metro South."

Reuniting with some familiar faces, Jones and Scott spoke with middle schoolers about their career goals, handed out action figures, and answered a ton of questions.

Of course, there were plenty of kids eager to play catch with an NFL quarterback, so a good amount of time was dedicated to throwing a ball around and potentially scouting out future Pats prospects.

"I remember last year we were throwing the ball around," Jones said of all the athletes who attend the Brockton club. "Not only that, but the kids are drawing, singing -- I'm always interested to see what they like to do and love to see what they're all passionate about.

"It's cool to see kids turning into young adults."

The experience was just as cool for the kids. Especially one nine-year-old in particular.

"This is the best day," exclaimed Maciel B. "I ate burritos and I got the best player's toy and his autograph."

Not bad. Learn more about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South here.

Photos: Mac Jones visits Brockton Boys & Girls Club

Patriots QB Mac Jones visited the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South - Brockton Clubhouse on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Jones spent time touring the classrooms and also played basketball and football in the gym with the kids.

041223-MacJonesB&GClub_Adler06-watermarked
1 / 24
Photo by Eric J. Adler
041223-MacJonesB&GClub_Adler22-watermarked
2 / 24
Photo by Eric J. Adler
041223-MacJonesB&GClub_Adler20-watermarked
3 / 24
Photo by Eric J. Adler
041223-MacJonesB&GClub_Adler33-watermarked
4 / 24
Photo by Eric J. Adler
041223-MacJonesB&GClub_Adler48-watermarked
5 / 24
Photo by Eric J. Adler
041223-MacJonesB&GClub_Adler39-watermarked
6 / 24
Photo by Eric J. Adler
041223-MacJonesB&GClub_Adler35-watermarked
7 / 24
Photo by Eric J. Adler
041223-MacJonesB&GClub_Adler19-watermarked
8 / 24
Photo by Eric J. Adler
041223-MacJonesB&GClub_Adler44-watermarked
9 / 24
Photo by Eric J. Adler
041223-MacJonesB&GClub_Adler45-watermarked
10 / 24
Photo by Eric J. Adler
041223-MacJonesB&GClub_Adler43-watermarked
11 / 24
Photo by Eric J. Adler
041223-MacJonesB&GClub_Adler14-watermarked
12 / 24
Photo by Eric J. Adler
041223-MacJonesB&GClub_Adler07-watermarked
13 / 24
Photo by Eric J. Adler
041223-MacJonesB&GClub_Adler25-watermarked
14 / 24
Photo by Eric J. Adler
041223-MacJonesB&GClub_Adler38-watermarked
15 / 24
Photo by Eric J. Adler
041223-MacJonesB&GClub_Adler18-watermarked
16 / 24
Photo by Eric J. Adler
041223-MacJonesB&GClub_Adler13-watermarked
17 / 24
Photo by Eric J. Adler
041223-MacJonesB&GClub_Adler23-watermarked
18 / 24
Photo by Eric J. Adler
041223-MacJonesB&GClub_Adler17-watermarked
19 / 24
Photo by Eric J. Adler
041223-MacJonesB&GClub_Adler34-watermarked
20 / 24
Photo by Eric J. Adler
041223-MacJonesB&GClub_Adler50-watermarked
21 / 24
Photo by Eric J. Adler
041223-MacJonesB&GClub_Adler40-watermarked
22 / 24
Photo by Eric J. Adler
041223-MacJonesB&GClub_Adler47-watermarked
23 / 24
Photo by Eric J. Adler
041223-MacJonesB&GClub_Adler28-watermarked
24 / 24
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Mac Jones celebrates Autism Empowerment Month with League School of Greater Boston

The quarterback and girlfriend Sophie Scott joined the New England Patriots Foundation on Wednesday to visit children and young adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

news

Marcus Jones plays all phases (in football and in making music)

The Patriots All-Pro Punt Returner dropped his newest single "Make It Right" on Friday.

news

Patriots Cheerleader starting business to bring 'core beliefs' to her community

Andrea Courtemanche's dream to own a dance studio has evolved since her childhood, but it's all come to fruition with Vivant – the fitness, dance and wellness studio she's launching in Rhode Island on April 1.

news

Home of Patriots prepping for record-breaking summer of music

Gillette Stadium is set to host a historic concert season, with a newly announced Springsteen and The E Street Band show making for a venue-record of 10 concerts.

news

Bill Belichick Foundation celebrates 10th anniversary giving $350K in scholarships, grants

The nonprofit announced the gift for student athletes and sports programs in need on Wednesday.

news

21 Questions with Patriots safety Kyle Dugger

In honor of Dugger turning 27 on Wednesday, catch up with New England's rising star.

news

Retired Patriot Devin McCourty thanks New England with 40 billboards

The classy gesture can be found in communities throughout Massachusetts on Tuesday.

news

Devin McCourty 'excited about what's to come' after announcing NFL retirement

The New England Patriots safety announced he's hanging up the cleats on Friday afternoon.

news

Patriots' David Andrews, Deatrich Wise Jr. & Cole Strange celebrate Read Across America

The three New England Patriots players got out into the community to share importance of reading.

news

Patriots honor Sandy Polimeno as 2022 Fan of the Year in partnership with Bank of America

'Some people ask if our family goes to church on Sundays. We respond that Gillette Stadium is our church!'

news

Devin McCourty talks retirement, Mac Jones & more on GMFB: 'It's hard to see myself playing in another uniform'

The 35-year-old joined twin brother Jason McCourty on NFL Network's 'Good Morning Football' as he weighs his future in football.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Announce 2023 Hall of Fame Finalists

Patriots Sign QB Trace McSorley

Mac Jones now honorary member at Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

NFL Notes: Welker leads list of nominees for Patriots Hall

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

2023 Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee: Bill Parcells

Take a look back at the coaching career of Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Bill Parcells and don't forget to cast your vote at Patriots.com/hof.

2023 Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee: Logan Mankins

Take a look back at the career of Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Logan Mankins (2005 - 2013) and don't forget to cast your vote at Patriots.com/hof.

2023 Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee: Mike Vrabel

Take a look back at the career of Patriots Hall of Fame Nominee Mike Vrabel (2001 - 2008) and don't forget to cast your vote at Patriots.com/hof.

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Breakdown 3.0 with Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar

Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar unveil their seven-round 3.0 editions of their Patriots mock drafts.

Patriots All Access: 2023 Team Building, Devin McCourty Retires

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we examine the Patriots roster as free agency brings additions and subtractions to New England. In addition, go behind the scenes at Devin McCourty's retirement ceremony, and, in Part 2 of Building the 2023 Patriots, we take a look at the NFL Combine through the eyes of the Patriots personnel department. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Robert Kraft Announces Dante Scarnecchia as Contributor to Patriots Hall of Fame

Watch the moment that Robert Kraft announced Dante Scarnecchia as a contributor to the Patriots Hall of Fame.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

2023 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Devin McCourty Announces His Retirement

Patriots safety Devin McCourty announced his retirement today.

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

The National Football League (NFL) today announced there will be two 2023 International Games in Germany next season. The Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots will make their debuts in Germany as designated teams, following the inaugural international game in Munich in 2022.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising