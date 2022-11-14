Mac Jones surprises local Boys & Girls Club with My Cause My Cleats dedication

Mac Jones is staying loyal to one of his his favorite non-profits this season.
The New England Patriots quarterback has been a big supporter of the Boys & Girls Club's mission and will represent a local clubhouse for My Cause My Cleats on Dec. 1 against the Buffalo Bills.
Jones visited the Gerald and Darlene Jordan Club in Chelsea on Thursday afternoon, surprising kids at the after-school program with news that the NFL initiative will benefit their club. While he was there, he passed along an invitation for 30 of the children to be the Patriots' Play 60 ambassadors at this week's game versus the New York Jets.
"I've volunteered at different Clubs across the country in Alabama, Florida, and here," Jones said, being from Jacksonville and having played college football at the University of Alabama.
"It's been cool to just meet the kids. It's all about the kids for me, and letting them know that when they grow up they can become whatever they want to become. So that's what I try to tell them, and just enjoy it. Have fun, whether you're going to be a singer, dancer, or athlete – it doesn't really matter.
In terms of having fun, the Patriots captain led by example during his trip to Chelsea.
He toured the facility, meeting kids at every stop and participating in foosball, arts and crafts, a game of Madden, and catch in the gymnasium. Jones was especially impressed in the music room, where a girl showed off her piano skills and a group of children played him a song they'd recorded there at the Jordan Cub.
"It was fun," Jones said. "I think whenever you go to the Boys & Girls Club it's always a good day, but we were doing music, arts and crafts, sports -- it combines everything into one. It's a pretty cool day."
Jones made a substantial donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South this offseason, presenting a $100 thousand check at the Brockton Clubhouse in March as recognition of the Clubs' work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He says his favorite parts about these visits are always answering questions from kids looking for advice.
That personal mission aligns with that of the Boys & Girls Club, which is to encourage and foster hobbies, artistic talent, creativity, technical computer skills, physical activity, and confidence in every child who goes through their doors.
"A lot of them actually asked questions like, 'How did you get to where you are?' That's cool because sometimes people won't ask what they're thinking, and just for them to ask and me to be able to give advice from my perspective is awesome," Jones said. "Some of it wasn't even for sports, right? Just have fun at what you're doing, enjoy it, and if you're in sports just be a good teammate and have fun and everything else will take care of itself."
Jones had some questions for the kids, too.
Needing to get his cleats customized ahead of the game, the quarterback asked the kids for inspiration about how to best represent what the Club meant to their young lives.
"I know this place means a lot to you guys," he said. "I don't know if you have any ideas but my cleats will be designed for you guys and it will be on TV for our game."
Input included the Chelsea zip code, as well as a sunflower and heart -- symbolizing the light and love they feel at the club.
The kids at the Jordan Club will see the finished product during the My Cause My Cleats game in December, but they'll be acquainted with Jones again on Sunday during pregame against the Jets, as 30 of them line the tunnel where the Patriots run out of.
Click the link to learn more about My Cause My Cleats, the Jordan Boys & Girls Club, and the NFL's Play 60 initiative.