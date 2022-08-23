Mack Wilson Sr. watches son take first steps on field at Gillette Stadium

The field at Gillette Stadium has seen some incredible first and feats.
Mack Wilson II, one-year-old son of New England Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson Sr., is responsible for the latest.
Following the Patriots' 20-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers in New England's second preseason game Friday, the toddler took his first steps under the lights and into his father's arms.
"My son really took his first steps in Gillette Stadium," Wilson Sr. posted on Twitter on Saturday with accompanying photos. "That's wild."
The elder Wilson certainly showed off his speed and explosiveness against Carolina. He rounded out a linebacker group that's been impressive this preseason, and he has a lot to feel good about with his performance in New England thus far.
Still, the highlight was seeing his son reach such an exciting milestone.
"The highlight of my night. Deuce walked to Dada," Wilson Sr. said in a tweet, serving as caption to an adorable video of some of the child's first steps.
Based on how fast little Mack was moving, it looks like he's been taking a lot of mental notes watching his father and football uncles practice the last few weeks.
To say Wilson Sr. hasn't loved having his son at training camp for the first time is an understatement.
"It's a blessing, honestly, coming up after a long practice -- you're sore, tired, and you just see your mini-me, walking towards you or crawling, whatever the case may be," Wilson Sr. said last week after joint practices with Carolina concluded.
"It just lights up your whole day. It's my first son and every time I see him I get happy. I get butterflies still."