Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Nov 28 | 06:00 PM - 11:55 PM

Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

10 to Watch: Patriots-Bills meet in key AFC East battle

Win two tickets to the Patriots vs. Bills game

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

How Jonathan Jones' daughter Skylar inspired idea for My Cause My Cleats

How personal tragedy behind Tyquan Thornton's first NFL touchdown inspired his My Cause My Cleats platform

Pats begin Bills prep needing "best game"

Retracing Edelman's improbable rise on 'A Football Life'

Bill Belichick 11/27: "We're going to need to play our best game"

Pats defense readies for another tilt with Josh Allen, Bills

After Further Review: Patriots Get QB Mac Jones Back on Track With Familiar Script on Offense

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Vikings presented by CarMax

Patriots offense comes to life vs. Vikings

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Vikings on Thanksgiving Night

7 Keys from Patriots Thanksgiving loss to Vikings

Pool Report: Interview with NFL Senior VP of Officiating Walt Anderson

Patriots vs. Vikings Highlights | NFL Week 12

Bill Belichick 11/24: "We just came up short"

Mac Jones 11/24: "I thought we played with a lot of effort and toughness"

Photos: Patriots at Vikings Week 12

Matthew Slater Press Conference Transcript

Patriots wide receiver and special team's captain Matthew Slater addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, January 17, 2013.

Jan 17, 2013 at 12:07 AM
New England Patriots

**

Q: **Can you talk about getting ready for the game and the rivalry that has built up over the years with the Ravens?

MS:Definitely. I think this is an exciting game for us as a team. Obviously to have this opportunity, no matter who we were playing against, we'd be excited about [it]. We know we're playing against a great football team with some great players, some Hall of Fame caliber players and some great coaches. It's going to be a very competitive, tough football game. We're excited about the challenge. We've been working hard this week and we'll continue to prepare hard these next few days. Hopefully things go well for us on Sunday.

Q:What kind of week has it been for you and the special teams unit after what happened last week?

MS:We've put that behind us. Once we got in here and watched the tape, we understand we didn't perform the way we wanted to. We are fortunate enough to have an opportunity to go out and get that fixed. There's no time to hang our head now going against arguably the best returner in the league after the year he had this year and a good special teams unit all around. We've been working hard to correct the issues that we had and hopefully we've got them fixed and we can go out and perform well on Sunday.

Q:What makes Jacoby Jones such a challenge?

MS:Obviously his speed, he's got tremendous speed. Jacoby's actually a taller, bigger guy for a returner. He breaks a lot of tackles. He has a great feel for their scheme and what they're trying to do. He runs hard, there's no hesitation, when he sees something he goes. He's very aggressive. He takes chances but they pay off. He does a lot of things well. He handles things well; handles situations great. We'll have our hands full trying to cover him.

Q:How can you simulate his presence at practice?

MS:The guys have been working hard all week to kind of give us a look at him. But I think a guy like that, he's so unique that it's hard to really know what it's going to be like until we get in the game. We've watched a ton of film on him and the guys on the scout team have done a good job of giving us a good look. Like I said, Jacoby, his skill set is really unique. I don't really think there's a returner in the league with his physical presence because he's such a big guy and the speed that he has. It's tough to simulate but hopefully we're getting a good look at it in practice and we'll be ready on Sunday.

Q:Rob Ninkovich recovered the onside kick. Does he get them all in practice too? It seems like whenever there is a loose ball, he catches it. Are you amazed by that?

MS:It sure does seem that way, doesn't it? Whenever there's a ball out or a big play needed, he's on the spot. In that situation, with the onside kick, that ball could be kicked anywhere. It could be kicked right, left or down the middle, so all those guys have to be aware. Obviously Rob always does a tremendous job. Whatever situation he's on the field in, he seems to be Johnny-on-the-Spot, so he did a good job being aware and getting on that ball. That was a big play for us.

Q:Although he is not a captain, how much leadership does Rob Ninkovich provide in the locker room?

MS:Tremendous amount. Rob has a lot of experience with this football team. He's played in big games, he's helped us win big games. He's one of those guys that you can rely on day in and day out. You know he's going to come give great effort in practice, he's going to be accountable to his teammates and he's going to do his job come Sunday. You really can't ask much more from a guy as a teammate. Having a guy like that on our team is a big plus for us.

Q:Do you ever get the sense that other teams are jealous of your success as a franchise?

MS:I'd imagine that could be a possibility. I've been fortunate to spend my whole career here so I don't know what it's like looking from the outside in. As a fan of sports, I guess sometimes the team that has a lot of success, you kind of want to see the underdog win, so to speak. So that could be a possibility. I don't get the feel when we're playing against teams – teams don't fear us, teams don't play scared against us, they want to beat us. I don't know if there's any jealousy or anything like that going on.

Q:You played one year with Mike Vrabel. Are there any similarities between him and Rob Ninkovich?

MS:It's really tough to make that comparison. Mike was such a great player and he was a rare guy. If there's one thing that I will say is the same about those guys, it's the way they respect the game of football. They play it, obviously Mr. Vrabel played the game the way you want it to be played and Rob does the same thing. That's really the only comparison I'll get into, is the way they respect the game, you can appreciate that from both those guys.

Q:Did he make you call him Mr. Vrabel?

MS:That's not what he made me call him, but I have a tremendous amount of respect for him as a football player. I had a blast playing with him the one year that I did.

Q:The beard doesn't remind you of him? Different beards?

MS:The beards are a little different. Rob's beard is a little thicker; a little thicker beard on Rob.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.

news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.

news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.

news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.

news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 13: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

How personal tragedy behind Tyquan Thornton's first NFL touchdown inspired his My Cause My Cleats platform

How Jonathan Jones' daughter Skylar inspired idea for My Cause My Cleats

How to Watch/Listen: Bills at Patriots

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

10 to Watch: Patriots-Bills meet in key AFC East battle

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Robert Kraft surprises Devin McCourty ahead of his 200th game

Patriots Captain Devin McCourty was surprised at his weekly media availability by owner Robert Kraft for a special presentation ahead of his 200th game with New England.

Hunter Henry 11/28: "I think there are some things we can build on"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Monday, November 28, 2022.

Matthew Judon on Devin McCourty's 200th career game 11/28: "That's a pretty impressive feat"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Monday, November 28, 2022.

Press Pass: Preparing for Divisional Matchup with Buffalo

Patriots players Ja'Whaun Bentley, Mac Jones Jalen Mills, Rhamondre Stevenson, Deatrich Wise Jr. and more discuss preparing for the Thursday night divisional matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Ja'Whaun Bentley 11/27: "We're excited about the opportunity"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Mac Jones on Buffalo 11/27: "It's a great defense and a big challenge"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, November 27, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising