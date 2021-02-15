McCourtys join panel on "Trial 4" documentary, criminal justice reform

"The system that convicted me and the system that continues to convict black and brown people, not just here in Suffolk county, not just here in Massachusetts, but throughout the whole country doesn't work," he said. "I can say that from my own experience having been the victim and survivor and the systemic failures that exist. Some of it is codified in policy and some of it is in law."

This is precisely why the McCourtys wanted to get involved in the first place. They may not have law degrees, but they have an interest and a following. This disparity between people calling the shots being largely white also exists in their world, so on that front, they understand.

"We play a sport that is dominated by Black and brown people. Seventy to 80 percent of people that play in a game are Black and brown," Devin said. Head coaches, it's less than five head coaches, less than five general managers, no owners. When we talk about this system, it works the way America works. We can pick any top organization, anything you choose, schooling, that's the way it works."

Jason echoed this, explaining that as he learned, he become motivated to act. Conversations like this will, he hopes, ignite the fire in even more people.

"It's been crazy to not only learn about the criminal justice system, but to see how it starts so young. To go to some of the Black and brown communities and see what the education is like for them, how limited it is and how there's a lack of resources; to see the school to prison pipeline and to learn how it's all being built and how it's built to be run exactly the way it's running," Jason said. "It encourages us and inspires us to do our part to be able to lift it up and give a platform to the Sean Ellises of the world, to be able to tell his story so that people all across the world can turn on Netflix and learn about it."

While not everyone has the platform of Devin and Jason, Scapicchio said people can create change by voting, participating in jury duty and speaking out about injustices.

Devin and Jason know firsthand that using your voice works, helping advocate for laws in Massachusetts around education and criminal justice reform. Seeing these changes fall into place only encourages them to do more.

"I think this has been very fulfilling to jump in and help people out that people throughout society says, 'Throw them away,'" Devin said. "This has been very encouraging just to see some of the changes that have gone on around us lets us know that it is impactful."