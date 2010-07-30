McKenzie sticking out ; Friday PM notes

LB Tyrone McKenzie.





After tearing his ACL in rookie mini-camp a year ago, 2009 third-round pick Tyrone McKenzie was a forgotten man as a rehabbing rookie. But now healthy and competing for playing time at inside the linebacker No. 44 made his presence felt Friday morning – and no one felt that presence more than running back Laurence Maroney.

McKenzie made the play of the day when he had a huge hit to stand up and stuff the running back short of the goal line in a full-speed team drill. After the collision McKenzie's helmet flew off as he celebrated his big play, one of the biggest one-on-one hits of recent camp memory.

Afterwards McKenzie downplayed the significance of the hit.

"That was just one play. You have to be consistent on what you do every day. So that's all I'm trying to do right now," McKenzie said. He also downplayed the idea that he might be a bit sore after going nearly two years without padded contact.

"I'd have to say my body is getting used to hitting again. I think it's just natural. I've been playing football since I was nine. So just getting out here and working hard every day is just part of the game."

But clearly, after a year rehabbing and learning behind the scenes, the former South Florida star is just enjoying being back on the field and banging heads.

"Last year was rough sitting around watching," McKenzie said. "This year I'm just happy to be out here with my teammates just getting a chance to…I mean I know it sounds weird, but just to be out here in the grind, to be out here with your teammates. Because it's different when you're in the grind by yourself, rehabbing and now you get a chance to come out here with the guys on the team."

And though the 6-2, 245-pound, well-built McKenzie looks the part of a run-stuffing thumper of an inside linebacker, he wasn't quite willing to pigeonhole himself into the role he flashed in Friday morning on the goal line.

"I'm just trying to do whatever I have to do," McKenzie concluded. "You have to ask Bill [Belichick] what kind of linebacker I am because he got me here. So whatever they need me to do, I'll work my hardest to do it."

Message wall

One of the big stories heading into training camp 2010 was Troy Brown'srecent revelation that Bill Belichick had taken down all the photo reminders in the Gillette Stadium football offices from Patriots teams and championships past.

"The walls needed painting," Belichick deadpanned in his Friday morning press conference.

After offering their own jokes, his players admitted there might be a bit more to it.

"The walls were dirty, I guess," Kevin Faulksaid before becoming more serious. "Hey, Bill's just trying to make a statement. As a coach you have to do those things sometimes and as a younger player you have to understand why he's doing it. That's just it. No matter what he does, you still have to come out here and work to perform on the field."

Though Faulk was a big part of the glory years once displayed in the now-removed photos, the young players on the roster got the unspoken message as well.

"Just that it's a fresh start. We had nothing to do with those Super Bowl rings, none of those championships. It's a fresh start," Darius Butler said. "We have to make our own mark. That's why we come out here working every day."