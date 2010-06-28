Meet the Rookies: DL Kade Weston

]()"Soccer?" she questioned disbelievingly before telling him to hold tight and retrieving the school's football coach.

"He was like, 'You're not going to be playing soccer, you're going to be playing football,'" Weston recalled, a tale he actually relived with his high school coach during a draft weekend congratulatory phone call. "I was like, 'OK, that's fine with me."

Weston took an immediate liking to the more physical game of football.

"I think it was love at first sight when I started playing, the contact and everything," the now 6-5, 316-pound Weston says with a laugh. "I was like, 'Man, I could do this all the time. I'm loving it.'"

Not long after, college recruiters took quite a liking to Weston as one of the elite defensive line recruits in the country. The Parade All-American chose to accept a scholarship from Georgia, trekking south in part because he had family, including a sister, that lived in Atlanta.

After redshirting, Weston started six games in 2006 and earned SEC All-Freshman Team honors. Though he remained a rotational player for much of his Bulldog career, prior to starting 10 of his 13 games played as a senior, Weston's performance, size and potential were enough to land him in New England in the seventh round of the draft.

"It was one of the best moments of my life. I was so happy I couldn't put it into words. Knowing that the program like the Patriots was calling me and wanted me to be a part of their program ... I was very excited," Weston said of the type of opportunities his family sought with the move to the States.

"We used to come on vacations [to the U.S.] and my mom had sacrificed and wanted a better life for me and to better myself. So we moved to the U.S. I went to high school in New Jersey, started playing football, got a scholarship and ended up at Georgia. Now I ended up being drafted. So it's been a long time coming, a great experience and just having fun with it. Now I just have to go to work and continue to do what I've been doing."

Weston actually had the feeling it might be New England that would call on draft weekend, not only due to his fit in the team's scheme, but thanks to what he thought were positive individual meetings with the team.