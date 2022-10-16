New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/16

HEAD COACH BILL BELICHICK
Sunday, October 16, 2022
Opening statement:
"Good team win for us here on the road. We got a lot of contributions from everybody – offense, defense, special teams. We played some complimentary football. We were able to make plays on defense or in the kicking game and then convert those on offense. It was good. The players really competed hard. Obviously, they had a hard time with (Browns DE Myles) Garrett. He's tough. Then the penalties in the first half offensively put us in some long yardage situations. Even in the third quarter, some of those long yardage situations that we've got to try to avoid. In the end, good complimentary football. Got some turnovers. We were able to make some plays in the kicking game. Another five or six fourth down plays to the 2-point conversion. It seems like that's becoming a theme here defensively. You've got to be ready to tackle those. Got some contributions from some of our younger players here today. (RB Pierre) Strong (Jr.), (RB Damien) Harris, got a chance to play; (WR Tyquan) Thornton. They had good plays for us. (OL Cole) Strange – he's been doing that for us all year. (QB Bailey) Zappe hung in there. Good team win. Big week coming up here. Good to come into Cleveland and win."
On tying George Halas for second on the all-time win list in the NFL:
"You can't win games in this league without good players. I'm very fortunate to have coached a lot of great players and have had a lot of great coaches on my staff through the years. A lot of those guys have gone on to have tremendous careers and players obviously – many of them are Patriots Hall of Fame or NFL Hall of Fame, or are going to be. Winning games in this league is about having good players and I'm very fortunate to have a lot of them. I had them in New York. I had them in Cleveland. I have them here."
On telling the players to go back onto the field before boarding the busses, to look at some of the names in the Cleveland Browns Ring of Honor, and what they meant to the NFL:
"Yeah. Thanks. I told them after the game. As many know, our players are very active in social justice and inequality and things like that. I told them how important five of those names are. All of them are great players up there and great people up there, so I'm not saying that. But there's five that to me really absolutely stand out on the Mount Rushmore of this conversation. Paul Brown for reintegrating the NFL. He came into the NFL through the All-American Conference with Bill Willis and Marion Motley. So those three. Then of course Ozzie Newsome being one of the first black players in Alabama and one of the great ones. Great player. Great general manager. Great person. Then of course, the great Jim Brown. He kind of stands above everybody with what he's done for equality, what he stands for, what he was as a football player, what he is as a man. Paul Brown took a lot of courage to do what he did. Took a lot of courage to do what Willis and Motley did. Lot of courage to do what Ozzie did. It took a lot of courage for Jim Brown to do what he did. I told them I thought they should go out there and just think for a minute about some of the sacrifices that those guys made. Not just on the field. Not just as players, but as people and for what they stood for. Thanks for the question."
On it sounding like winning here is special:
"It's good to win every week. Good to win every week. It's great to win every week. Today is a win, so I'm happy. I was happy last week when we beat Detroit. It's hard to win in this league."
On the defense standing up against the Browns running game:
"The Browns have a great running game. That's what we talked about all week. They're very well coached. They are extremely well coached, as good as anybody we see. Outstanding offensive line. Obviously (Browns G Joel) Bitonio is the go-to guy there but all five guys are good. The tight ends are good. (Browns RB Nick) Chubb is just a heck of a back. So are the other two guys. But Chubb is as good as we see. Again, give the players credit. There's no one guy that can stop them. That's everybody doing their job. Defeating blocks, tackling, pursuing the ball, just being disciplined and being sound because Chubb has very good vision. He finds openings. He hit us on a couple in the second half where he got through for a couple decent runs, but overall, to kind of halfway keep him in check was a great job by our defensive coaches. Not only the front seven, but we had a couple players in the secondary with tackle to keep those seven or eight yard runs from going to 50, which he has plenty of those. So it's a good job by them."
On the defense not being surprised when Browns TE Pharaoh Brown become a factor in the first half and whether he knew he would play a role in this game:
"Yeah. I mean, they used three tight ends against us last year. Last year if you remember on the opening drive, they kind of took it right down the field. They went no-huddle, got into some empty formations out of their big personnel, so that's something they hurt us with before. I'm not surprised that they came back with it. We were in a zone, so they could throw it if they wanted to."
On being impressed with QB Bailey Zappe's intellect and if that is contributing to his success:
"Yeah, I mean again, he learns everyday, whether it's practice, or meetings, or game experiences. He has pretty good instincts, but there is a lot for him to learn. There are things today that he learned from and he was able to take advantage of and make a couple plays. He had the opportunity. Again, it's all performance. It's not turning the ball over or a strip sack. It's a good thing. We just had trouble obviously with (Browns DE) Myles Garrett. We tried to double him as much as we could and he still got us."
On what comes to mind when he hears George Halas:
"George Halas, Paul Brown, I probably shouldn't make that list. They were my idols. Coach Halas was again a friend of my dad's. My dad knew people on the staff that coached for Coach Halas. He coached Bill Wade at Vanderbilt, so they had a lot of Chicago-Halas connections. When they came to Baltimore, we would go to the locker room after the game, stuff like that. They were always very gracious and generous. They let me hang around and stuff like that. A ton of respect for Coach Halas and the McCaskey family, and what he did for professional football and the way that he – and since we're here, Paul Brown – and others like that paved the way for us as coaches and paved the way for the National Football League to grow into what it is today. They laid a lot of the building blocks."
On the penalties in the first half:
"We could do a better job of coaching it. Let's start there."
On the 3rd and 10 call and RB Rhamondre Stevenson capitalizing on the Browns aggressiveness:
"They were in a defense that they've used before where they had everybody up on the line of scrimmage to make it look like it was going to be a pressure call. Then, when we snapped the ball, they had two or three guys kind of bail out and looked like they lost a little bit of their gap integrity on the 3rd and 11 or 3rd and 12, whatever it was. When Rhamondre split it, then he just had that great run in the secondary and turned a six or seven yard run into a 30-yard touchdown. I don't know what it was. We kind of got through the line there and then once he broke the line of scrimmage, it was a great run by Stevenson."
On capitalizing off turnovers:
"Yeah, that complimentary football is what we need to play. We need to do that. We need to play good defense, play good in the kicking game, good field position, then the offense to capitalize on it. Offensively, keep the defense from being on a short field. Stop turning the ball over. You can't make them punt it and put them on a long field. Give the defense a chance to play defense. Some of the things we didn't do well earlier in the year, we do a better job of now. Hopefully we can do them."
QUARTERBACK BAILEY ZAPPE
On if it felt good to win this week:
"Yeah, it feels good to win no matter what honestly. We played good today. Played good in all three phases. The offense played well. Great win for us today."
On the recovery from the strip sack, how did he feel:
"I think the biggest thing is staying with the game plan, nothing outside the game plan. The receivers played well, the tight ends played well, the running back played well. We just had a really good offensive day today. Celebrate today and then on to the Bears."
On what impacted the rhythm of the offensive game:
"I think my teammates and my coaches just helped calm me down. Just play the football, that is the biggest thing. Just play the football. Stay attached to the game, do your job, that is really about it."
On spreading the ball around the field and if that was a key part of his success offensively:
"I think it was a big key. We have a really good receiver team, we have a really good tight end group, we have a bunch of guys that can get open, a bunch of guys that can run routes, a bunch of guys that can get open and catch the ball and do things after they catch the ball. We showed up today and it was a good day for those guys. Good day for the o-line, good day for the running backs. It was a great day for the team."
On the team capitalizing and complementing one another on the field:
"That's playing football for us. We play complimentary football. The defense was playing good. They get stops, the offense takes advantage of it. Today, we played good in all phases. It was amazing to see that."
On if he has allowed himself to step back and look at all he has accomplished:
"To be quite honest with you, I am just taking advantage of the opportunity and practice. I'm taking it week by week, as we come back tomorrow and watch the film on this game, it is really on to the Bears."
On what has made him feel more comfortable the past two games:
"Definitely my teammates and my coaches. They have definitely supported me. I ask a lot of questions on the sidelines and they keep me calm on the field. When you have guys like we have on the offensive side, it is very easy."
On how the last two games have exceeded his expectations:
"We have definitely made some strides, of course there are some things we can fix up on the offensive, I'm sure the defense has some things on their side that they can fix up, special teams. That's the great thing about football. We always have next week, we always have next practice."
CENTER DAVID ANDREWS
On if the Patriots were clicking on all three units:
"Definitely. Always good to get a win on the road. Got a long week here, take a look at it, get it corrected and get ready for Monday night."
On the importance of converting on 3rd-and-longs:
"For the most part, we did a pretty good job. (QB Bailey) Zappe made some great throws. Receivers got open. We can do it all. We just have to clean some things up and keep it moving here."
On what he sees from QB Bailey Zappe:
"A lot of poise. A lot of composure. Had a lot of fun out there. I think he does a really good job for us and is doing what is asked of him."
On the offense's progress:
"Our defense helped us out a lot. They made some really big plays. That was some good complimentary football. When they give us those opportunities, we have to capitalize on them. I think we did a lot of good things. Have to clean some things up. They did some things that challenged us. Always good to cap off the game like that. Got a little hairy, then we were able to finish it off."
LINEBACKER MATTHEW JUDON
On how pleased he was on what he saw on all three units today:
"That was just a hard fought game. We came out here, executed and did what needed to do to get the win. That is a really good football team over there and they were playing well. We just kind of came out here and did what we needed to do."
On how much of a priority it was to hold the Browns at 70 yds.:
"We tried to make them play left handed. We knew that they had three really good backs but really (Browns RB Nick) Chubb and (Browns RB) Kareem (Hunt) were running it really well. We tried to just stop them and we put all of our eggs in one basket."
On his thoughts of Coach Belichick tying George Halas on all-time win list:
"That is just a lot of hard work, a lot of hours, a lot of execution and a lot of attention to detail that he bestows on his players. We just go out there and execute. For him to tie that record and hopefully overcome it, that is really really nice."
On how significant it was to the team in the locker room after this game:
"He really did not bring it up and no one really told us so, I really did not know until now. We will kind of talk to him about it."
On how good it is to get back to .500:
"Always good to get back to .500, but it is just good to get a win. We have to take this week one game at a time. Just to get that win and stack two of them, we have to keep doing that."
On how significant it is to get turnovers:
"To get the ball back to the offense in any kind of form, whether that is just a regular turnover or turnover on downs. That just means that they are not scoring and the ball gets back to the offense, where we can run some plays, run some time or just chew on the clock. So, with him not getting that fourth down, that is just a good stop for us."
CORNERBACK JALEN MILLS
On his battle with Browns WR Amari Cooper:
"It was good. I have been battling against (Browns WR Amari) Coop (Cooper) since our freshman year in college. He is a really big receiver in this league so we know each other pretty well."
On the boost from the young guys:
"It is exciting to see those young guys out there and make plays and execute."
On the growth from the young guys:
"It is everyday. They are continuously asking questions. Coach corrects them all. As young guys, you have to keep growing."
On Head Coach Bill Belichick's milestone:
"I do not know if everybody knew about it, but I knew about it. I gave coach a high-five and a hug and told him congratulations. It is big. He is a part of history and he deserves it."
On what Bill Belichek means to him:
"The reason why I am in a Patriots uniform and signed here. To be coached by one of the best to ever do it, learning every game from him – I think that is the biggest thing."
TIGHT END JONNU SMITH
On how it felt for him and TE Hunter Henry make some big plays:
"It felt good. We were able to capitalize and do what we can and take advantage."
On what he has seen in Patriots QB Bailey Zappe:
"He is making a ton of improvements, looks comfortable and settled down trying to figure it out. He knows he has a lot to improve on. For him to have that mindset, he has made a lot of strides in his game. Hats off to him these past couple weeks, coming in doing a helluva job. I couldn't be more proud of him."
On what ways QB Bailey Zappe has exceeded his expectations:
"He is still a rookie so we won't say Zappe is the G.O.A.T, but he definitely has impressed. He looks more comfortable."
On what it is like to play for Bill Belichick and what does it mean to get him to a tie of second in coaching wins:
"When I go back to free agency last year, and when I knew I had an opportunity to become a Patriot, it was a no brainer. Not just because of a historical franchise and all the wins, but Coach (Bill) Belichick is such a football mind, kind of like a football maniac. I knew I was going to learn the game from a different set of eyes. To take that advantage as a football player, competitor, and student of the game meant a lot to me. He is a great person, and also gives us presentations on the history of the game and I appreciate that."
RUNNING BACK RHAMONDRE STEVENSON
On the significance of running the ball today:
"It was huge. I feel like the Browns made a huge effort of stopping the run. They made us run the ball a little more tough."
On his touchdown on 3rd and 10:
"It is always great to get six points on the board. My offensive line was just working and it really just opened right up for me."
On Patriots QB Bailey Zappe:
"He is a great player. He is doing his best out there. I think everybody can see that he is completing passes."
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN DEATRICH WISE JR.
On pressuring QB Jacoby Brissett:
"All week our goal was to stop the run and cut to the passer. I believe today we did that."
On holding the Browns to 70 yards rushing:
"I did not even know that we held them to 70 yards. We were just playing and our number one goal was to stop (Browns RB Nick) Chubb. To hear that, that is very exciting. I believe we came out there and we met our goal of stopping the runs and then cutting to the passer. When it was time to pass-rush, we would get after them."
On team chemistry right now:
"Most definitely, everything is clicking together. We still have some things to clean up, we will watch film to see where that is at. Right now, we are doing a great job. We started last week and we want to keep the momentum going and do the same thing this week."