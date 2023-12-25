New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/24

HEAD COACH BILL BELICHICK

Sunday, December 24

Postgame Press Conference

Opening statement

"That was a wild game. Really proud of our guys, our players and coaches. We came out, had to leave some of our better players in Foxborough. Got off to a rough start, but those guys really battled back, hung in there. Their defense played great in the first quarter and great in the third quarter. 'Russ' (Broncos QB Russell Wilson) brought them back and hit a couple big passes today and made some key plays. We missed some, we made some, we made the ones we had to make so, really happy for the work all of the players and coaches put in and how resilient they were coming out here. They were playing a team that's really been well lately. Like I said, got out to a rough start but we're able to settle down and play turnover free after the first play and put a lot of defensive snaps out there. Had a couple big plays in the kicking game, both ways, but it was good to make them. It's good to come out of here and win."

On responding to big plays

"Everybody was really, really resilient. Defensively, we had a few of those. You can't control that on defense, you can't control field position. You have to go in wherever they get the ball. It could be at their one or our one, so whatever it is on you can't control that. That was a big slot for us, fourth down the first drive and then third quarter is really we control the field position, we'll take advantage of it offensively. It's good complimentary football. We got some yards on the return game, so it was a good swing for us."

On if QB Bailey Zappe's is becoming more comfortable

"Yeah, the more snaps he gets, sure."

On K Chad Ryland

"Big kick."

On K Chad Ryland overcoming some of his struggles

"Like I said, I think our whole team showed a lot of mental toughness all week, all year, tonight."

On if rotating left tackle was the plan

"That's the way we practiced it."

On if putting OL Trent Brown and OL Atonio Mafi in was the original plan

"We put them in. We felt like we needed to put them in."

On playing complementary football

"It's a great opportunity to play complementary football. Score, kickoff, pin them down there, get the ball back, get in good field position and see if you can string it together. The turnover was big, but it was a good opportunity, we took advantage of it so that's probably something we haven't done enough of this year, but it was good to see it tonight."

On rookie LB Marte Mapu

"All the rookies have grown. Every week, every game, every practice, it's all good for them. They just have to keep working hard and getting better. They all have a long way to go but just chipping away at it."

On DL Christian Barmore

"It was by far his best offseason. He's continued to train really hard which has kept him a little healthier. He's played a lot of football but he's been able to maintain that health and conditioning [because of] that offseason training. His lower body has really helped him with both conditioning and also just his explosive power. The experience has helped him. He did a good job tonight. We had set up a couple of things that worked well that he was able to take advantage of. I thought overall our pass rush was disciplined. This guy [Broncos QB Russell Wilson] is really hard to sack. He's really had to handle. I thought [LB Josh] Uche and [LB] Anfernee [Jennings] and [Patriots LB] Mack [Wilson Sr.], [DE] Keion [White] all did a really good job of—I mean he got the one scramble up the middle early but for the most part we did a pretty good job of controlling him which is hard to do. To sack him a few times is even harder. Russell's tough. There's no one guy that can get him. You have to collectively match the coverage with the rush. The rush has to be coordinated with all three, or four or five guys, however many we have rushing because if we leave seams in there he'll find them."

On if QB Bailey Zappe should have become the starting quarterback earlier in the season

"Yeah, we're just looking ahead to Buffalo now."

On K Chad Ryland making the winning field goal

"I mean look—he's had plenty of good kicks. Like you said he had the two [missed kicks] tonight and he's hung in there and 'DV' (WR DeVante Parker) had several big plays for us. He made some big catches and fought for extra yardage. I thought he ran hard. [He had] A couple of chances when he had to run with the ball—they weren't necessarily long gains, but they piled up a few extra yards. Parker stepped up for us, I mean, all of our guys stepped up. Parker obviously, [QB] Bailey [Zappe], [K] Chad [Ryland]. You need those plays at the right time. When you need to make them, you need to make them to win [and] tonight we made them. Unfortunately, there's been some other weeks where haven't been able to make them."

On if they thought of going for two after the final touchdown they scored

"Yeah of course it is. Of course, it is. We did what we thought was best. I'll leave it that way. I did what I thought was best."

On QB Bailey Zappe's resiliency

"I mean, yeah. Him and a lot of other guys. You just have to hang in there and learn from our mistakes. Keep trying to improve and keep moving forward. You can't look back too much. You look back to learn but you have to prepare [and] move on to the next challenge. Try to get better. He's done a good job of that."

On if it's sweeter to get a win on Christmas