Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Unfiltered (audio only) Thu Jan 12 | 11:55 AM - 02:00 PM

5 Takeaways from James Develin's appearance on the "Pats from the Past" podcast

Season Review: Evaluating Mac Jones's Second Season and How the Patriots Move Forward at Quarterback

Patriots sign 11 players to future contracts

Patriots set 2023 opponents

Patriots Mailbag: What changes are in store for Patriots 2023 offseason?

NFL Notes: With Pats season over, are changes on the way?

After Further Review: Grading the Patriots in Their Final Exam Against the Bills in Week 18

Bill Belichick 1/9: "In the end I have to do a better job, and we have to get better results"

Patriots chart 2023 offseason course

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

Press Pass: Patriots fall short in Buffalo

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Season-Ending Loss to the Bills on Sunday

7 Keys from Patriots season-ending loss to Buffalo

Game Notes: Devin McCourty has two takeaways with an interception and a fumble recovery

Patriots vs. Bills Highlights | NFL Week 18

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Week 18

Photos: Patriots at Bills Week 18

Rhamondre Stevenson slithers through a seam for 18-yard run with powerful ending

Mac Jones shows patience in pocket with 2-yard TD throw to DeVante Parker

Daniel Ekuale secures his second sack of season on lasso-style takedown

New England Patriots Wide Receiver Jakobi Meyers Named 2022 Ed Block Courage Award Recipient

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has been selected as the recipient of the 2022 Ed Block Courage Award.

Jan 11, 2023 at 05:36 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

20230111-EdBlock-16x9 (1)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has been selected as the recipient of the 2022 Ed Block Courage Award. The honor is bestowed annually upon a player or players who best exemplify the principles of courage and sportsmanship while also serving as a symbol of professionalism and dedication. Meyers, along with award winners from the 31 other NFL teams, will be honored at the 45th Annual Ed Block Courage Awards Banquet. The banquet will be hosted at the Baltimore Raven Courage House for the second consecutive year on April 2, 2023.

Meyers, despite battling through injuries throughout the year, started 13 of the 14 games he appeared in this season. He led the team and set career highs with 804 receiving yards and six touchdowns and finished second on the team with 67 receptions.

Meyers originally signed with the Patriots as a rookie free agent in 2019 out of North Carolina State. He quickly became a staple component to the Patriots offense and has tallied the most receptions and receiving yards since joining the team. His 235 career receptions currently ranks third among all non-drafted players in the league since 2019.

Past New England Patriots Ed Block Courage Award recipients include Brandon King (2021), Devin McCourty and James White (2020), Julian Edelman (2019), Nate Ebner (2018), Matthew Slater (2017), Nate Solder (2016), Jerod Mayo (2015), Rob Gronkowski (2014), Sebastian Vollmer (2013), Logan Mankins (2012), Marcus Cannon (2011), Wes Welker (2010) and Tom Brady (2009).

The Ed Block Courage Award is named after Ed Block, a long-time head athletic trainer for the Baltimore Colts and a respected humanitarian dedicated to helping children. Recipients are often players who have overcome significant injuries or tragedies in their personal lives to return to top-level competition in the NFL.

Officially organized in 1986, the Ed Block Courage Award Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that is sanctioned by the NFL and the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS). The foundation is committed to heightening awareness of the plight of abused children in cities throughout the league. Proceeds from the annual Courage Awards event benefit the Foundation's Courage House National Support Network For Kids.

2021_headshots_recropped__0030_Meyers_Jakobi_2021

Jakobi Meyers

#16 WR

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 200 lbs
  • College: North Carolina State

Related Content

news

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

news

Week 18: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

The New England Patriots (8-8) and the Buffalo Bills (12-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Recap of this year's annual Toy Drive with Project 351 and WBZ

Through the Celebrate Volunteerism initiative, the New England Patriots Foundation, in partnership with WBZ and Project 351, hosted their annual toy drive from Nov-Dec to benefit children in need during the holiday season.

news

The Kraft Family and Gillette Award $100,000 to Nonprofits During Pregame Ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 1

The New England Patriots Foundation announced $100,000 in grants to 17 local nonprofits in honor of each Patriots Difference Maker named during the 2022 Celebrate Volunteerism initiative.

news

Kyle Dugger named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Patriots S Kyle Dugger has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week by the National Football League for his performance in the Patriots' 23-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins last Sunday.

news

Week 17: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

The New England Patriots (7-8) and the Miami Dolphins (8-7) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Pool Report: Mike Reiss Interview with Referee Craig Wrolstad

PFWA Pool Reporter Mike Reiss interviews Referee Craig Wrolstad following the New England Patriots game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

news

Week 16: Patriots - Bengals Injury Report

The New England Patriots (7-7) and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-4) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Patriots LB Matthew Judon Selected To NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

news

Pool report with NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson

PFWA pool reporter Mike Reiss interviews NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson following the Patriots - Raiders game on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

news

Week 15: Patriots - Raiders Injury Report

The New England Patriots (7-6) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

New England Patriots Wide Receiver Jakobi Meyers Named 2022 Ed Block Courage Award Recipient

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Report: Patriots coaching staff to participate in East-West Shrine Bowl

5 Takeaways from James Develin's appearance on the "Pats from the Past" podcast

Season Review: Evaluating Mac Jones's Second Season and How the Patriots Move Forward at Quarterback

Patriots sign 11 players to future contracts

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Top 10 Patriots plays from 2022 season

Watch the 10 best highlight plays made by the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL season.

Zac and Doug receive a surprise invitation from Robert Kraft

After welcoming the team back on Sunday night, Zac and Doug Ventola received an invitation from Robert Kraft for a surprise return to Gillette Stadium.

Patriots Cheerleaders Visit Divi & Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusives for 2023 Calendar Shoot

A behind-the-scenes look at the 2023 Patriots Cheerleaders Shoreline to Sideline Calendar, shot on location at the beautiful Divi & Tamarijn All Inclusives in Aruba.

Sights and Sounds: Week 18 vs. Buffalo Bills

Get an inside look at the Patriots 23-35 loss against the Buffalo Bills on this week's edition of Sights and Sounds.

NFL Films Presents: Dante Scarnecchia, Ivan Fears reflect on their coaching careers

In this segment of "NFL Films Presents," Charissa Thompson sits down with recently retired New England Patriots coaches Dante Scarnecchia and Ivan Fears.

Matt Judon's top plays 2022 season

Watch New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon's top plays during the NFL 2022 season.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

The Patriots will pick 14th overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Entry Draft.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2023 through 2024

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2023 through 2024.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising