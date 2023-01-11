New England Patriots Wide Receiver Jakobi Meyers Named 2022 Ed Block Courage Award Recipient

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has been selected as the recipient of the 2022 Ed Block Courage Award. The honor is bestowed annually upon a player or players who best exemplify the principles of courage and sportsmanship while also serving as a symbol of professionalism and dedication. Meyers, along with award winners from the 31 other NFL teams, will be honored at the 45th Annual Ed Block Courage Awards Banquet. The banquet will be hosted at the Baltimore Raven Courage House for the second consecutive year on April 2, 2023.

Meyers, despite battling through injuries throughout the year, started 13 of the 14 games he appeared in this season. He led the team and set career highs with 804 receiving yards and six touchdowns and finished second on the team with 67 receptions.

Meyers originally signed with the Patriots as a rookie free agent in 2019 out of North Carolina State. He quickly became a staple component to the Patriots offense and has tallied the most receptions and receiving yards since joining the team. His 235 career receptions currently ranks third among all non-drafted players in the league since 2019.

Past New England Patriots Ed Block Courage Award recipients include Brandon King (2021), Devin McCourty and James White (2020), Julian Edelman (2019), Nate Ebner (2018), Matthew Slater (2017), Nate Solder (2016), Jerod Mayo (2015), Rob Gronkowski (2014), Sebastian Vollmer (2013), Logan Mankins (2012), Marcus Cannon (2011), Wes Welker (2010) and Tom Brady (2009).

The Ed Block Courage Award is named after Ed Block, a long-time head athletic trainer for the Baltimore Colts and a respected humanitarian dedicated to helping children. Recipients are often players who have overcome significant injuries or tragedies in their personal lives to return to top-level competition in the NFL.