News Blitz 4/19: A busy time in Foxborough

There was an avalanche of activity in Foxborough on Tuesday.
Not only did Patriots Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio hold his annual pre-draft press conference at Gillette Stadium, but New England continued its already-active offseason with a number of roster transactions.
The biggest news of the day in terms of player action, as the Boston Globe notes, was Patriots former Pro Bowl No. 1 cornerback Malcolm Butler signing his restricted free agent tender. Butler wasn't the only Patriots Super Bowl hero to ink a contract, though, as the Globe passed along word that New England reached a three-year contract extension with running back James White. The Globe also reports that the Patriots signed Bills restricted free agent running back Mike Gillislee to an offer sheet while also restructuring the contract of wide receiver Danny Amendola.
Off the field there was also plenty of Patriots-related news. First, came word picked up by the Globe Wednesday morning, that Tom Brady would not be joining the rest of the team on the day's trip to the White House.
The biggest news Wednesday morning, though, came with reports from the Globe and elsewhere that former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez had committed suicide in his Massachusetts jail cell. The Globe says that puts an end to the sad story of the former football star's life.
The Boston Herald *reports that Hernandez' defense team of attorney's will investigate the death. The *Herald says so much is wasted when remembering Hernandez. The Herald reports Brady will miss the White House trip to spend time with his mother.
The Herald declares the Patriots "non-committal" on Butler's future. Herald *columnist Steve Buckley says there is something for everyone with the Patriots visit to the White House. The Herald *Patriots notebook looks at the situations with Gillislee and White.
The* Providence Journal* writes that Hernandez went from gridiron grace to suicide in prison cell.
ESPNBoston.com breaks down the Patriots "flurry of activity" on Tuesday. ESPNBoston.com notes that Devin McCourty is among the Patriots skipping the trip to the White House.
ESPN out of New Orleans opines that the Saints should still go after a trade for Butler.
WEEI.com has Hernandez's former agent saying there is "no chance" the convicted murderer took his own life. WEEI.com offers 666 words why nothing was tragic about Hernandez's death. WEEI.com looks at how the Butler signing could be step one toward a possible trade.
CSNNE.com writes that Amendola's third contract restructure in three years keeps valuable depth on the roster.
NFL.com includes Butler among 10 players who could be traded before the draft ends next weekend, with backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo also making the list. NFL.com has the league announcing that the 2017 schedule will be released on Thursday night on NFL Network.