Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Mon Oct 18 | 02:50 PM - 11:59 PM

Mac Jones 10/17: "We fought really hard"

Bill Belichick 10/17: "We went toe to toe with them for 60-minutes"

Press Pass: Players react to overtime loss

What Went Wrong: Patriots come up short in overtime

Game Notes: Patriots play first regular-season overtime game since 2015

5 Keys from Patriots overtime loss to Cowboys

Game Observations: Gritty Patriots outdone by Big D 

Full highlights from Cowboys vs. Patriots: NFL Week 6

Hunter Henry shows reckless abandon on 20-yard diving TD grab

Mac Jones' 23-yard laser pinpoints Rhamondre Stevenson downfield

Pats' trick play leads to Damien Harris TD run

Damien Harris hits cutback lane hard on 21-yard burst

Game Day Roster Update: O-line remains in flux

Belestrator: Preparing for the Cowboys high powered offense

Prescott, Cowboys offense a tough task for Patriots

Ball-hawking Cowboys defense presents big test for Pats O

Hightower shows spark in Houston

NFL Week 6: Patriots - Cowboys Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered TV 10/15: One-on-One with Gunner Olszewski

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Dallas Cowboys preview, Gunner Olszewski One-on-One

News Blitz 4/19: A busy time in Foxborough

Apr 19, 2017 at 04:19 AM
headshot-andy-hart
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

There was an avalanche of activity in Foxborough on Tuesday.

Not only did Patriots Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio hold his annual pre-draft press conference at Gillette Stadium, but New England continued its already-active offseason with a number of roster transactions.

The biggest news of the day in terms of player action, as the Boston Globe notes, was Patriots former Pro Bowl No. 1 cornerback Malcolm Butler signing his restricted free agent tender. Butler wasn't the only Patriots Super Bowl hero to ink a contract, though, as the Globe passed along word that New England reached a three-year contract extension with running back James White. The Globe also reports that the Patriots signed Bills restricted free agent running back Mike Gillislee to an offer sheet while also restructuring the contract of wide receiver Danny Amendola.

Off the field there was also plenty of Patriots-related news. First, came word picked up by the Globe Wednesday morning, that Tom Brady would not be joining the rest of the team on the day's trip to the White House.

The biggest news Wednesday morning, though, came with reports from the Globe and elsewhere that former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez had committed suicide in his Massachusetts jail cell. The Globe says that puts an end to the sad story of the former football star's life.

The Boston Herald *reports that Hernandez' defense team of attorney's will investigate the death. The *Herald says so much is wasted when remembering Hernandez. The Herald reports Brady will miss the White House trip to spend time with his mother.

The Herald declares the Patriots "non-committal" on Butler's future. Herald *columnist Steve Buckley says there is something for everyone with the Patriots visit to the White House. The Herald *Patriots notebook looks at the situations with Gillislee and White.

The* Providence Journal* writes that Hernandez went from gridiron grace to suicide in prison cell.

ESPNBoston.com breaks down the Patriots "flurry of activity" on Tuesday. ESPNBoston.com notes that Devin McCourty is among the Patriots skipping the trip to the White House.

ESPN has New England making its final preparations as next week's NFL Draft approaches.

ESPN out of New Orleans opines that the Saints should still go after a trade for Butler.

WEEI.com has Hernandez's former agent saying there is "no chance" the convicted murderer took his own life. WEEI.com offers 666 words why nothing was tragic about Hernandez's death. WEEI.com looks at how the Butler signing could be step one toward a possible trade.

CSNNE.com writes that Amendola's third contract restructure in three years keeps valuable depth on the roster.

NFL.com includes Butler among 10 players who could be traded before the draft ends next weekend, with backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo also making the list. NFL.com has the league announcing that the 2017 schedule will be released on Thursday night on NFL Network.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.
news

Game Observations: Gritty Patriots outdone by Big D 

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 6 overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Inactive Analysis: Harris to go, Mills back in

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 6 against Dallas.
news

Game Day Roster Update: O-line remains in flux

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 Week 6 game with the Dallas Cowboys.
news

5 Burning questions facing Patriots after five games

With five games down and 12 to go, here are the biggest questions standing between the Patriots and the playoffs.
news

NFL Notes: Run defense comes up big

The Patriots ability to shut down the Houston running game was the key to victory on Sunday.
news

Patriots Mailbag: Assessing Pats improvement, weaknesses and building blocks

Patriots fans want to know which players are the ones to build on, who on defense needs to step their game up and how much expectations should be adjusted after five games.
news

Game Observations: Patriots overcome adversity, then Texans 

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 5 comeback win over the Houston Texans.
news

Inactive Analysis: Bentley, Stevenson back; Collins in 

A rapid-reaction examination of who will and won't suit up for the Patriots in Week 5 against Houston.
news

Game Day Roster Update: O-line, Secondary ailing 

Analyzing the last-minute roster shuffling the Patriots have done in advance of their 2021 Week 5 visit to Houston Texans.
news

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.
news

Wynn, Onwenu land on COVID-19 list

The game status of two Patriots starting offensive linemen is uncertain after landing on the COVID-19 list.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

Breaking down Patriots offensive strengths and struggles vs. Cowboys

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Cowboys presented by CarMax

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/18

Game Observations: Gritty Patriots outdone by Big D 

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 10/18: "We did what we thought was best for us"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, October 18, 2021.

Press Pass: Players react to overtime loss

Patriots players Mac Jones, Damien Harris, Kendrick Bourne and others address the media following the week 6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

Damien Harris 10/17: "It was an emotional rollercoaster"

Patriots running back Damien Harris addresses the media on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

What Went Wrong: Patriots come up short in overtime

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 35-29 overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Bill Belichick 10/17: "We went toe to toe with them for 60-minutes"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 29-35 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

Ja'Whaun Bentley 10/17: "They just made more plays than we did"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 29-35 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 17, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising