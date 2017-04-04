News Blitz 4/4: Adrian Peterson remains a free agent

Adrian Peterson's visit to Foxborough was the dominant story in New England on Monday but the Boston Globe reports the former Vikings star left town without a contract offer and remains a free agent.
The Boston Herald tries to determine the Patriots motivation behind bringing in Peterson for a visit in the first place. CSNNE.com also tries to offer some explanations. The Peterson situation could involve a lot of smoke and mirrors from the Patriots.
Speaking of running backs, ESPNBoston.com says the door may not be closed for free agent Brandon Bolden's potential return to New England. Meanwhile, NESN.com looks at some other options should Peterson not wind up in Foxborough.
The start of the Patriots offseason program is just around the corner and the team announced some dates for OTAs and mini-camp.
Finally, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski had some fun during Monday's Opening Day festivities at Fenway Park before the Red Sox-Pirates game.