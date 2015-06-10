Official website of the New England Patriots

News Blitz 6/10: Patriots owner Robert Kraft talks offseason

Jun 10, 2015 at 03:42 AM
Andy Hart

The Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards obviously hold a special meaning to New England owner Robert Kraft. Not only do they honor the legacy of his late wife, but they also recognize and aide the work of more than two dozen volunteers from diverse organizations throughout the region.

Kraft was on hand at the annual luncheon to honor the 2015 MVPs Tuesday but was also asked a variety of questions relating to his football team by the gathered media in attendance at the event.

The Boston Globe leads off with Kraft's comments on Tom Brady's pending appeal of his four-game NFL suspension in the ongoing Deflategate controversy. "It's our hope that opening game here that we'll have the privilege of having everyone who deserves to be on the field starting that game. I know that's what our fans want and what we want."

Boston.com says that Brandon Spikes' swift release this week is an example of the new approach in the NFL in such matters of off-field issues.

The Boston Herald noted Kraft's response when asked about the release of Spikes earlier this week following an investigation into the linebacker's damaged, abandoned vehicle on I-495. "I think all of you can understand exactly what happened," Kraft said.

The Herald NFL notebook looks at Muhammad Wilkerson's frustrated contract situation with the Jets.

The *Providence Journal *passed along Kraft's optimism heading toward the new season.

ESPNBoston.com also notes Kraft's upbeat tone. "I believe we have a very solid, good team. We're going to have a lot of fun this year."

ESPNBoston.com passes along a scouting report on newest Patriots cornerback Derek Cox from reporters who covered the veteran at his various NFL stops. The site also lists Logan Ryan as the No. 1 cornerback on the New England depth chart, which is obviously unrelated to the release of undrafted rookie Eric Patterson.

WEEI.com ponders where rookie tight end AJ Derby might fit with the Patriots.

CSNNE.com's ongoing countdown of the 50 best players of the Bill Belichick era in New England slots Anthony Pleasant at No. 49.

NFL.com says the Patriots, Broncos and Colts are once again the class of the AFC contenders heading into 2015. 

