News Blitz 6/10: Patriots owner Robert Kraft talks offseason

The Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards obviously hold a special meaning to New England owner Robert Kraft. Not only do they honor the legacy of his late wife, but they also recognize and aide the work of more than two dozen volunteers from diverse organizations throughout the region.

Kraft was on hand at the annual luncheon to honor the 2015 MVPs Tuesday but was also asked a variety of questions relating to his football team by the gathered media in attendance at the event.

The Boston Globe leads off with Kraft's comments on Tom Brady's pending appeal of his four-game NFL suspension in the ongoing Deflategate controversy. "It's our hope that opening game here that we'll have the privilege of having everyone who deserves to be on the field starting that game. I know that's what our fans want and what we want."

Boston.com says that Brandon Spikes' swift release this week is an example of the new approach in the NFL in such matters of off-field issues.

The Boston Herald noted Kraft's response when asked about the release of Spikes earlier this week following an investigation into the linebacker's damaged, abandoned vehicle on I-495. "I think all of you can understand exactly what happened," Kraft said.

The Herald NFL notebook looks at Muhammad Wilkerson's frustrated contract situation with the Jets.

The *Providence Journal *passed along Kraft's optimism heading toward the new season.

CSNNE.com's ongoing countdown of the 50 best players of the Bill Belichick era in New England slots Anthony Pleasant at No. 49.