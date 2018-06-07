NFL Offseason Program Snap Judgments

"The decision the NFL made to tell players if they want to take a knee to stay in the locker room is really a poor decision,'' Pereira said. "That's just going to create more hysteria in my mind, so it's like to the point of a no-win thing.''

Teams can be fined if players or club personnel do not stand at attention for the anthem if they are on the sideline under the new policy, but Pereira said it would have been a travesty if game officials would have been charged with penalizing for kneeling players, as was first discussed.

"Somebody asked me would I be comfortable if I was the official and I had to penalize a player or a team for taking a knee on the sideline during the national anthem?,'' he said. "My response to that was I'd certainly be very uncomfortable, but I'd do it if I was told to do it. But in my own personal mind I just can't think of myself penalizing a team or a player for a political statement that is not directed at all toward an opponent, it's against my DNA.

"To put me in that situation, and when they said they were going to do that, I thought this was absurd. So we've got the national anthem and you want the players to stand at attention, but you want the seven officials to scour the sidelines to look and see if anybody's kneeling? And then it's, 'O say can you see,' then boom three flags go toward the Patriots bench? That's nonsensical.''

Good calls, Mike. All good calls.

* Well, Terrell Owens just broke another NFL record. The enigma that is Owens was always known for going his own way to a degree during his eventful playing career, and at least he's consistent in retirement, announcing Thursday that he's choosing to skip his own Aug. 4 induction ceremony into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

The Hall labeled it an "unprecedented'' decision, and don't put it past Owens that he knew he was going where no other living enshrinee had been before, choosing to boycott the festivities, as it were. T.O. the player could always be calculating for effect, be it with a Sharpie pulled from his sock, taking a stand on the Cowboys' mid-field star, or doing those sit-ups for the TV cameras in his drive-way while holding out in Philadelphia.