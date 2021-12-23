NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 16

AFC
CLINCHED: None
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (10-4) (vs. Pittsburgh (7-6-1), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)
Kansas City clinches AFC West division title with:
- KC win + LAC loss or tie OR
- KC tie + LAC loss
Kansas City clinches playoff berth with:
- KC win OR
- KC tie + BUF loss OR
- KC tie + IND loss OR
- KC tie + CIN-BAL does not end in a tie
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-5) (vs. Buffalo (8-6), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)
New England clinches AFC East division title with:
- NE win + MIA loss or tie
New England clinches playoff berth with:
- NE win + LV loss or tie + LAC loss OR
- NE win + IND loss or tie + CIN loss OR
- NE win + IND loss or tie + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie OR
- NE win + IND loss or tie + LAC loss OR
- NE win + BAL loss + CLE loss or tie + PIT loss or tie
TENNESSEE TITANS (9-5) (vs. San Francisco (8-6), Thursday night, 8:20 PM ET, NFLN)
Tennessee clinches AFC South division title with:
- TEN win + IND loss
Tennessee clinches playoff berth with:
- TEN win + MIA loss or tie + BUF loss + DEN loss or tie + CLE loss or tie + PIT loss OR
- TEN win + MIA loss or tie + BUF loss + DEN loss or tie + CLE loss or tie + BAL loss or tie
NOTE: There are other scenarios in which Tennessee can clinch a playoff berth that involve a Titans win, a Dolphins loss or tie, a Bills loss and a combination of other teams losing and various strength-of-victory clinchings.
NFC
CLINCHED: Green Bay Packers – NFC North division title
ARIZONA CARDINALS (10-4) (vs. Indianapolis (8-6), Saturday night, 8:15 PM ET, NFLN)
Arizona clinches playoff berth with:
- ARI win or tie OR
- PHI loss or tie + SF loss OR
- PHI loss or tie + MIN loss or tie OR
- PHI loss or tie + NO loss or tie OR
- MIN loss or tie + SF loss OR
- MIN loss or tie + NO loss or tie OR
- NO loss or tie + SF loss
DALLAS COWBOYS (10-4) (vs. Washington (6-8), Sunday night, 8:20 PM, NBC)
Dallas clinches NFC East division title with:
- DAL win or tie OR
- PHI loss or tie OR
- DAL clinches at least a tie in strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PHI
Dallas clinches playoff berth with:
- NO loss or tie OR
- SF loss OR
- TB win or tie
LOS ANGELES RAMS (10-4) (at Minnesota (7-7), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
Los Angeles Rams clinch playoff berth with:
- LAR win or tie OR
- PHI loss or tie + NO loss or tie
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (10-4) (at Carolina (5-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
Tampa Bay clinches NFC South division title with:
- TB win or tie OR
- NO loss or tie
Tampa Bay clinches playoff berth with:
- MIN loss or tie + PHI loss or tie OR
- MIN loss or tie + DAL win or tie OR
- MIN loss or tie + DAL clinches at least a tie in strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PHI