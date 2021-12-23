Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Thu Dec 23 | 04:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

Belichick, Jones earn nods from NFL execs

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

10 Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Bills

Game Preview: Bills at Patriots

Sights and Sounds: Week 15 vs Indianapolis Colts

Josh McDaniels 12/21: "We will go in with a plan that we feel comfortable about"

Patriots Mailbag: Looking ahead to draft and playoffs

NFL Notes: End of streak knocks Pats from top

What will Patriots receiving corps look like vs. Buffalo?

Despite the loss, still plenty at stake for Pats

Notebook: Pats bury Colts loss

How the Patriots can get back on track

4 Keys from Patriots 27-17 loss to Colts

Game Observations: Patriots couldn't overcome sloppy start

Press Pass: Patriots players react to falling short in Indianapolis

What Went Wrong: Colts snap Patriots win streak

Game Notes: Patriots reach 20 interceptions in 2021

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Colts Week 15

Bill Belichick 12/18: "We didn't do anything well enough to win"

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 16

Dec 23, 2021 at 09:51 AM
nfl-shield-headshot
NFL

AFC

CLINCHED: None

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (10-4) (vs. Pittsburgh (7-6-1), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Kansas City clinches AFC West division title with:

  1. KC win + LAC loss or tie OR
  2. KC tie + LAC loss

Kansas City clinches playoff berth with:

  1. KC win OR
  2. KC tie + BUF loss OR
  3. KC tie + IND loss OR
  4. KC tie + CIN-BAL does not end in a tie

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-5) (vs. Buffalo (8-6), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

New England clinches AFC East division title with:

  1. NE win + MIA loss or tie

New England clinches playoff berth with:

  1. NE win + LV loss or tie + LAC loss OR
  2. NE win + IND loss or tie + CIN loss OR
  3. NE win + IND loss or tie + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie OR
  4. NE win + IND loss or tie + LAC loss OR
  5. NE win + BAL loss + CLE loss or tie + PIT loss or tie

TENNESSEE TITANS (9-5) (vs. San Francisco (8-6), Thursday night, 8:20 PM ET, NFLN)

Tennessee clinches AFC South division title with:

  1. TEN win + IND loss

Tennessee clinches playoff berth with:

  1. TEN win + MIA loss or tie + BUF loss + DEN loss or tie + CLE loss or tie + PIT loss OR
  2. TEN win + MIA loss or tie + BUF loss + DEN loss or tie + CLE loss or tie + BAL loss or tie

NOTE: There are other scenarios in which Tennessee can clinch a playoff berth that involve a Titans win, a Dolphins loss or tie, a Bills loss and a combination of other teams losing and various strength-of-victory clinchings.

NFC

CLINCHED: Green Bay Packers – NFC North division title

ARIZONA CARDINALS (10-4) (vs. Indianapolis (8-6), Saturday night, 8:15 PM ET, NFLN)

Arizona clinches playoff berth with:

  1. ARI win or tie OR
  2. PHI loss or tie + SF loss OR
  3. PHI loss or tie + MIN loss or tie OR
  4. PHI loss or tie + NO loss or tie OR
  5. MIN loss or tie + SF loss OR
  6. MIN loss or tie + NO loss or tie OR
  7. NO loss or tie + SF loss

DALLAS COWBOYS (10-4) (vs. Washington (6-8), Sunday night, 8:20 PM, NBC)

Dallas clinches NFC East division title with:

  1. DAL win or tie OR
  2. PHI loss or tie OR
  3. DAL clinches at least a tie in strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PHI

Dallas clinches playoff berth with:

  1. NO loss or tie OR
  2. SF loss OR
  3. TB win or tie

LOS ANGELES RAMS (10-4) (at Minnesota (7-7), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Los Angeles Rams clinch playoff berth with:

  1. LAR win or tie OR
  2. PHI loss or tie + NO loss or tie

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (10-4) (at Carolina (5-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Tampa Bay clinches NFC South division title with:

  1. TB win or tie OR
  2. NO loss or tie

Tampa Bay clinches playoff berth with:

  1. MIN loss or tie + PHI loss or tie OR
  2. MIN loss or tie + DAL win or tie OR
  3. MIN loss or tie + DAL clinches at least a tie in strength-of-victory tiebreaker over PHI

Related Content

news

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams captain Matthew Slater have been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.
news

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 15

A look at all the NFL playoff scenarios for Week 15.
news

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
news

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.
news

Patriots enter bye week at 9-4

The Patriots enter the Bye Week on a seven-game winning streak and own an AFC-leading 9-4 record after overcoming a 2-4 start to the season to secure their 35th winning season overall.
news

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 14

A look at the various NFL playoff scenarios heading into NFL Week 14.
news

Lawrence Guy Named New England Patriots Nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide

The New England Patriots announced Lawrence Guy as its nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award Presented by Nationwide.
news

New England Patriots Show Commitment to Cyber Protection by Welcoming HUB Tech as Acronis #CyberFit Delivery Partner

Franchise adds best-in-class cybersecurity services, dedicating software to keep the organization's data safe online
news

Robert Kraft Announces $250,000 Donation to the Institute for Nonprofit Practice to Help Launch the National Black Leadership Institute

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced during an event at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday a donation of $250,000 on behalf of the Kraft Family Foundation to the Institute for Nonprofit Practice (INP). 
news

Important Information Regarding 2021 MIAA State Football Championships at Gillette Stadium

Memories will be made and champions will be crowned when the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) Football Championships, presented by Cross Insurance, come to Foxborough on Wednesday, Dec. 1, Thursday, Dec. 2 and Friday, Dec. 3, marking the 14th year Gillette Stadium has hosted football state championship games.
news

Patriots CB J.C. Jackson named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for November; QB Mac Jones named Offensive Rookie of the Month for November

Patriots CB J.C. Jackson was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for November and QB Mac Jones was named Offensive Rookie of the Month for November by the National Football League.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Notebook: Jackson reflects on first Pro Bowl selection

NFL Week 16: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

How the Patriots gave back this holiday season 

Patriots Week 16 rooting guide

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 16

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Hunter Henry 12/23: "It's going to be a tough game. We know it is"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Thursday, December 23rd, 2021.

Gunner Olszewski 12/23: "I try to work on everything I can to be ready when the team needs"

Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski addresses the media on Thursday, December 23rd, 2021.

Press Pass: Patriots Readying for the Bills

Patriots players Mac Jones, Brandon Bolden, Devin McCourty, and Lawrence Guy address the media about their preparations for their second game against Buffalo, on Sunday, December 26th, 2021.

Adrian Phillips 12/23: "We know that we're fighting for something"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Thursday, December 23rd, 2021.

Playoff Picture and Clinching Scenarios for Week 16

A breakdown of the current playoff seeds in each conference along with each team's path to the postseason

David Andrews on Mac Jones 12/23: "I'm glad he's on our team. Hopefully we get to work with him a long time"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Thursday, December 23rd, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising