No Speed Limits: Pats sixth-round pick offers rising potential

When it comes to the third day of the NFL Draft, when much of the top talent has already been selected, teams are often looking for players with plus traits that might be moldable and translatable to a different level in the pros. That's certainly the case with Patriots sixth-round pick Ameer Speed, who not only lives up to his name in the running department but also possesses the kind of length and every-down experience that gives him a strong chance to carve out a role in the league.

A native of Jacksonville, Florida, Speed was a three-star recruit after leading Sandalwood High to an undefeated regular season and the 2016 district title. He headed to Georgia in 2017 and appeared in 11 games as a true freshman. He'd redshirt the following season after appearing in two games and then go on to appear in 22 total games in 2019 and 2020, waiting until his fifth season to get three starts in 13 games as the Bulldogs captured the National Championship.

Ultimately, Speed never became a full-time, full-season starter for Georgia's defense, instead carving out a primary role on special teams where he played 518 career snaps compared to just 336 career snaps on defense. He capped off his career with Georgia, winning the top special teams player award.

"It was just most outstanding special teams player award, basically just the person that's most locked in and when their name was called, whether it was first quarter, second quarter, blowout, down, tied game, being there, being able to help the team any means necessary," Speed told reporters following his selection by the Patriots. "Special teams is a one-play series, and a part of the game and being able to take that series and try to be your best on that play. I believe I executed. I did well that year, that's why I got the award."

Shortly after Georiga won the 2021 championship, Speed entered the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility and followed former Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker to Michigan State where he finally found that starting role on defense, making 11 starts in 12 games and easily eclipsing his five years of statistics at Georgia in the single season with 62 tackles and five passes defensed.

"His attitude was always about what can I do to get better?," said Michigan State Special Teams Coordinator Ross Els. "He had a great relationship with Mel Tucker, who is regarded as one of the best special teams coaches in the country and he knew he needed to follow him because he knew the guys Coach Tucker was going to hire would be the best for preparing him for those roles. He needed to get better."

"My decision to transfer to Michigan State had a lot to deal with Coach Tucker," said Speed. "Coach Tucker and Coach [Harlon] Barnett, those were the two coaches I was deciding between coming out of high school. So the fact that those two guys were together, it felt like the perfect opportunity for me to come in, be able to help them on special teams and defense, just have a chance to play DB. They gave me an opportunity to do that and be a player. I'm thankful for that and I'm very blessed to be where I am today."

But even with a significant role on defense, Speed remained a core special teams contributor.