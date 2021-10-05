Notebook: McDaniels looks to get ground game on track

"There's not one thing that triggers success in the running game," said McDaniels. "The running game is much like pass protection, there's a lot of reasons why we would have success... The point of attack is important because those are the guys that we're running behind. The run read by the runner is important because he'll ultimately make a decision where the ball is going to go. The force blocking by the receivers, as we've seen is important to any running game because if you don't go down there and get a safety who's down in the box it's going to be tough to run the ball without him making a lot of tackles. Then there's deciding what runs to run, that could come from us on the sideline or it could come from the line of scrimmage.

"We have to execute our assignment first, we have to get a hat on a hat and we have to give ourselves an opportunity to get the run started. If we can do that a lot of times you'll live with the result."

After James White was placed on Injured Reserve last week, the Patriots lost their most proven and reliable back. White was often praised as always knowing the right thing to do, as a valuable resource in a young positional group. Now McDaniels must lean more heavily on younger players like J.J. Taylor and Rhamondre Stevenson, both of whom have had fumbles early in the season.

"There's nothing more important than the ball," said McDaniels. "Some of the best lessons come from some adversities that we have to face. This isn't the first time we've had a back put the ball on the ground and have to respond to it. The nature of the position, they have the ball more than any other player on the field other than the quarterback. A lot of times, at some point over multiple carries, they end up with somebody trying to punch or strip at the football.

"These are hard lessons to learn at times but also I'd say they're necessary for their growth and development. We know how important turnovers are to wins and losses in our league. They have to respect that part of their job, which I know they do. But now you go through a few situations where it could impact the team in a negative situation in a game, you hope that that resonates with them as they move forward and practice and work on those techniques and fundamentals that are obviously going to be paramount to those players playing and playing a big role moving forward."

Just four games into the season, there's still a long way to go and Taylor and Stevenson will be called on again to carry the ball and help elevate an offense that could really use a complementary ground game to assist in a young quarterback's development.