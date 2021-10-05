Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Oct 05 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Notebook: McDaniels looks to get ground game on track

Meet Schwartzie from Ashland, the Patriots fan, Renegades announcer behind viral meme

NFL Notes: Belichick not kicking himself after Bucs loss

Patriots Mailbag: Fallout from 'The Return'

Breaking down Patriots' red zone progress vs. Bucs

Game Observations: Maybe not a classic, but memorable nonetheless 

5 Keys from Patriots loss to Buccaneers

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Buccaneers presented by CarMax

Mac Jones 10/3: "I think we're moving in the right direction"

Bill Belichick 10/3: "Just fell a little bit short"

Game Notes: Patriots defense holds Tampa Bay to 19 points

Patriots All Access: Buccaneers Preview

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preview, Lawrence Guy One-on-One

Week 4: Patriots - Buccaneers Injury Report

Notebook: Pats locked and loaded for Buccaneers

J.J. Taylor ready if opportunity knocks

Player 1-on-1 with Devin McCourty

Press Pass: Ramping up for prime time matchup 

What They're Saying: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Notebook: Jones eyes potent Bucs defense

Notebook: McDaniels looks to get ground game on track

Oct 05, 2021 at 04:12 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2021105_PDC_McDaniels_Adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

It's hard to ignore the Patriots finishing Sunday night's game against the Buccaneers with a single negative rushing yard total. Yes, the passing offense moved the ball and had some success, nearly pulling off the upset, but offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels knows he'll need more out of his backfield going forward as the team continues to look for their identity.

"There are two ways to look at the running game," said McDaniels during his weekly Tuesday check-in with the media. "One is, volume always results in better average as the game wears on. There's that school of thought. Or you could look at it and say you're going to need to have a certain element of success early in the game and throughout in order to continue to play balanced so you don't find yourself in a bunch of third down and long situations.

"We're always looking to find balance in our offense because as an offense, you're more difficult to defend if the defense has to defend run, pass on every series in every situation."

The Patriots are 31st in the league, averaging 68.5 rushing yards per game, while their DVOA isn't much better, coming in at 22nd. A deeper dive into Football Outsiders' stats reveal an offense that ranks 31st in the number of runs that are stuffed at the line of scrimmage and 30th in second-level yards. They're barely getting out of the backfield and even when they do, they're not getting much else.

Coming into the season it was hoped that a veteran offensive line and a promising stable of backs could be more productive, but there are plenty to areas to look at when assessing why they haven't yet lived up to expectations.

"There's not one thing that triggers success in the running game," said McDaniels. "The running game is much like pass protection, there's a lot of reasons why we would have success... The point of attack is important because those are the guys that we're running behind. The run read by the runner is important because he'll ultimately make a decision where the ball is going to go. The force blocking by the receivers, as we've seen is important to any running game because if you don't go down there and get a safety who's down in the box it's going to be tough to run the ball without him making a lot of tackles. Then there's deciding what runs to run, that could come from us on the sideline or it could come from the line of scrimmage.

"We have to execute our assignment first, we have to get a hat on a hat and we have to give ourselves an opportunity to get the run started. If we can do that a lot of times you'll live with the result."

After James White was placed on Injured Reserve last week, the Patriots lost their most proven and reliable back. White was often praised as always knowing the right thing to do, as a valuable resource in a young positional group. Now McDaniels must lean more heavily on younger players like J.J. Taylor and Rhamondre Stevenson, both of whom have had fumbles early in the season.

"There's nothing more important than the ball," said McDaniels. "Some of the best lessons come from some adversities that we have to face. This isn't the first time we've had a back put the ball on the ground and have to respond to it. The nature of the position, they have the ball more than any other player on the field other than the quarterback. A lot of times, at some point over multiple carries, they end up with somebody trying to punch or strip at the football.

"These are hard lessons to learn at times but also I'd say they're necessary for their growth and development. We know how important turnovers are to wins and losses in our league. They have to respect that part of their job, which I know they do. But now you go through a few situations where it could impact the team in a negative situation in a game, you hope that that resonates with them as they move forward and practice and work on those techniques and fundamentals that are obviously going to be paramount to those players playing and playing a big role moving forward."

Just four games into the season, there's still a long way to go and Taylor and Stevenson will be called on again to carry the ball and help elevate an offense that could really use a complementary ground game to assist in a young quarterback's development.

"I still have a lot of confidence in those guys, believe me, every back I've ever coached has fumbled," said McDaniels. "They have great attitudes about it and they'll handle their business and approach it the right way."

Related Links

Monday's Leftover Quotes of Note

Dont'a Hightower on the defense's progress:

"There were plays that we didn't make in the past that we obviously feel like we should've made... We all feel like we're moving in the right direction and we're doing the right things, we just need a little more continuity."

Matthew Slater on the team's performance against the Bucs:

"We feel like we competed in the right way. We're still not making all the plays we need to make to get in the win category. As many positives as you can take away, it's still tough when you lose a game. Young Mac showed some great poise, some great toughness, our guys played really hard. Any time you can limit a Tom Brady team to that amount of points I think it's a job well done. There were some positives, some things that we can build upon, let's just hope we can build upon them quickly."

N'Keal Harry on how the Pats fans turned out on Sunday night:

"The whole atmosphere of the game was crazy in general. The fans really gave us a home field advantage with the way they came out."

Related Content

news

Notebook: Pats locked and loaded for Buccaneers

After a productive week of practice, the Patriots wrapped up their preparations for Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champs.
news

J.J. Taylor ready if opportunity knocks

With James White reportedly done for the season, J.J. Taylor could see an expanded role for the Patriots offense.
news

Notebook: Red zone, ball security top offensive priorities

The Patriots will need to fix some of the problems that have stalled out their offense if they're to match points with Tampa.
news

Bucs' deep group of weapons will challenge Pats D

Veteran Devin McCourty has gone against high-powered offenses before and Tampa Bay's is just as deep and explosive as any of them.
news

Notebook: Jones eyes potent Bucs defense

Tampa Bay's championship defense will pose plenty of challenges for the Patriots' rookie quarterback.
news

Notebook: McDaniels on balancing Mac's development, Brady's return

The Patriots offensive coordinator gave some insight how he balances the development of a young quarterback as he prepares to face his former pupil.
news

Notebook: Slater prescribes focus and preparation

After a 1-2 start and a big game coming up, Matthew Slater knows how the Patriots need to attack this week.
news

Notebook: Meyers continues to progress and impress

Third-year receiver Jakobi Meyers has picked up where he left off last season, staying consistent and emerging as a trusted target.
news

New Pats weapons impressed by McDaniels' approach

Josh McDaniels continues to find ways to put the Patriots tight ends and receivers in position to succeed.
news

Notebook: It was a 'helluva ride' for Edelman

Julian Edelman checked in prior to being honored at halftime of Sunday's Patriots-Saints game.
news

Mac, offense continue to make strides

Through two games, rookie Mac Jones and the Patriots offense has gotten off to a solid start, but making improvement and progress continues to be the goal.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Report: Jamie Collins returning for third Patriots stint

Notebook: McDaniels looks to get ground game on track

Meet Schwartzie from Ashland, the Patriots fan, Renegades announcer behind viral meme

NFL Notes: Belichick not kicking himself after Bucs loss

Social Media Innovator LifeBrand Forms Multi-Year Partnership With Kraft Sports + Entertainment

Patriots Mailbag: Fallout from 'The Return'

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Sights and Sounds: Week 4 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

Get an inside look at the Patriots 19-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Bucs in this week's edition of Sights & Sounds.

New England Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Coffee with the Coach: Switching focus to the Houston Texans

In this week's edition of Coffee with the Coach, Scott Zolak and Coach Belichick discuss the Patriots week 4 loss to the Tampa Bay Bucs and look ahead to the Patriots week 5 matchup with the Houston Texans.

Brian Belichick on the defense 10/5: "It all needs to be better"

Patriots Safeties coach Brian Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Cam Achord on the weather 10/5: "There is a lot that goes into the conditions, it is not just the rain and the kick"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cameron Achord addresses the media on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Josh McDaniels 10/5: "Our goal is to win the game"

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Wilfork among 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 122 modern-era nominees with a host of former Patriots players.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life 

Surviving a horrific car accident is only one of Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi's many blessings.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising