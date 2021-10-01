Notebook: Pats locked and loaded for Buccaneers

The fall weather arrived in Foxborough this week and with it, the feel of football is in the air and what a perfect time for it, as the Patriots get ready to face the Buccaneers in one of the most-hyped games of the 2021 season.

"Of course, they won a Super Bowl last year," said Davon Godchaux of the Bucs. "They have a lot of great players on their offense. We just have to come out prepared. I think we've been doing a great job the last three days, starting Wednesday at practice, preparing for those guys and just getting ready to rock 'n' roll on Sunday. Like I said it's going to be a good one and we look forward to it."

After a 1-2 start, the Patriots are still searching for their identity in 2021, something that shouldn't be all that surprising given the number of new faces and young players who have been incorporated into the attack.