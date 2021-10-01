Notebook: Pats locked and loaded for Buccaneers

Official website of the New England Patriots

Oct 01, 2021 at 04:22 PM
20211001_Harris_adler
Photo by Eric J. Adler

The fall weather arrived in Foxborough this week and with it, the feel of football is in the air and what a perfect time for it, as the Patriots get ready to face the Buccaneers in one of the most-hyped games of the 2021 season.

"Of course, they won a Super Bowl last year," said Davon Godchaux of the Bucs. "They have a lot of great players on their offense. We just have to come out prepared. I think we've been doing a great job the last three days, starting Wednesday at practice, preparing for those guys and just getting ready to rock 'n' roll on Sunday. Like I said it's going to be a good one and we look forward to it."

After a 1-2 start, the Patriots are still searching for their identity in 2021, something that shouldn't be all that surprising given the number of new faces and young players who have been incorporated into the attack.

Yes, every year the faces change, sometimes more than other, but the expectations remain the same.

"We know what the standard is here," said running back Damien Harris. "We know what it takes to be a New England Patriot. We know what this organization demands. All the guys that are here, we try to live up to that standard the best we can. Every day we show up to work and we know what's expected of us.

"It's been a good week for us, we've got a tough team a tough challenge coming up this Sunday, everybody's been coming in this week with the mindset to live up to that standard. That way this Sunday we'll be ready to play our best football."

James White
Henry Anderson
Ja'Whaun Bentley
Trent Brown
Nick Folk
Kyle Van Noy
Isaiah Wynn
Kyle Dugger
Josh Uche
J.C. Jackson
