Expert Predictions: Week 4 picks for Patriots vs. Buccaneers

Does New England have a chance in this, the most anticipated regular season game in NFL history? Of course, it does. This is the NFL. Any given Sunday, and all that. But to win, the Patriots need to play a perfect game, while hoping that the reigning Super Bowl Champion Bucs, for the second week in a row, play a lousy one. Two decades of history tells us that this almost never happens when Tom Brady is involved. Bucs big in this one.