Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Mar 19 - 12:00 AM | Sun Mar 21 - 12:59 AM

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

One-on-one with TE Hunter Henry

Patriots Sign 10 Free Agents

Report: Patriots lock up four-time captain David Andrews on four-year deal

Report: Patriots bringing back Nick Folk

Patrick Chung announces his retirement

Report: Patriots bringing back Kyle Van Noy

Report: Patriots add defensive lineman Montravius Adams

Report: Ted Karras returning to Patriots 

Analysis: Is Patriots defense going on the offensive?

Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry could reignite two-TE glory days

Report: Patriots add tight end Hunter Henry

Report: Receiver Nelson Agholor latest FA to join Patriots

Patriots Re-Sign defensive lineman Carl Davis

Report: Patriots add receiver Kendrick Bourne

Reports: Patriots add Judon, Mills on four-year deals

Report: Patriots add defensive lineman Davon Godchaux

Report: Patriots add tight end Jonnu Smith

Report: Cam Newton returning to Patriots on a one-year deal

Report: Patriots re-sign Justin Bethel

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

Julian Edelman pens open letter to Meyers Leonard in response to him using anti-Semitic slur 

Making sense of Patriots pre-FA mock drafts

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Running Backs

Report: Patriots re-acquire tackle Trent Brown

Now at The Hall: The AFL Turns 50

Oct 10, 2009 at 01:30 PM
img_5764.jpg

Gino Cappelletti, who scored the first points in the first game in AFL history against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 9, 1960, helped kick off the unveiling of a special AFL exhibit at The Hall at Patriot Place on Wednesday, October 7, 2009.

The 2009 season marks the 50th anniversary for the American Football League (AFL), of which the Boston Patriots were an original member. The Patriots were featured in the NFL's first "AFL Legacy Game" on the opening weekend of the 2009 season, a victory over the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. On Sunday, the Patriots will play in the second "AFL Legacy Game" when they travel to Denver to face the Broncos in a rematch of the first AFL regular season game, held on Sept. 9, 1960 at Boston University Field.

In recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Patriots and the AFL, The Hall at Patriot Place has unveiled "The AFL Turns 50," a special exhibit on display at The Hall throughout the 2009 season. "The AFL Turns 50" is the most extensive collection of AFL memorabilia available for viewing anywhere.

the_hall_raytheon_final3.gif

The exhibit features memorabilia from all 10 AFL teams, including expansion teams Miami and Cincinnati. Some of the artifacts included in the exhibit are:

  • Joe Namath's Super Bowl III jersey
  • Memorabilia from 21 Pro Football Hall of Famers
  • Memorabilia from all 10 AFL MVPS, including Patriots Jim Nance and Gino Cappelletti
  • A shirt and whistle that belonged to Hall of Fame coach Hank Stram
  • A film projector, cap and jacket that belonged to Hall of Fame coach Sid Gillman
  • Game-worn uniforms from George Blanda, Lance Alworth, Jim Otto, Don Maynard and Otis Taylor
  • A game ball from the Patriots' first win (September 16, 1960 vs. the NY Titans)
  • Memorabilia from AFL officials
  • A banner and helmet from the 1962 AFL Champion Dallas Texans (now the Kansas City Chiefs)
  • A graphic timeline of the 1960 comparing events in the AFL to historic events of the time

View AFL Turns 50 Exhibit Photo Gallery >>

ABOUT THE HALL AT PATRIOT PLACE PRESENTED BY RAYTHEON

The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon is the crown jewel of Patriot Place and the only sports and education experience of its kind. Through a dazzling array of interactive multimedia exhibits and artifacts never before viewable by the public, The Hall showcases the tradition of the New England Patriots, explores the history of football in New England, and promotes math and science education for thousands of schoolchildren each year. Tickets to The Hall are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and military and $5 for children 5-12. Children 4 and under are admitted for free. The fall and winter hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. The Hall is not open during Patriots home games. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.thehallatpatriotplace.com.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.

Latest News

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Patriots Sign TE Jonnu Smith

Patriots Sign 10 Free Agents

Patriots Sign DL Montravius Adams and LB Raekwon McMillan

Free agency frenzy: A wild week as told by Patriots players' social media

Get to know all of the Patriots reported free agent signings off the field

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

One-on-one with TE Hunter Henry

Megan O'Brien sat down with new Patriots tight end Hunter Henry to discuss how thrilled he is to be a part of the franchise as well as his relationship with Coach Belichick.

Offseason Report: Free agent frenzy continues

A recap of a busy week for the New England Patriots that continues with more additions to the 2021 roster.

One-on-one with Nelson Agholor

Megan O'Brien sat down with one of the newest New England Patriots, wide receiver Nelson Agholor to discuss the process of signing with the team as well as his first day as a Patriot.

Offseason Report: Busy offseason continues

Reportedly, the New England Patriots continue to make moves that contribute to their busy offseason.

Offseason Report: New league year has officially begun

Reportedly, the New England Patriots continued to make headlines as the new league year began at 4pm today.

Offseason Report: Patriots signing blitz continues

Reportedly, the New England Patriots continue to be aggressive on the second day of the legal tampering period.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising