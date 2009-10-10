Now at The Hall: The AFL Turns 50

The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon is the crown jewel of Patriot Place and the only sports and education experience of its kind. Through a dazzling array of interactive multimedia exhibits and artifacts never before viewable by the public, The Hall showcases the tradition of the New England Patriots, explores the history of football in New England, and promotes math and science education for thousands of schoolchildren each year. Tickets to The Hall are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and military and $5 for children 5-12. Children 4 and under are admitted for free. The fall and winter hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. The Hall is not open during Patriots home games. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.thehallatpatriotplace.com.