Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Oct 26 - 02:00 PM | Sun Oct 29 - 10:40 AM

PRO Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

Unfiltered Roundtable: How can Pats stack another win in Miami?

Patriots, Revolution host Halloween party that's 'out of this world'

Motion Heavy: Patriots and Dolphins Buying Into New Pre-Snap Motion Wrinkle Taking Over the NFL

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Statement from Robert Kraft on the Lewiston, Maine Mass Shooting

One-on-One With Davon Godchaux | Patriots Unfiltered on TV

10 to Watch: Pats Head to Miami for Key Divisional Battle

Behind the Scenes: Patriots Hall of Fame Ceremony

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory and Key Matchups for the Pats to Get a Win vs. the Dolphins 

Pats From the Past: Mike Vrabel

Patriots QB Mac Jones Focused on 'Build[ing] Off Momentum' Following Win Over the Bills

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

Week 8 Injury Report: Patriots at Dolphins

Bill Belichick's Journey to 300 Regular Season Wins

Patriots Defenders Stepping Up

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee attends Patriots game as Jonathan Jones' guest

Bill O'Brien, Assistant Coaches Speak About Patriots Offense's Recent Progress

Unfiltered Mailbag: How should the Patriots treat the trade deadline?

Sights and Sounds from the Patriots Week 7 win over the Bills

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee attends Patriots game as Jonathan Jones' guest

After meeting at an Auburn gymnastics meet, New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones has forged a friendship with Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee.

Oct 25, 2023 at 12:10 PM
IMG_0228
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones, Olympic gymnast Suni Lee
Photo via Instagram / @AuburnFootball

As an undrafted free agent turned Super Bowl champion, Jonathan Jones took advantage of every opportunity he had growing up to get where he is today.

As a dad, he wants his daughter, Skylar, to have those same opportunities, and women's empowerment causes have become a focus for the New England Patriots cornerback off the field.

"Watching her grow, just watching her development through school and through sports, she's really smart," Jones said last year, after being named the first-ever male ambassador for Play Like A Girl.

"Seeing her day-by-day progressions and looking at the reality of life, you see opportunities for women growing and growing. I definitely want to be a part of that."

He's stayed true to that mission for girls and women all over the country through his Next Step Foundation and for his daughter within their household.

So with Skylar taking an interest in gymnastics, he did what any good father would do, and brought herback to his alma mater to watch some of the best in action.

Enter Olympic gold medalist and former Auburn gymnast, Suni Lee. Jones and Skylar attended an Auburn gymnastics meet back in February, where they met the Olympic gold medalist. She didn't know much about football, but was impressed to learn he was a two-time Super Bowl Champion. They admired each other's athletic achievements.

"It was incredible," Lee said while attending the Patriots win over the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 22 as Jones' guest.
"I met him and his daughter and they were so sweet. He told me that he would promise to bring me out to a Patriots game and that's why I'm here."

As the first-ever woman of Asian descent to win the Olympic all-around title, a feat she accomplished at the 2020 Tokyo Games, representation is important to her. She says having support from another athlete like Jones means a lot.

"Being somebody that other people can look up to was definitely something that was super important to me, and just representing the community because representation matters," Lee said.

"It's amazing to have any type of support. Being a woman is difficult, especially in sports, so to have somebody with a big platform (like Jones) representing is just amazing."

Related Content

news

How Deatrich Wise Jr. and Patriots teammates gave back in the community this week

From school visits and block parties to Halloween celebrations, here's how the New England Patriots gave back in the community this week.
news

Patriots, Revolution host Halloween party that's 'out of this world'

The New England Patriots and Revolution hosted their annual Halloween party for pediatric cancer patients, and the athletes fully embraced the space theme.
news

Strikes for Tykes: McCourty Twins pass torch to David Andrews to host charity bowling event

Upholding a longstanding New England Patriots tradition, David Andrews hosted the annual "Strikes for Tykes' bowling tournament benefiting Boston Medical Center.
news

Deatrich Wise Jr. hosting 4th Annual Block Party at Josh Kraft Mattapan Teen Center

Saturday's celebration includes a pop-up barber shop, live performances, local food vendors, a free farmers market, and more.
news

How Jonathan Jones and Patriots teammates gave back in the community this week

From hospital visits to hosting STEM events and baby showers, here's how New England Patriots gave back to the community this week.
news

Marcus Jones single 'Make It Right' trending on UK music charts

New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones is seeing success with his favorite offseason hobby, with his single 'Make It Right' trending at No. 9 on the UK Music Week Commercial Pop Chart.
news

Lawrence and Andrea Guy host third-annual Charity Baby Shower Bash

New England Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy and his wife, Andrea, hosted their third-annual baby shower for underpriveledged mothers-to-be. This year, they're also expanding their mission to Miami, where it all started.
news

In an unlikely friendship with Trent Brown, breast cancer survivor Adina Barnes realizes why they were 'supposed to meet' 

Adina Barnes battled breast cancer through her entire 40s. On the day she was finally cancer free, she met Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown.
news

Patriots host German men's national soccer team at Gillette Stadium ahead of international friendly vs. United States

The New England Patriots will host the German men's national soccer team at Gillette Stadium this week as they train for an international friendly against the United States this weekend. In turn, the Patriots will practice at the German Football Association's campus ahead of their game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12.
news

Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski inspired by teenager Jake Drake, who served as Keeper of the Light for Crucial Catch game

After battling a brain tumor, Jake Drake used his Make-A-Wish opportunity to meet New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski last week. His family had no idea what the day would do for them, too.
news

Patriots captain David Andrews opens up about mental health in conversation with Rob Ninkovich

To raise awareness on World Mental Health Day, New England Patriots center David Andrews sat down for a conversation with former teammate Rob Ninkovich, presented by Optum.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

How Deatrich Wise Jr. and Patriots teammates gave back in the community this week

PRO Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots, Revolution host Halloween party that's 'out of this world'

Unfiltered Roundtable: How can Pats stack another win in Miami?

Motion Heavy: Patriots and Dolphins Buying Into New Pre-Snap Motion Wrinkle Taking Over the NFL

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Coach Bill Belichick 10/27: "Guys who perform the best play the most"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Friday, October 27, 2023.

Patriots Players Tour Gillette Stadium Lighthouse

Patriots players JuJu Smith-Schuster, Rhamondre Stevenson, Bryce Baringer, Chad Ryland and Marte Mapu went on a field trip to tour the new Gillette Stadium Lighthouse.

Coach Bill Belichick on Maine Tragedy: "We're thinking about you down here with the Patriots"

Watch as Patriots head coach Bill Belichick offers his thoughts on the tragedy in Lewiston, Maine.

Player To Watch Week 8 - Demario Douglas

Mike Dussault breaks down this week's player to watch during this week's game against the Miami Dolphins, wide receiver Demario Douglas.

Patriots Host Annual Halloween Party for Pediatric Cancer Patients

The New England Patriots and the New England Revolution hosted their annual Halloween party for pediatric cancer patients.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Quick Reaction to Win Over Bills, Dolphins Preview, 1-on-1 with Davon Godchaux

Watch as Tamara Brown, Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault recap the Patriots victory against the Buffalo Bills and look ahead to the Week 8 road matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Plus, Tamara Brown catches up with DL Davon Godchaux.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising