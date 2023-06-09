Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Fri Jun 09 - 03:30 PM | Mon Jun 12 - 10:55 AM

Report: Patriots Hosting WR DeAndre Hopkins on Free Agent Visit

OTA Blogservations: Offense continues to progress

Press Pass: Offseason Progress

Kendrick Bourne focused on a bounce-back season

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation and Gillette Donate $275,000 in the Names of 2023 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award Winners

PHOTOS: Patriots OTAs - June 8

Tight ends offer intrigue at Patriots OTAs

Ty Montgomery, Chris Board and Terez Hall help Patriots Foundation unveil new outreach van for Pine Street Inn

OTA Blogservations: Rookies getting involved

Patriots Downtime: From the Field to the Table with LB Josh Uche

Versatility Could be the Key to the Patriots Secondary's Success After Devin McCourty's Retirement

Bill Belichick 6/6: "We all have something to work on"

Patriots Mailbag: Predicting Patriots bounce backs and breakouts

Devin McCourty serves as honorary captain in dominant Renegades win

Six Things to Watch in the Patriots Second Open Organized Team Activity

Patriots players call for end to gun violence in Roxbury during Wear Orange Weekend

OTA Blogservations: Offense back to 'normal'

Press Pass: Day 1 of OTAs

Patriots Offense Focusing on 'Building Our Own Thing' as Offseason Program Continues

OTA Blogservations: Offense continues to progress

Mac Jones continues to look more comfortable working in Bill O'Brien's offense at OTAs.

Jun 09, 2023 at 04:00 PM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

Mac-Jones-Practice

The Patriots wrapped up their third and final OTA session open to the media on Friday with an abbreviated practice that lasted a little more than an hour. As was the case on Tuesday, the last time reporters were allowed to watch, the tempo was less than full speed for most of the session.

Also as we've seen previously, the offense operated under the direction of Bill O'Brien with Bill Belichick laregely overseeing other areas. Interestingly for this time of year, O'Brien spends much of his time on or near the sideline and relays the plays into the quarterbacks via headsets. Normally that transition comes later in the offseason, sometimes not until training camp.

But the communication hasn't been a noticeable issue for the offense and plays have been generally run with good pace and without incident.

Mac Jones continues to look much more comfortable than he did during training camp a year ago when he was clearly working through the transition to new coordinators and schemes. His enthusiasm is almost always on display but this spring seems to have brought a bit more of that side of his personality out.

His comfort level with his tight ends probably is most noticeable as he has connected with Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki on numerous occasions. Gesicki, a free agent arrival this offseason after spending five seasons in Miami, spoke about his relationship with Jones after Tuesday's practice.

Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki (88).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki (88).

"Mac's awesome. That's my guy," he said. "He's been incredible as a leader, been great out there physically throwing the ball, timing, throwing a very catchable ball and all of that kind of stuff. And he likes to have fun. It's been a cool offseason for us trying to jell and get on the same page, and I think it's been good."

Henry was on the receiving end of a seam route that moved the ball into the red zone during an early full team period. Jones' throw hit Henry in stride as defensive back Myles Bryant pulled up just as the ball arrived. That came one play after Jones found DeVante Parker on a crossing route for a nice gain.

The drill ended on a down note when Jones' pass was deflected at the line and intercepted by Kyle Dugger. It was Jones' final play of the period and he was less than thrilled when he returned to the sideline.

The tempo was only a bit brisker than and a walkthough but we still got to see some connections between the quarterbacks and receivers. In addition to Parker, Kendrick Bourne also returned to practice and was active throughout. He spoke afterward and admitted he wasn't pleased with his performance from a year ago but felt an offseason of work has him positioned for better things in 2023.

"New year. New me. New us," Bourne said while adding that he worked on adding some bulk to his frame during the offseason. "I felt I didn't give the team my best effort last season and I'm trying to get bigger and do more."

Here are one man's observations from Friday OTA workout in drizzly Foxborough.

Related Links

We will have to wait until next week's mandatory minicamp to see a few of the Patriots veterans because once again there were a handful of players not in attendance. That group included JuJu Smith-Schuster, Matthew Judon, Mike Onwenu, Trent Brown and Lawrence Guy. In addition, Jalen Mills, Tyquan Thornton, Jonathan Jones, Quandre Mosely, Josh Uche, Afernee Jennings, Kayshon Boutte, Bryce Baringer, Riley Reiff and Davon Godchaux also weren't present for practice. Cody Davis was seen early on but left the field as the workout began.

On the flip side, Nick Folk made his first appearance and did quite a bit of work, including some kickoffs and field goals alongside rookie Chad Ryland. Adrian Phillips, Parker and Bourne also returned after not doing much on Tuesday.

On Tuesday there were several former Patriots in attendance including LeGarrette Blount, Aaron Dobson and Patrick Chung. Chung actually spent quite a bit of time working with safeties on the field with perhaps an eye toward a coaching role down the road. Blount and Dobson were on the fields again on Friday.

While the tempo of the practice was at a level well below full speed, that was not the case for rookie Marte Mapu. The rookie third-round pick again patrolled the safety position and was flying around aggressively throughout. His signature moment came when he read a short hook intended for Matt Sokol perfectly and picked off Bailey Zappe's pass in stride. A few plays later, he nearly had another when Zappe's pass into heavy traffic intended for Ed Lee went off Mapu's hands.

When the Patriots drafted three offensive linemen on Day 3 in May it was apparent that Belichick felt adding some quality depth up front was a priority. While we won't learn for certain if that in fact has been the case, the OTA practices offered some encouraging signs. Antonio Mafi took a lot of reps at right guard while Onwenu continues to work his way back from offseason ankle surgery. Although the players aren't in pads, the fifth-round guard out of UCLA has not looked out of place. Same could be said of fourth-rounders Sidy Sow and Jake Andrews. Sow, the Eastern Michigan product, worked at tackle periodically and although he struggled at times with Josh Uche's speed he showed some quick feet as well. Andrews, who played his college ball at Troy, worked at both center and guard, offering some potential versatility along the interior front. Solid starts for all three, though we will obviously get a better indication of their abilities at training camp when the team can first don pads.

Although the spring work is largely about teaching moreso than evaluation, it was still disappointing not to see more flashes from rookie wide receivers Kayshon Boutte and Demario Douglas. That was especially true on Tuesday when the top four wideouts on the roster – Parker, Smith-Schuster, Bourne and Thornton – were all missing. Despite getting the opportunity to run several plays with Jones and Bailey Zappe, neither made much of an impact by generating a lot of separation. As a result, the quarterbacks leaned on the tight ends and running backs instead. On Friday, less heralded receivers such as Raliegh Webb and Ed Lee saw plenty of action and made some plays. Both Boutte and Douglas are sixth-round picks so it's not exactly a disaster that neither flashed during OTAs, and Boutte wasn't available on Friday, but it is worth noting nonetheless.

Practice ended with field goal work and Folk and Ryland both made the majority of their kicks toward the narrow goalposts at the far end zone. All appeared to be good if attempted into normal uprights with the kicks ranging from 35-55 yards. Jabrill Peppers, Isaiah Bolden and Lee all handled returns off the kickoffs.

With Jonathan Jones and Mills not present, Jack Jones lined up at right corner opposite rookie first-round pick Christian Gonzalez.

Zappe, Henry, Bourne, Phillips, Jahlani Tavai and Joe Cardona were among the Patriots who spoke to the media after practice.

The Patriots will be back to work next week for the start of their three-day mandatory minicamp. Practices are set to run on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 11:20-1:30 and all are open to the media but closed to the public. Belchick will address the media each day prior to the start of practice at 10:45 a.m.

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

OTA Blogservations: Rookies getting involved

There was lots of mixing and matching of personnel during Tuesday's OTA session and the rookies were heavily involved throughout the day.

news

OTA Blogservations: Offense back to 'normal'

Early impressions of the Patriots offense showed a much more cohesive unit under the direction of Bill O'Brien and a refreshed Mac Jones.

news

Day 17 blogservations: Pats wrap camp with a flourish

The Patriots and Raiders battled through their second joint practice, with the Pats once again making the final play of the day.

news

Day 16 blogservations: Patriots find their stride late

The Patriots and Raiders kicked off the first of two joint practices, with Las Vegas providing some new challenges for New England.

news

Day 15 blogservations: Hot start for Patriots in Vegas

The Patriots got in a tune up day by themselves before kicking off joint practices with the Raiders.

news

Day 14 blogservations: Tempers remain high with Pats-Panthers

More fighting mars final day of joint practices between the Patriots and Panthers.

news

Day 13 blogservations: Pats defense dominates in spirited workout with Panthers

The Patriots defense controlled the action in the first of two joint practices with Carolina.

news

Day 12 blogservations: Patriots prepping for Panthers

The Patriots went through a variety of situations as they prepare for a pair of joint practices with the Panthers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

news

Day 11 blogservations: Andrews lights a fire

David Andrews brought some fire to the offense as things improved on Tuesday.

news

Day 10 blogservations: Defense continues to shine

Matthew Judon and the Patriots defense continue to make life difficult on the offense in camp.

news

Day 8 blogservations: Offense still searching for consistency

The lack of execution on offense has been a major storyline for the Patriots during camp.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Report: Patriots Hosting WR DeAndre Hopkins on Free Agent Visit

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Kendrick Bourne focused on a bounce-back season

OTA Blogservations: Offense continues to progress

Patriots celebrate 26 winners for 2023 Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards

Ty Montgomery, Chris Board and Terez Hall help Patriots Foundation unveil new outreach van for Pine Street Inn

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Offseason Progress

Patriots players Deatrich Wise Jr, Adrian Phillips, Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki address the media after the last day of open OTAs at Gillette Stadium on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Robert Kraft 6/8: "I'm really hopeful about this team"

Patriots Chairman ad CEO Robert Kraft addressed the media following the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Robert Kraft Addresses Media After MHK Community MVP Awards

Patriots Chairman ad CEO Robert Kraft addressed the media following the Myra Kraft Community MVP Awards at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Patriots Downtime: From the Field to the Table with LB Josh Uche

Take a trip to Mansfield, Massachusetts with Patriots linebacker Josh Uche as he heads to Cibo Matto for a Philly cheesesteak. Uche talks about growing up watching the food network at his grandmother's house with Rachael Ray being one of his favorite chefs. As an aspiring food critic, Uche rates each dish as he highlights what makes a good meal.

Bill Belichick 6/6: "We all have something to work on"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media prior to OTA practice at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Press Pass: Day 1 of OTAs

Patriots players Matthew Slater, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Mac Jones, and David Andrews address the media after the first day of open OTAs at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Midseason matchup in Germany

The Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts on November 12, 2023 in Frankfurt.

Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former linebacker Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee.

Meet the Patriots 2023 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Advertising