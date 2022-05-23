OTA blogservations: Offense still getting coordinated

For the first time in more than two years there was a sense of normalcy in and around Gillette Stadium as the Patriots welcomed the media for their latest session of OTAs in Foxborough. While some of the practices were open to the media last spring, this time there were in person interviews with Bill Belichick as well as selected players on the field. The operation was as close to normal as it's been since before the pandemic back in 2020.

That was the off-the-field part. On the field, there was plenty of activity that was far from normal. Specifically, the identity of an offensive coordinator and play caller, a topic that generated the lion's share of discussion both in Belichick's pre-practice briefing and following the roughly two-hour workout with Mac Jones, Kendrick Bourne and Jonnu Smith, the three offensive players made available.

After trying and failing to get some clarity from Belichick prior to practice, reporters watched closely for any signs of how the Patriots offense will be structured in 2022. Based on one day it appeared that Joe Judge, who last week told the media he would be working with Jones and the rest of the quarterbacks, will be intimately involved. He spent a lot of time alongside Jones and seemed to be at the very least relaying plays to the quarterback at times.

Belichick also spent most of his time focused on the offense and during one period late in practice appeared to be giving instructions to Jones as well. The coach didn't seem too eager to divulge any details on how the offense will operate, instead choosing to focus on the fact that the season won't be getting underway for several months.

"Do we have titles? Yeah, look, there's a lot of jobs that we have to do, we're all working on those things now but – it's May," he said. "They'll change in June, they'll change in August, they'll change in September. So, we'll evolve it to the things timely that we need to do. If you're asking about game plans, we're months away from that – months."

What about play calling?

"Months away. Months. What plays are we calling? Mini-camp plays?

"We're gonna coach the team, coach the players, we're gonna get them ready to go. We're gonna game-plan when we have to game-plan, we'll play-call, do all the things we need to do to compete in games. Right now, we're months away from that."

Jones and his fellow offensive teammates were a bit more forthcoming but still were guarded in their responses.

"He's seen a lot of football, obviously he's been around football for a long time, whether that be as a head coach, special teams, playing the position himself," Jones said when asked about Judge. "So, he has knowledge that is very beneficial to me as a quarterback and obviously I'm going to learn with him, that's the goal, is to kind of teach each other and move along and take what he knows and then take the experiences that I have and combine them and work together as a great team. Obviously, we have him and [Brian] Hoyer and Bailey [Zappe], so we have a great group of guys that can come together and work together in that room."

Bourne was excited about some of the changes within the coaching staff, citing Judge's motivational abilities as well as Troy Brown's apparent move to wide receivers coach.

"It's been awesome," Bourne said. "There are different styles and that works in our favor to be able to learn from different people. It's early so we don't know a lot yet but it's been [great] so far."