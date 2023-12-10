Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Fri Dec 08 - 01:00 AM | Mon Dec 11 - 07:25 AM

Thrilling Cadet Win Caps off Successful 124th Army-Navy Game at Gillette Stadium

Coach Bill Belichick Makes His Army-Navy Pick on ESPN's College GameDay

Coach Bill Belichick on ESPN's College GameDay | Full Interview

Robert Kraft discusses Army-Navy Game on ESPN's College GameDay

Robert Kraft Holds Special Hanukkah Candle Lighting Ceremony with Representatives from Army and Navy

Patriots All Access: Live from the Army-Navy Gala

Locker Room Celebration Following Win over the Steelers

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offense, Bailey Zappe in Win Over the Steelers in Week 14

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona explain gravity of Army-Navy game: 'I've seen a lot of big games, but this is special'

3 Standout Offensive Performances from Pats Win in Pittsburgh

Inside the Locker Room: Matthew Slater Breaks down the Team After the Win over the Steelers

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Big Win Over the Steelers in Week 14

7 Keys from Patriots win over Steelers

Head Coach Bill Belichick 12/7: "Our guys really stepped up"

Bailey Zappe 12/7: "To be able to have the game we had was awesome"

JuJu Smith-Schuster 12/7: "I saw a very confident quarterback zipping it around"

Ezekiel Elliott discusses Pats' win over Steelers with Mike Garafolo

Game Notes: Coach Bill Belichick moves past George Halas for sole possession of second with 507 games coached

Patriots at Steelers Highlights | NFL Week 14

Bailey Zappe's best plays from win over the Steelers

Participating for first time, Patriots employees share personal stories behind their My Cause My Cleats designs: 'It was time to talk about it'

The NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative comes to an end in Week 14, but for 15 Kraft Sports + Entertainment employees, it was a great opportunity to raise awareness for a cause dear to them. For Patriots director of brand identity and design Dwight Darian, it was a sign to finally open up.

Dec 10, 2023 at 10:33 AM
IMG_0228
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

16 x 9
Photo via Dani Callahan

For the last 17 seasons, Dwight Darian has patrolled the New England Patriots sidelines with a camera or two.

As the Director of Brand Identity and Design for Kraft Sports + Entertainment, his team is responsible for most things visual – from graphic design or the creative direction of a shoot to taking iconic photos from a handful of Super Bowls. In a way, he's helped capture a memory bank of sorts for the Patriots organization and its fan base. He didn't anticipate having to use those skills at home, but last October, Darian's successful and independent wife was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease at just 51 years old.

Darian hasn't really been ready to talk about it at work – at least, not to anyone who wasn't a close colleague, direct report, or his boss. But for the first time this year, the NFL extended its My Cause My Cleats initiative from players and coaches to team staff and personnel. 

He initially jumped at the opportunity and signed up. That decision was followed by immediate regret. His wishful thinking was that he wouldn't be one of the Patriots employees chosen, but he was. That was the sign.

"It was time," Darian says. "It was time to talk about it."

During a Week 13 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers at Gillette Stadium, 15 KSE employees represented a charity dear to them with customized Nike Air Force 1s.

The causes ranged in mission, with many, like Darian's, highly personal.

Digital marketing analyst Kristen Miguel was chosen to highlight Mass Eye and Ear – Harvard's teaching hospital dedicated to ophthalmology. Her little brother, Quentin, has been cared for there by Dr. Shizuo Makai since he was diagnosed with Juvenile Retinoschisis, a rare bilateral eye condition that causes vision loss, at three years old.

"Quentin actually became the first child to undergo surgery to repair macular holes in the eye," Miguel said. "Quentin's condition is far more common in older people, however, Dr. Mukai and his team successfully performed the surgery on Quentin. There is still no cure for his condition. Dr. Mukai and the whole Mass Eye and Ear team are incredible and always treat my brother and our family with respect and care."

After her brother suffered a sudden loss of vision in his right eye from a retinal tear, it took six surgeries to save his vision. It compelled her to run the Boston Marathon in 2021 to help raise money for the treatment and medical research that benefits families like hers.

"All six (surgeries) were at Mass Eye and Ear," Miguel said. "My brother and our family are directly impacted by the funds raised through the marathon and other similar efforts, as there is no current cure for his condition. Any and all research matters. Mass Eye and Ear doctors and researchers have played such an important role in Quentin's vision, so giving back is paramount. I ended up raising over $21,000."

Miguel is inspired by her brother every day. In part thanks to Mass Eye and Ear, he's a sophomore on the swim and dive team at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass.

For similar reasons, KSE business development and external affairs specialist Lindsey Cunniff has been active in raising money for the American Liver Foundation.

"My dad's name was Christopher Cunniff," Cunniff said. "He was a hardworking plumber and builder, and one of the best and most selfless people I've ever met. He was the type of dad who supported his kids through all their endeavors growing up. He was truly my number-one fan and supporter."

She lost her father when she was 19. It was less than a year removed from his diagnosis of liver disease. Cunniff has run the Boston Marathon three times with the American Liver Foundation, raising over $50,000 to date.

"It's so special to be able to join this initiative as an employee," Cunniff said.

"I've seen players represent organizations that mean so much to them through My Cause My Cleats, and to have the opportunity to represent an organization as well is awesome. I'm always actively trying to spread awareness for liver disease and the American Liver Foundation and this is such a cool and unique way to do it."

16 x 9

For Darian, though, this is all new territory.

He prefers his role behind the spotlight. This is his first time opening up in a way that can touch others going through similar situations – whether he knows them or not. Creative work has always been an outlet for him, and in designing his own custom Nikes, that has never rung more true.

"I designed them myself. I'm a control freak with that stuff," Darian said, explaining the symbolism behind the design he created. 

"The first thing I said to her when she was having trouble remembering something was, 'I'm always going to remember for you.' She looked at me and said, 'I know.' That's the most important thing."

That promise, 'I will remember for you,' is painted under the outer left Swoosh on a deep purple base. The back of the shoe reads "Susan's fight is my fight."

Darian and his wife were friends before they were a couple.

They'd met during their former careers: he owned a creative services company, and TD Garden, her employer, was a client. He attended her wedding as a guest, and after their respective divorces, they reconnected.

"We met up for drinks and that was it," Darian said. "What was friendship became much more."

They bonded over a love of sports, especially hockey, and music. He became smitten with her intellect, watching in awe as she launched a fashion line as a side hustle on top of her full-time sales career. She took him to Europe for the first time, and through traveling with her, he was exposed to so much more.

"She opened the world for me," Darian said. "I was a homebody. I didn't want to go anywhere. She likes to have fun."

It's still a running joke that he forced her to marry him. He pushed it, adamant that if they were going to live together, her young daughter needed a father figure. If they were committed to each other, why not just make it official?

"I think it was somewhat of a test," Darian says in hindsight.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he got to see how her brain worked up close. With both of them working from home, he would overhear her video calls with the doctors she dealt with in her role as a pharmaceutical sales executive. It blew him away.

"She was really good at it," Darian said. I knew she was smart, but she's also a really goofy person, too. That's when I realized how intelligent she is."

Unfortunately, that intellect made any indicators of the disease's onset nearly impossible to find.

After the pandemic, loved ones started to notice her scattered behavior. It started with a call from her boss, asking Darian if everything was alright. She typically spoke quickly. She was known for being sharp. Her brain was able to go from one thing to the next in a way that Darian jokes he could hardly keep up with.

Not long after that phone call, she was involved in an accident that totaled her car. She wasn't physically hurt, but didn't remember what had occurred to cause the crash. Their family noticed her trailing off in conversation. Her speech pattern began to change and she started to get depressed.

For eight months, she was treated medicinally for a mental health issue – which eventually was realized to be a misdiagnosis.

"Her psychiatrist is still with us today, she's become a friend, and one day she called me and said there's something wrong here," Darian said. "This isn't presenting like a mental health issue."

In October, while at home with his wife and mother-in-law, they received the results of her brain imaging via video call with their neurologist. The diagnosis was Alzheimer's. She was young and active with no family history.

It was a shock, to say the least.

"That's where we're all at, our family and friends, that this is the last thing we'd expect," Darian said. "There's no family history. When we finally met with the neurologist after the scan he said, look, there is severe damage here. He urged us to think about how far back it was that they noticed a changed pattern of behavior. That's the miraculous part about her – she was able to hide it until she couldn't."

16 x 9
Carolyn Mooney

His wife can no longer work or drive, meaning this wildly successful and independent woman he fell in love with is now completely dependent on him.

They moved closer to her parents and siblings, who have been great support.

"I would be truly lost without the abundance of love and from her sister, brother, mom, and dad who have all played critical roles in not just love and care, but filling in every single gap, every day, that needs to be filled," Darian said. "I am blessed to have them and could not possibly navigate without their love. They are an incredible family."

Darian is his wife's primary caregiver. Lately, the routine is for him to drop her 13-year-old off at school every morning and pick up a coffee for his wife. She's always there waiting in the garage for him.

"It's the cutest thing," he says. "The key that every neurologist would tell you is that even though there's no cure, the best drug you can give her is to keep her busy and active. I've found the best drug for her is to keep her happy. If I can make her laugh, that's what I want to do."

Since the diagnosis, he's tried to do that as much as possible.

They went to a Luke Combs concert at Gillette Stadium together this summer, and it made her happy, despite the show ending early due to thunderstorms. She loves New York City, so he took her there for a weekend at the luxury Plaza Hotel on 5th Avenue.

Traveling together is not as easy as it once was. Darian laughs now, retelling the horror story of how he lost track of his wife for 40 minutes after getting out of the elevator to go to the Plaza's iconic Champagne Bar, realizing she wasn't right behind him after the door slid closed. Still, he's looking for any chance he can get to put her on a plane and show her something different.

Recently, that activity was a Boston Bruins game. She had been bugging him for a while to get back to TD Garden, and he again went all out.

"I went online and I way overpaid for Bruins tickets to get the best seats I could find," Darian said.

"I told her, and just to see her smile was worth it. I'm not going to tell you how much I paid for our seats but it was worth it. Those are the types of things I want to be doing more. Even if we're going to the game to stay half a period, it's worth it to see her get ready to go and see her excitement to be there."

Being a primary caretaker in this situation is not easy, especially with a career in professional sports. Darian would never let you feel sorry for him, though, because he doesn't feel sorry for himself. Still, some days are admittedly terrible.

"(Longtime Patriots photographer) David Silverman is one of the first people I told, because he was like, 'What the (expletive) is wrong with you?' This was last year and I don't know how to answer that yet," Darian said.

"If I don't keep moving and I give my brain time to think I'm done. Everything I do is for her. She loves that I do all the work, she laughs and thinks it's great. But it's the best job I'll ever have."

Darian is doing his best to become more patient, a crucial attribute he says he's much better with now. Opening up helps, but doesn't take away the way he feels watching his wife shut down in those moments where reality sets in for her.

"She's tough as (expletive), man," Darian says. "But when that happens, that's when it's tough. I can handle everything else, but it's so cruel."

He knows God chose Darian to be his wife's rock during this time. To him, it's simple, and he can't imagine a world where he doesn't take on that responsibility for her.

But with that, he knows there are people around the world in his position, serving as a caretaker for a person they love more than anything. With everything that's changed, hope is the constant in their daily lives.

Through the NFL and My Cause My Cleats, God has also given him, and Miguel and Cunniff and their colleagues, this platform to share their stories.

He's finally telling his, even if it only helps one person.

"I chose the Alzheimer's Association wasn't only to help them come up with the next drug or something, or for what they do for those who have the disease," Darian said.

"It's also because of what they do for those who are trying to care for the people who have the disease. Support. That's all you can do now. This is acknowledging how difficult it is, for anybody who is going through it."

Learn more about the organizations Patriots players and Kraft Sports + Entertainment employees are supporting for My Cause My Cleats here.

Related Content

news

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona explain gravity of Army-Navy game: 'I've seen a lot of big games, but this is special'

For the first time in it's 124-year history, the Army-Navy game will be hosted in New England at Gillette Stadium. For Patriots coach Bill Belichick and long snapper Joe Cardona, it brings everything full circle.
news

Trent Brown, Hunter Henry, and Matthew Judon kick off holidays ensuring no kids feel forgotten this year

New England Patriots players Trent Brown, Hunter Henry, and Matthew Judon kicked off the holiday season hosting parties with the Massachusetts Society of the Prevention for Cruelty to Children, Communities for People, and Bridge Over Troubled Waters.
news

Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick to join 'College GameDay' for Army-Navy game

ESPN on Thursday announced New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick will make guest appearances on "College GameDay" as Gillette Stadium hosts the annual Army-Navy game.
news

Michael Onwenu reps Team Impact for My Cause My Cleats after non-profit gave him 'different perspective' in college

New England Patriots offensive lineman Michael Onwenu has been familiar with the work of Team Impact since his college days at Michigan, and those ties have followed him into the NFL.
news

How NFLPA Community MVP Lawrence Guy and Patriots teammates recently gave back to community

Lawrence Guy Sr. earned NFLPA Community MVP honors last week, while Cody Davis, Matthew Slater, Joe Cardona, and Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft also gave back to the New England community in various ways.
news

Pharaoh Brown gets his therapy horseback riding, highlighting this modality and Windrush Farm for My Cause My Cleats

New England Patriots tight end Pharaoh Brown found an outlet to deal with his mental health while riding horses. For My Cause My Cleats this year, it inspired the reason he's supporting Windrush Farm Therapeutic Equitation in North Andover.
news

In aftermath of Maui wildfires, Patriots' Jahlani Tavai won't 'let Hawaii be forgotten'

Since the day he stepped foot on the islands to play college football, Hawaii has embraced Jahlani Tavai as their own. In the aftermath of the wildfires that devastated Maui, the New England Patriots linebacker is using his platform through the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative to pay it back to Hawaii.
news

Myles Bryant honoring late friend Charlie Ternan while raising awareness about fentanyl crisis with My Cause My Cleats

Through his platform with the NFL's My Cause My Cleats initiative, New England Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant will support Song For Charlie -- a non-profit started in memory of his late friend Charlie.
news

Cole Strange didn't end up joining the military, but through his foundation and My Cause My Cleats, he's giving back to those who served

There was a time when New England Patriots offensive lineman Cole Strange believed he might join the military after college, but his dream of making it to the NFL came true. For My Cause My Cleats, he's paying tribute to those who did serve.
news

Josh Uche proudly representing his heritage by supporting UNICEF Nigeria for My Cause My Cleats

"I wanted to do something that kind of resonated with my culture and where I'm from. I wanted to give a shoutout to the culture that helped get me here in the first place, and figured UNICEF Nigeria was something my family would be proud of."
news

Patriots celebrate 30th annual Thanksgiving-in-a-Basket event as players give back during holidays

The New England Patriots celebrated a 30-year collaboration with the Morgan Memorial Goodwill in Boston, and players gave back on their own, helping local families put food on the table this Thanksgiving.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Participating for first time, Patriots employees share personal stories behind their My Cause My Cleats designs: 'It was time to talk about it'

Thrilling Cadet Win Caps off Successful 124th Army-Navy Game at Gillette Stadium

124th Army-Navy Game Arrives at Gillette Stadium

Bill Belichick, Joe Cardona explain gravity of Army-Navy game: 'I've seen a lot of big games, but this is special'

Gillette Stadium Will Host the 2023 Army-Navy Game Presented by USAA for the First Time Ever This Saturday, Dec. 9

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Patriots Offense, Bailey Zappe in Win Over the Steelers in Week 14

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Coach Bill Belichick on ESPN's College GameDay | Full Interview

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick joins ESPN's College GameDay ahead of the 2023 Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium to discuss the history and importance of the game as well as his prediction.

Robert Kraft Holds Special Hanukkah Candle Lighting Ceremony with Representatives from Army and Navy

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft was joined by representatives from Army and Navy for a special Hanukkah candle lighting ceremony in the Super Bowl Trophy room at Gillette Stadium to kick off the pregame festivities for Saturday's Army-Navy game.

Coach Bill Belichick Makes His Army-Navy Pick on ESPN's College GameDay

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick joined ESPN's College GameDay to make his pick on this year's Army-Navy game being hosted at Gillette Stadium.

Coach Bill Belichick Discusses the History and Importance of Army-Navy Game on ESPN's College GameDay

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick joined ESPN's College GameDay and talked about the history and importance of the Army-Navy game.

Robert Kraft discusses Army-Navy Game on ESPN's College GameDay

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft joined ESPN's College GameDay to discuss the Army-Navy game being played at Gillette Stadium and the success of the New England Patriots over the years,

Patriots Players Make Their Picks for Army-Navy Game

Watch as Patriots players make their picks on who will win Saturday's Army-Navy game.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Vrabel, Scarnecchia take their places at The Hall

Patriots greats Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia received their red jackets as they were inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023/24 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023 and 2024.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 
Advertising