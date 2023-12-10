Participating for first time, Patriots employees share personal stories behind their My Cause My Cleats designs: 'It was time to talk about it'

His wife can no longer work or drive, meaning this wildly successful and independent woman he fell in love with is now completely dependent on him.

They moved closer to her parents and siblings, who have been great support.

"I would be truly lost without the abundance of love and from her sister, brother, mom, and dad who have all played critical roles in not just love and care, but filling in every single gap, every day, that needs to be filled," Darian said. "I am blessed to have them and could not possibly navigate without their love. They are an incredible family."

Darian is his wife's primary caregiver. Lately, the routine is for him to drop her 13-year-old off at school every morning and pick up a coffee for his wife. She's always there waiting in the garage for him.

"It's the cutest thing," he says. "The key that every neurologist would tell you is that even though there's no cure, the best drug you can give her is to keep her busy and active. I've found the best drug for her is to keep her happy. If I can make her laugh, that's what I want to do."

Since the diagnosis, he's tried to do that as much as possible.

They went to a Luke Combs concert at Gillette Stadium together this summer, and it made her happy, despite the show ending early due to thunderstorms. She loves New York City, so he took her there for a weekend at the luxury Plaza Hotel on 5th Avenue.

Traveling together is not as easy as it once was. Darian laughs now, retelling the horror story of how he lost track of his wife for 40 minutes after getting out of the elevator to go to the Plaza's iconic Champagne Bar, realizing she wasn't right behind him after the door slid closed. Still, he's looking for any chance he can get to put her on a plane and show her something different.

Recently, that activity was a Boston Bruins game. She had been bugging him for a while to get back to TD Garden, and he again went all out.

"I went online and I way overpaid for Bruins tickets to get the best seats I could find," Darian said.

"I told her, and just to see her smile was worth it. I'm not going to tell you how much I paid for our seats but it was worth it. Those are the types of things I want to be doing more. Even if we're going to the game to stay half a period, it's worth it to see her get ready to go and see her excitement to be there."

Being a primary caretaker in this situation is not easy, especially with a career in professional sports. Darian would never let you feel sorry for him, though, because he doesn't feel sorry for himself. Still, some days are admittedly terrible.

"(Longtime Patriots photographer) David Silverman is one of the first people I told, because he was like, 'What the (expletive) is wrong with you?' This was last year and I don't know how to answer that yet," Darian said.

"If I don't keep moving and I give my brain time to think I'm done. Everything I do is for her. She loves that I do all the work, she laughs and thinks it's great. But it's the best job I'll ever have."

Darian is doing his best to become more patient, a crucial attribute he says he's much better with now. Opening up helps, but doesn't take away the way he feels watching his wife shut down in those moments where reality sets in for her.

"She's tough as (expletive), man," Darian says. "But when that happens, that's when it's tough. I can handle everything else, but it's so cruel."

He knows God chose Darian to be his wife's rock during this time. To him, it's simple, and he can't imagine a world where he doesn't take on that responsibility for her.

But with that, he knows there are people around the world in his position, serving as a caretaker for a person they love more than anything. With everything that's changed, hope is the constant in their daily lives.

Through the NFL and My Cause My Cleats, God has also given him, and Miguel and Cunniff and their colleagues, this platform to share their stories.

He's finally telling his, even if it only helps one person.

"I chose the Alzheimer's Association wasn't only to help them come up with the next drug or something, or for what they do for those who have the disease," Darian said.

"It's also because of what they do for those who are trying to care for the people who have the disease. Support. That's all you can do now. This is acknowledging how difficult it is, for anybody who is going through it."