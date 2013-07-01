Patriot Place to host fireworks spectacular on July 3

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Patriot Place has scheduled a full lineup of free family activities surrounding the Harvard Pilgrim Finish at the 50, a 5K and 10K road race at Patriot Place on July 3. Two days of events will build up to the second consecutive fireworks spectacular above Patriot Place that is free and open to the public and will be accompanied by a festive holiday musical score broadcast by WGAO Power 88 FM (88.3 FM) from Dean College.

The festivities kick off on Monday, July 1, when Patriot Place will host a sand sculpting demonstration, face painters, backyard games and live music, among other free activities. The free family activities continue on July 2 and on race day, July 3, with the Harvard Pilgrim Fitness Expo, more family activities and free, live music building up to the Harvard Pilgrim Finish at the 50. For a full list of free family activities at Patriot Place taking place July 1-3, visit http://www.patriot-place.com/Finishatthe50.aspx.

Following the races, which begin at 5:30 p.m. with the 5K, and 10K at 6:30 p.m., Patriot Place will host a fireworks show at 9 p.m. The display will last for more than 20 minutes, the same length as Boston's annual July 4 fireworks, and will be accompanied by a musical score available by tuning into Dean College Radio, Power 88 FM, at 88.3 FM, or streaming online at www.power883.org. Families can watch the fireworks show from inside Patriot Place's North Marketplace or from the parking lots around Patriot Place.

New this year are staggered starts for both races and the stadium run featured in last year's 5K has been added to the last part of the 10K course. The entire 5K course is within the grounds of Patriot Place and 1.3 miles is run inside Gillette Stadium, home of the New England Patriots and the New England Revolution. Both races will continue with a thrilling finish, as participants who run onto the Gillette Stadium field can watch themselves on the stadium's giant HDTV screens as they cross the finish at the 50-yard line. In 2012, 2,901 runners finished the 10K race, while 3,404 runners and walkers took part in the inaugural 5K event. More than 7,000 participants are expected this year. For information about the Harvard Pilgrim Finish at the 50, visit www.harvardpilgrimfinishatthe50.com.