Patriots Acquire Rookie CB Shaun Wade in a Trade with Baltimore

Aug 26, 2021 at 05:32 PM
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have acquired rookie CB Shaun Wade in a trade with Baltimore. Terms of the trade were not announced.

Wade, 22, was originally drafted by Baltimore in the fifth-round (160th overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. The 6-foot-1, 191-pounder, was a consensus All-American by the Associated Press, The Sporting News, AFCA and ESPN following the 2020 season. Wade finished his college career with 91 total tackles, 25 passes defensed, six interceptions, two forced fumbles and two sacks in 35 games.

Shaun Wade

# CB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 191 lbs
  • College: Ohio State

