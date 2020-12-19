Official website of the New England Patriots

Devin McCourty's teammates pull for him in NFL Man of the Year Charity Challenge (and you should too)

Unfiltered Notebook 12/18: Jackson stays motivated in breakout season

Expert Predictions: Week 15 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Keys to the Game presented by Carmax: Divisional road battle looms for Patriots in Miami

Bill Belichick 12/18: On Preparing for the Dolphins and Development of Young Players

Newton 12/17: 'Miami is a very opportunistic team'

Unfiltered Notebook 12/17: Newton re-energized for divisional clash

Check out the 2020 Patriots Holiday Gift Guide 

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Week 15: Patriots - Dolphins Injury Report

Unfiltered Notebook 12/16: Pats size up another impressive rookie quarterback

Hall In: LB working his way up Patriots depth chart

Unfiltered Notebook 12/15: Divisional rematch slate begins with Dolphins

Week 15 NFL Notes: Impressive rookie crop developing

Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

Broadcast Information: Patriots at Dolphins

Patriots players ring in the holiday season at Magic of Lights

Eight Finalists Announced for 2020 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Veteran free agents, rookie development and a quick 2021 look-ahead

Bill Belichick on WEEI 12/14: Dolphins 'have played well in all three phases'

Cam Newton on WEEI 12/14: 'We just have to keep doing what we're doing'

Unfiltered Notebook 12/12: Veteran leaders mentoring the next generation of Pats defenders

After Further Review: Rams set immediate tone vs. Pats

Unfiltered Notebook 12/11: Group effort to get offense back on track

My Cause, My Cleats: J.J. Taylor hopes to see an end to bullying

Patriots Activate Linebacker Shilique Calhoun To The 53-Man Roster From Injured Reserve; Release Defensive Lineman Isaiah Mack

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they activated LB Shilique Calhoun [jersey #90] to the 53-man roster. Calhoun was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 14. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have released DL Isaiah Mack. 

Mack, 24, was claimed off waivers from Tennessee and awarded to New England on Nov. 3, 2020. He played in two games as a reserve for the Patriots and made one tackle. The 6-foot-1, 299-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Tennessee Titans on May 10, 2019, out of Chattanooga. Overall, Mack has played in 21 regular season games and totaled 11 tackles, 1½ sacks and one fumble recovery.

