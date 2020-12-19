Patriots Activate Linebacker Shilique Calhoun To The 53-Man Roster From Injured Reserve; Release Defensive Lineman Isaiah Mack

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they activated LB Shilique Calhoun [jersey #90] to the 53-man roster. Calhoun was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 14. In addition, the Patriots announced that they have released DL Isaiah Mack.
Mack, 24, was claimed off waivers from Tennessee and awarded to New England on Nov. 3, 2020. He played in two games as a reserve for the Patriots and made one tackle. The 6-foot-1, 299-pounder originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Tennessee Titans on May 10, 2019, out of Chattanooga. Overall, Mack has played in 21 regular season games and totaled 11 tackles, 1½ sacks and one fumble recovery.