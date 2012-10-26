Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Mon Jul 19 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Patriots Position Snapshot: Offensive Line

New England Patriots Announce Joint Practice with Eagles

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: WRs, QBs, and more

Daktronics Delivers Massive South End Zone Upgrade for Gillette Stadium

Patriots Position Snapshot: Tight Ends

Patriots Position Snapshot: Cornerback

Photos: 2021 Patriots in Full Uniforms

Patriots announce first set of Training Camp dates

Report: N'Keal Harry's agent requests trade

NFL Notes: Six things to watch for Pats

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Gilmore solutions, QB breakdown and more

Photos: Meet the 2021 New England Patriots

NFL Notes: Gilmore tops Pats to-do list

Grateful Patriots fan from Mexico surprises Robert Kraft with ironwood Lombardi trophy

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How good can Pats offense be?

Half of Me: The Kyle Van Noy story

NFL Notes: Camp is when the competition starts

Patriots Bailey, Onwenu recognized by NFL.com

Julian Edelman expresses support for Raiders Carl Nassib 

5 key takeaways from Patriots minicamp

Patriots already feeling at home in London

Oct 26, 2012 at 03:00 AM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

500x305-brady-press-20121026.jpg

LONDON – The Patriots are already running their hurry-up offense.

Bill Belichick's team touched down in London shortly after 7 this morning (Greenwich Mean Time), boarded buses for their downtown hotel, and no sooner did the convoy pull up then head coach Bill Belichick was darting into the ballroom to take questions from a mix of UK and US media.

While he didn't have much to say that was different from what he'd been saying all week, apart from acknowledging that some of the players who traveled across the pond won't necessarily play Sunday against the St. Louis Rams. Some are battling injuries and will be game-time decisions, he pointed out. And he didn't rule out signing a new player or promoting one from the practice squad before kickoff.

Belichick also confirmed that his team will not visit Wembley Stadium, site of the game, before Sunday's contest. Visiting teams often conduct their Saturday walkthrough practices at the field where the game will take place, but having played here just three years ago, Belichick felt it wasn't necessary to revisit Wembley in advance of the game.

Following his brief remarks, which only lasted about 10 minutes, quarterback Tom Brady entertained the media for nearly half an hour. Topics ranged from the serious – why hasn't his team been able to close out games consistently this season – to the silly (if you could go on a road trip across the country with just two teammates, whom would you take).

Looking relatively refreshed after the long voyage, Brady was not only patient, but also engaging and witty in his responses to every question, which certainly delighted the local media that don't regularly get to prod him.

Brady recalled how "beautiful" a facility Wembley is from his previous visit in 2009, when New England beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35-7, but his focus today, he said, was to get rested and adjusted to the significant time difference. His plans for Friday night in London, he insisted, called for sleep.

A few other Patriots were just bright-eye enough (barely, in some cases) to answer a few questions before going about their "transition day," as the head coach dubbed it.

There's not denying the Patriots are focused on winning this Sunday against the Rams, but they're also conscious of the fact that road trips of this magnitude don't come around often, and they're doing their best to savor it.

"It's a business trip, absolutely. We're coming over here to win, but at the same time," defensive tackle/co-captain Vince Wilfork conceded, "we're in a different country. This place has a lot of history. So, the little time you do have, if you can get out, you just do a little touring, that's fine. You just can't lock yourself up. I'm not like that. Get your fresh legs, walk around, see the city a little bit… and still be ready to go on Sunday."

"Yeah, it's kind of a mix," added punter Zoltan Mesko, as internationally experienced a player as there is on the team, having grown up in Romania. "You have to know when to back off the fun or the sightseeing and come back to, 'OK, I have to keep my body in shape, get off my feet, get my rest."

It's often the case that travel brings partners closer together, and that's certainly true of a trip like this, which Mesko believes will be good for building team morale and camaraderie.

"I think it's great to be put in a, kind of an adverse environment and to be mentally tough. Even the traveling part, to overcome the physical part of adjusting to the time zones. When you struggle together, you build team unity."

It will also help that the Patriots enjoy perhaps the strongest support of any NFL team among fans in the United Kingdom. That makes going on the road feel less hostile than in a different city back in the States.

Linebacker/co-captain Jerod Mayo is familiar with this, having played in the previous Patriots game in London in '09, and enjoys the atmosphere at Wembley.

"I do. It's always great to come over here and play," he told reporters. "I feel like this is a home game for us. This is old England that's cheering for New England. It's a good time."

The Patriots may have gotten off to a quick start on their return to the UK, but for the rest of today, at least, seems like a good time to slow things down a bit.

"I got a little bit of sleep on the flight. I wanted to get here and be rested so I can talk to you guys," Mayo laughed playfully. "I'm adjusted. I'm ready to go. As soon as the sun comes out, I feel good."

"I actually feel normal right now," echoed Mesko with his friendly smile. "Good cup of coffee and I'm ready to go."

Maybe while he's in London, he'll try some tea instead. Word is, it's pretty good here. PFW

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.
news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.
news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.
news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.
news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!
news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Robert Kraft, Matthew Slater welcome back campers to Ron Burton Training Village after year away

Patriots Position Snapshot: Linebackers/Edge

Patriots News Blitz 7/16: Dont'a Hightower's return is big for the Pats defense

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Patriots Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Robert Kraft surprises Boston Renegades with a trip on AirKraft to their third-straight national championship game

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Boston Renegades Receive Surprise Video Call from Robert Kraft

On July 24th, the Boston Renegades are headed to the WFAl National Championship in Canton, Ohio. This week, as they prepare to seek their sixth overall title for women's football in Boston, they received a surprise call from Robert Kraft.

Do Your Life: David Andrews

Tune in to the first episode of the series 'Do Your Life' which dives into David Andrews' life outside of football.

Behind the Scenes: Patriots Photo Day

Get an inside look as Patriots players pose for their 2021 season headshots.

All Access 6/25: Minicamp Recap, Offseason Roundtable

In this episode of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO we recap Patriots minicamp. Steve Burton is joined by Mike Reiss and Paul Perillo in a roundtable discussion about the Patriots QBs and New England's offseason. Jonathan Jones surprises his father with a special gift. Scott Zolak goes one-on-one with RB Damien Harris. Plus, highlights from Patriots photo day and more.

One-on-One with Damien Harris

Scott Zolak sits down with Damien Harris to discuss minicamp practice and how the Patriots running back plans to improve this season.

The Journey: Damien Harris

A look into how Patriots running back Damien Harris found his passion for the game of football from an early age.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising