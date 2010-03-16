Patriots announce 2000s All-Decade Team

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots Hall of Fame Nomination Committee, a 22-person panel made up of reporters, alumni and staff, gathered at The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon yesterday to nominate, debate and select the franchise's all-decade team for the past decade. The team consists of 11 offensive, 11 defensive, four special teams players and one head coach. Four of the 27 members were also members of the 1990s All-Decade Team. Willie McGinest was named to the 1990s All-Decade Team as a defensive end and to the 2000s All-Decade Team as an outside linebacker. He joins cornerback Ty Law, safety Lawyer Milloy and kicker Adam Vinatieri as the four players with the distinction of being on both teams.