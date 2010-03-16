Patriots announce 2000s All-Decade Team

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots Hall of Fame Nomination Committee, a 22-person panel made up of reporters, alumni and staff, gathered at The Hall at Patriot Place presented by Raytheon yesterday to nominate, debate and select the franchise's all-decade team for the past decade. The team consists of 11 offensive, 11 defensive, four special teams players and one head coach. Four of the 27 members were also members of the 1990s All-Decade Team. Willie McGinest was named to the 1990s All-Decade Team as a defensive end and to the 2000s All-Decade Team as an outside linebacker. He joins cornerback Ty Law, safety Lawyer Milloy and kicker Adam Vinatieri as the four players with the distinction of being on both teams.
The 2000s All-Decade Team is listed below. Players at the same position are listed alphabetically.
HEAD COACH: Bill Belichick
OFFENSE
OT Nick Kaczur
OT Matt Light
G Joe Andruzzi
G Logan Mankins
C Dan Koppen
TE Daniel Graham
WR Troy Brown
WR Randy Moss
WR Wes Welker
QB Tom Brady
RB Corey Dillon
DEFENSE
DE Richard Seymour
DE Ty Warren
NT Vince Wilfork
OLB Willie McGinest
OLB Mike Vrabel
ILB Tedy Bruschi
ILB Roman Phifer
CB Ty Law
CB Asante Samuel
S Rodney Harrison
S Lawyer Milloy
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Adam Vinatieri
P Josh Miller
Ret Kevin Faulk
SpT Larry Izzo
About the Patriots Hall of Fame Nomination Committee
In 2007, the New England Patriots created a hall of fame nomination committee consisting of a panel of tenured media, alumni and staff to annually discuss candidates for consideration in the Patriots Hall of Fame. Each year, the committee gathers to discuss and debate each nominated former player and head coach. A vote determines the three finalists. Once the finalists are announced, fans have an opportunity to vote for the person they feel most deserving to be inducted into the team's hall of fame. The Patriots are the only team that includes their fans in the process of selecting their hall of famers.