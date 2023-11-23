Patriots celebrate 30th annual Thanksgiving-in-a-Basket event as players give back during holidays

David Andrews, Ezekiel Elliot, Brenden Schooler, Pharaoh Brown, Joe Cardona, Chris Board, J.C. Jackson, Bailey Zappe, were among a handful of players who made the trip from Gillette Stadium to Boston after practice to help carry 200 baskets filled with food and coffee to the cars of families from Goodwill's job training and youth programs.

"I look at some of these kids and I see myself," Schooler said after the event.

"Not in their exact shoes, but in a situation where you can come and meet somebody who inspires you and drives you to be better. It doesn't matter if you had a full practice a couple hours prior to this and loading thesis 40 pound baskets into cars – it's work it just to put a smile on these people's faces and know that this food is going to go towards a nice home cooked meal and they can enjoy their Thanksgiving."

For these individuals, many of whom have faced significant challenges and have come to Goodwill to gain the support and skills to better their lives, the day will be remembered well after they've cleaned up and boxed the leftovers from their Thanksgiving meal.

That especially rings true for the children, and as noted by Morgan Memorial Goodwill president & CEO Joanne Hilferty, it was important to the late Myra Kraft that kids also left the event with a new book to read. There had to be something for them to take home, too, though the interactions they have with players already leave lasting impressions.

"It takes it from being an exchange to being personal," Hilferty said. "The players embrace it, they're so lovely. They ask the shy little boy who want to say hello what his name is, and give him a fist bump. It may only be a five-minute interaction walking out to their car, but for the family, they remember that. I said to the a mother here about one of those boys, I said, that's going to make his day. She said, no, that's going to make his year."

The players feel it's the least they can do. That walk out of Goodwill's facility into the parking lot may be short, but the conversations are just as impactful for them as they can be for the families benefiting.