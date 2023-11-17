Jonathan Jones honored at Legends Ball amid busy two weeks giving back to the community

The Patriots are on their bye week, but Jonathan Jones is not one to slow down.

The veteran New England cornerback has been plenty busy, too, adding an international trip to Germany on top of the team's typical workload and life off the field with three young children.

But between football and family, he always has time for philanthropy. The last two weeks, however, saw Jones set a new standard – even for himself. Fittingly, he was honored at the 18th annual Hockomock Area YMCA Legends Ball on Friday, Nov. 3, and the last two weeks have been a good example why.

"It genuinely is an honor to be here and to be involved with a program like this that aligns with everything that my life has been," the two-time Super Bowl champion said in a speech at the gala.