How Jonathan Jones and Patriots teammates gave back in the community this week

From hospital visits to hosting STEM events and baby showers, here's how New England Patriots gave back to the community this week.

Oct 19, 2023 at 02:28 PM
IMG_0228
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

16 x 9

The New England Patriots had another busy week, landing from the road trip to Las Vegas and turning the page to prepare for the Buffalo Bills in Week 7.

It's a tough matchup against the best opponent in the division, but there's always time for philanthropy. With just one day off this week, many players took the time to give back. Here's how they got involved in the community this week:

Jonathan Jones hosts STEM Night at St. John Paul II Catholic Academy

Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones continued his commitment to the elementary school students at St. John Paul II Catholic Academy's Lower Mills campus in Dorchester on Tuesday night, getting the children fired up about STEM.

The initiative is an important one for his non-profit, the Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation, and the event served as an opportunity for the kids to learn about science, technology, engineering, and math in a way that was interactive and fun.

About 50 students and their parents came out for the event with activities planned to ensure children of all ages, from 3-year-olds to eighth graders, could understand and enjoy them. Representatives from iRobot and the Southeastern Center of Robotics Education were on site to lead robotics-based activities, and a photo booth and food truck helped top off a memorable night.

"I want you guys to have that same opportunity to come out today, and in the future, to continue to learn and be exposed to STEM and be excited," Jones said, addressing the kids at the beginning of the night.

"Thank you to the parents for bringing your kids out. I know there's a lot of things you could be doing but this is going to mean a lot to them. I promise you, they're going to remember nights like this."

Lawrence Guy Family Foundation hosts third annual Charity Baby Shower Bash

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy and his wife, Andrea, hosted their third-annual baby shower for underprivileged moms and moms-to-be.

Hosting 50 women from domestic violence support groups and shelters, the Guy family, volunteers, and generous sponsors were able to shower the moms with more than $60,000 worth of products, including baby clothes, diapers, strollers, car seats, cribs, and much more. In addition to the gifts, they were served lunch and were able to indulge in some pampering, with hair stylists and nail technicians on site.

This year, the Guy family will expand their mission to Miami, where it all started. Read more here.

Brenden Schooler makes new friends at the Jimmy Fund Clinic

Patriots special teams standout Brenden Schooler made a couple of new friends this week, visiting the Jimmy Fund Clinic at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to meet with kids undergoing treatment and spread some joy. Among the kids he visited with was Kaylee, who is no stranger to Gillette Stadium, having sung the national anthem before a Patriots home game.

Trent Brown continues celebration of NFL's Crucial Catch initiative, hosting cancer survivors at games in October

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown is doing his part to support those impacted by cancer, pledging $25,000 to causes supporting early screening and detection. He isn't stopping there, however. For Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints, Brown hosted cancer survivor Adina Barnes as his guest for the game, and will extend another invite for this week's home game against the Buffalo Bills to Madeline Halle, a 29-year-old breast cancer patient at Dana Farber.

Related Content

news

Marcus Jones single 'Make It Right' trending on UK music charts

New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones is seeing success with his favorite offseason hobby, with his single 'Make It Right' trending at No. 9 on the UK Music Week Commercial Pop Chart.
news

Lawrence and Andrea Guy host third-annual Charity Baby Shower Bash

New England Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy and his wife, Andrea, hosted their third-annual baby shower for underpriveledged mothers-to-be. This year, they're also expanding their mission to Miami, where it all started.
news

In an unlikely friendship with Trent Brown, breast cancer survivor Adina Barnes realizes why they were 'supposed to meet' 

Adina Barnes battled breast cancer through her entire 40s. On the day she was finally cancer free, she met Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown.
news

Patriots host German men's national soccer team at Gillette Stadium ahead of international friendly vs. United States

The New England Patriots will host the German men's national soccer team at Gillette Stadium this week as they train for an international friendly against the United States this weekend. In turn, the Patriots will practice at the German Football Association's campus ahead of their game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12.
news

Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski inspired by teenager Jake Drake, who served as Keeper of the Light for Crucial Catch game

After battling a brain tumor, Jake Drake used his Make-A-Wish opportunity to meet New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski last week. His family had no idea what the day would do for them, too.
news

Patriots captain David Andrews opens up about mental health in conversation with Rob Ninkovich

To raise awareness on World Mental Health Day, New England Patriots center David Andrews sat down for a conversation with former teammate Rob Ninkovich, presented by Optum.
news

Gillette Stadium, home of Patriots, celebrates historic 2023 concert series

The 2023 Gillette Stadium Concert Series presented by Dunkin' came to an end Thursday, marking the end of a historic season.
news

Patriots treat cancer survivors to annual Day of Pampering ahead of Crucial Catch game

Celebrating the NFL's Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer campaign, 18 patients of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Massachusetts General Cancer Center received surprise invitations for a Day of Pampering and the opportunity to attend New England's game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 5.
news

Devin and Jason McCourty return to Gillette Stadium for Tackle Sickle Cell Casino Night

Former New England Patriots players Devin and Jason McCourty brought their annual Casino Night back to Gillette Stadium on Monday, with a few of their old teammates showing up to support.
news

Gillette Stadium Lighthouse's 360-degree observation deck now open to public 

The best view of the home of the New England Patriots is ready for fans to enjoy. As of Oct. 1, the Lighthouse at Gillette Stadium is open to the public.
news

JuJu Smith-Schuster Sending Fans To Germany With Sweepstakes Supporting His Foundation

New England Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is sending to fans on a four-night trip to Germany to watch the team take on the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt on November 12 to raise money for the JuJu Foundation.
Patriots Hall of Fame Ceremony Moved Indoors to Cross Pavilion Due to Weather Concerns

Patriots Release DB Ameer Speed

Week 7 Injury Report: Bills at Patriots

10 to Watch: Pats get another crack at the Bills

Patriots Gameplan: Can the Patriots Solve Josh Allen and the Bills Offense?

Willing and Vrabel: Ferocity and Versatility Earn Mike Vrabel's Place in Patriots Hall of Fame

MORE LATEST NEWS
Trending Video

Belestrator: Previewing Buffalo Bills Playmakers on Offense and Defense

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick and Scott Zolak break down Buffalo Bills playmakers ​Ed Oliver, Gabe Davis, Stefon Diggs, and more on this episode of the Belestrator.

Jabrill Peppers 10/19: "The standard doesn't change"

Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers addresses the media on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Deatrich Wise 10/19: "Coming out there with high confidence"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Honoring Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia | Hall of Fame Hype

Get ready as the New England Patriots honor Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia this Saturday at Gillette Stadium in the 2023 Hall of Fame Ceremony.

Lawrence Guy 10/19: "Trying to compete every single day" 

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Patriots Unfiltered TV: One-on-One With Jabrill Peppers

Jabrill Peppers sits down with Mike Dussault to talk about his appreciation for football. Jabrill also speaks to his important tackles that have led to interceptions in recent weeks.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
