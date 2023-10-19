How Jonathan Jones and Patriots teammates gave back in the community this week

The New England Patriots had another busy week, landing from the road trip to Las Vegas and turning the page to prepare for the Buffalo Bills in Week 7.
It's a tough matchup against the best opponent in the division, but there's always time for philanthropy. With just one day off this week, many players took the time to give back. Here's how they got involved in the community this week:
Jonathan Jones hosts STEM Night at St. John Paul II Catholic Academy
Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones continued his commitment to the elementary school students at St. John Paul II Catholic Academy's Lower Mills campus in Dorchester on Tuesday night, getting the children fired up about STEM.
The initiative is an important one for his non-profit, the Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation, and the event served as an opportunity for the kids to learn about science, technology, engineering, and math in a way that was interactive and fun.
About 50 students and their parents came out for the event with activities planned to ensure children of all ages, from 3-year-olds to eighth graders, could understand and enjoy them. Representatives from iRobot and the Southeastern Center of Robotics Education were on site to lead robotics-based activities, and a photo booth and food truck helped top off a memorable night.
"I want you guys to have that same opportunity to come out today, and in the future, to continue to learn and be exposed to STEM and be excited," Jones said, addressing the kids at the beginning of the night.
"Thank you to the parents for bringing your kids out. I know there's a lot of things you could be doing but this is going to mean a lot to them. I promise you, they're going to remember nights like this."
Lawrence Guy Family Foundation hosts third annual Charity Baby Shower Bash
Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy and his wife, Andrea, hosted their third-annual baby shower for underprivileged moms and moms-to-be.
Hosting 50 women from domestic violence support groups and shelters, the Guy family, volunteers, and generous sponsors were able to shower the moms with more than $60,000 worth of products, including baby clothes, diapers, strollers, car seats, cribs, and much more. In addition to the gifts, they were served lunch and were able to indulge in some pampering, with hair stylists and nail technicians on site.
This year, the Guy family will expand their mission to Miami, where it all started. Read more here.
Brenden Schooler makes new friends at the Jimmy Fund Clinic
Patriots special teams standout Brenden Schooler made a couple of new friends this week, visiting the Jimmy Fund Clinic at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to meet with kids undergoing treatment and spread some joy. Among the kids he visited with was Kaylee, who is no stranger to Gillette Stadium, having sung the national anthem before a Patriots home game.
Trent Brown continues celebration of NFL's Crucial Catch initiative, hosting cancer survivors at games in October
Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown is doing his part to support those impacted by cancer, pledging $25,000 to causes supporting early screening and detection. He isn't stopping there, however. For Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints, Brown hosted cancer survivor Adina Barnes as his guest for the game, and will extend another invite for this week's home game against the Buffalo Bills to Madeline Halle, a 29-year-old breast cancer patient at Dana Farber.