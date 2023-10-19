How Jonathan Jones and Patriots teammates gave back in the community this week

Jonathan Jones hosts STEM Night at St. John Paul II Catholic Academy

Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones continued his commitment to the elementary school students at St. John Paul II Catholic Academy's Lower Mills campus in Dorchester on Tuesday night, getting the children fired up about STEM.

The initiative is an important one for his non-profit, the Jonathan Jones Next Step Foundation, and the event served as an opportunity for the kids to learn about science, technology, engineering, and math in a way that was interactive and fun.

About 50 students and their parents came out for the event with activities planned to ensure children of all ages, from 3-year-olds to eighth graders, could understand and enjoy them. Representatives from iRobot and the Southeastern Center of Robotics Education were on site to lead robotics-based activities, and a photo booth and food truck helped top off a memorable night.

"I want you guys to have that same opportunity to come out today, and in the future, to continue to learn and be exposed to STEM and be excited," Jones said, addressing the kids at the beginning of the night.