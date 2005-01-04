Patriots Charitable Foundation Establishes Tsunami Relief Fund

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Patriots fans who wish to contribute to the international efforts to offer aid to the victims of last week's devastating tsunami that wreaked havoc throughout South Asia may now do so through the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation. The foundation has established a tsunami relief fund to accept contributions for the remainder of the month on the team's website at www.patriots.com. While fans are encouraged to pledge donations in any $50 increment, the Patriots will provide up to 200 playoff tickets as rewards to the most generous contributors. For each $1,000 charitable donation to the fund, the Patriots will reward the donor with a lower seating bowl ticket to the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2005.

"While we are all eager in anticipation of hosting next week's playoff game, the Patriots organization remains mindful of the millions of people who have been victimized by last week's disastrous tsunami," said Rena Clark, vice president of community affairs and corporate philanthropy for the New England Patriots. "We want to provide our fans with an outlet through which they can contribute to the relief effort and hope that the incentive of playoff tickets will help raise a significant amount of money for this extremely worthy cause."