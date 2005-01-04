Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Charitable Foundation Establishes Tsunami Relief Fund

The Patriots have established a way for fans to help those affected by the tsunami in Asia and East Africa. Use the donation form on Patriots.com to join other fans and help those in need.Donate Now >>

Jan 04, 2005 at 10:00 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Patriots fans who wish to contribute to the international efforts to offer aid to the victims of last week's devastating tsunami that wreaked havoc throughout South Asia may now do so through the New England Patriots Charitable Foundation. The foundation has established a tsunami relief fund to accept contributions for the remainder of the month on the team's website at www.patriots.com. While fans are encouraged to pledge donations in any $50 increment, the Patriots will provide up to 200 playoff tickets as rewards to the most generous contributors. For each $1,000 charitable donation to the fund, the Patriots will reward the donor with a lower seating bowl ticket to the AFC Divisional Playoff Game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2005.

"While we are all eager in anticipation of hosting next week's playoff game, the Patriots organization remains mindful of the millions of people who have been victimized by last week's disastrous tsunami," said Rena Clark, vice president of community affairs and corporate philanthropy for the New England Patriots. "We want to provide our fans with an outlet through which they can contribute to the relief effort and hope that the incentive of playoff tickets will help raise a significant amount of money for this extremely worthy cause."

One playoff ticket will be provided to a donor for each $1,000 contributed before 5:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Jan. 12. Up to 200 tickets will be rewarded in all with hopes of raising more than $200,000 for the relief effort. Contributions will be accepted through January 30, 2005.

Donate Now >>

