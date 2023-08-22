Patriots Claim DL Marquan McCall Off Waivers from Carolina; Release WR Tre Nixon

Official website of the New England Patriots

The Patriots announced that they have claimed and were awarded DL Marquan McCall off waivers from the Carolina Panthers. In addition, the Patriots announced they have released WR Tre Nixon. 

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have claimed and were awarded DL Marquan McCall off waivers from the Carolina Panthers. In addition, the Patriots announced they have released WR Tre Nixon.

McCall, 24, originally signed with Carolina as a rookie free agent out of Kentucky on May 1, 2022. The 6-foot-3, 345-pounder, played in 16 games as a rookie and finished with 15 total tackles. He was released by Carolina on Aug. 21, 2023.

Nixon, 25, spent the last two seasons on the New England practice squad. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder, originally joined New England as a seventh-round draft pick (242nd overall) out of Central Florida in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Christian Gonzalez 8/22: "Always trying to get better"

Patriots defensive back Christian Gonzalez addresses the media on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

Mac Jones 8/22: "Practice is about trying new things"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

Adrian Phillips 8/22: "Staying locked in"

Patriots defense back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

David Andrews 8/22: "Made a lot of progress"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

Bill Belichick 8/22: "We're at the time of year where a lot of wheels are spinning"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

Bill Belichick 8/21: "I think everyone wants it to be as safe as possible"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, August 21, 2023.
Lazar's Roster Projection 3.0: Projecting the Initial 53-Man Roster After the First Preseason Game

Taking another stab at projection the Patriots initial 53-man roster after viewing the preseason opener and two-plus weeks of training camp.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
