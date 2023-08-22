Patriots Claim DL Marquan McCall Off Waivers from Carolina; Release WR Tre Nixon

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have claimed and were awarded DL Marquan McCall off waivers from the Carolina Panthers. In addition, the Patriots announced they have released WR Tre Nixon.
McCall, 24, originally signed with Carolina as a rookie free agent out of Kentucky on May 1, 2022. The 6-foot-3, 345-pounder, played in 16 games as a rookie and finished with 15 total tackles. He was released by Carolina on Aug. 21, 2023.
Nixon, 25, spent the last two seasons on the New England practice squad. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder, originally joined New England as a seventh-round draft pick (242nd overall) out of Central Florida in the 2021 NFL Draft.