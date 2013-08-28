Patriots claim LB Ja'Gared Davis off waivers from Houston; Release CB Ras-I Dowling

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have claimed rookie LB Ja'Gared Davis off waivers from the Houston Texans. To make room on the roster for Davis, the Patriots released CB Ras-I Dowling.

Davis, 22, was originally signed by the Houston Texans as a rookie free agent from Southern Methodist on May 10, 2013 and was released on Aug. 27, 2013. The 6-foot, 238-pounder, played in 53 college games and recorded 301 total tackles, 20 sacks, four interceptions, eight forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. He was a two-time All-Conference USA honoree. Davis scored five touchdowns in his career on defense (three fumble returns, one blocked field goal return and an interception return).

Dowling, 25, was originally drafted by New England in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Virginia. The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder, played in nine games during his two seasons with the Patriots and registered 10 total tackles and one pass defensed. Dowling started his first two games of his rookie season before being placed on injured reserve with a hip injury. Last season, Dowling was limited to seven games before being placed on injured reserve with a thigh injury.