Mac Jones presents Brockton Boys & Girls Club with $100K donation

Brian Hoyer and family visit MSPCA-Angell in Boston

Report: Patriots sign Jabrill Peppers

Kraft sets high expectations for 2022 Patriots  

Patriots expected to hold joint training camp practices with Panthers

Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats' Free Agency approach tie into the Draft?

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Trent Brown details how Dante Scarnecchia got 'best football' out of him

Belichick checks in from NFL owner's meetings on Free Agency, coaching changes and 2022 outlook

Do Your Job: The Scouting Department

Resetting Patriots Free Agency Week Three needs

Providence College fans flying to Sweet 16 on Patriots' AirKraft 2

Nick Folk discusses return to Patriots, why his 'sick mind' enjoys kicking in cold

Local prospects pursue NFL dream at Holy Cross Pro Day

Robert Kraft invites Maine brothers who steered school bus to safety to Patriots game

5 Takeaways from Drew Bledsoe's appearance on "Pats from the Past"

Return to Patriots was 'simple choice' for James White after difficult last two years

Plenty of questions remain after Trent Brown's return

Report: Trent Brown returns to Patriots on two-year deal

Patriots claim LB Ja'Gared Davis off waivers from Houston; Release CB Ras-I Dowling

The New England Patriots announced that they have claimed rookie LB Ja'Gared Davis off waivers from the Houston Texans. To make room on the roster for Davis, the Patriots released CB Ras-I Dowling.

Aug 28, 2013 at 07:14 AM
New England Patriots
500x305-jagared-davis-texans.jpg

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have claimed rookie LB Ja'Gared Davis off waivers from the Houston Texans. To make room on the roster for Davis, the Patriots released CB Ras-I Dowling.

Davis, 22, was originally signed by the Houston Texans as a rookie free agent from Southern Methodist on May 10, 2013 and was released on Aug. 27, 2013. The 6-foot, 238-pounder, played in 53 college games and recorded 301 total tackles, 20 sacks, four interceptions, eight forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. He was a two-time All-Conference USA honoree. Davis scored five touchdowns in his career on defense (three fumble returns, one blocked field goal return and an interception return).

Dowling, 25, was originally drafted by New England in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Virginia. The 6-foot-1, 215-pounder, played in nine games during his two seasons with the Patriots and registered 10 total tackles and one pass defensed. Dowling started his first two games of his rookie season before being placed on injured reserve with a hip injury. Last season, Dowling was limited to seven games before being placed on injured reserve with a thigh injury.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

