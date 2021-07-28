Patriots Claim QB Jake Dolegala Off Waivers

Dolegala, 24, had two stints on the New England practice squad in 2020. He was originally signed to the practice squad on Sept. 16. After being released on Nov. 12, he re-joined the practice squad on Nov. 16. Dolegala was released by the Patriots on April 30, 2021. He was signed by Green Bay on June 10, 2021 and released on July 27, 2021. The 6-foot-7, 242-pounder originally signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as a rookie free agent on May 10, 2019, out of Central Connecticut State. In 2019 with the Bengals, he was listed among the team's inactives for 15 games and was active, but did not play, in one game. He was released by Cincinnati on Sept. 5, 2020.